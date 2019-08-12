‘Succession’ Recap: The Summer Palace Resets the State of Play in the Season Premiere

Click here to read the full article.

Welcome back Succession-ites! Thank the universe (and HBO) for bringing this show—one that puts the fun in family dysfunction—back for the dog days of August. Remember everything that happened in season one—the family infighting; the rivalries; the backstabbing, the cheating; and, oh yeah, the accidental murdering?

Well, we jump right back into the action at the start of season two. Kendall—my poor, deeply broken Kendall—is drying out after his disastrous time at Shiv’s wedding. For those who don’t remember: He not only tried and failed to take on his father with a “bear hug” hostile takeover, he got completely blotto on drugs and managed to Chappaquiddick a young caterer. (Honestly, there’s just no better verb I can think of.) We find him in Iceland, soaking in a gorgeous hot spring. Unfortunately, after just 48 hours, Kendall learns he is getting yanked out before he can even get his get his silica mud treatment! He needs to go on television to explain to the world that it was a mistake in joining forces with slippery Stewie and Sandy, and that—as multiple people keep reminding him—he needs to stay on message: His father’s plan is better.

There’s something about Iceland’s moon-like landscape with the smoke rising from the hot springs and the long Shining-ish winding roads that mirror the weirdness that is clearly at work within Kendall. He says quietly that he’ll do whatever his father wants and says uh-huh a lot as various minions put him through the paces while at the same time side-eye each other over his bodysnatcher-like energy and tell-tale nosebleed.

He’s groomed and put in an empty room with a fake background behind him. This news piece serves double duty as a nice bit of exposition reminding everyone what’s at stake here for Waystar Royco and family. Kendall has a bit of a rough start but manages to get out the message: “Dad’s plan is better.”

Around the globe, his siblings take note. Shiv, who has managed to get a sweet haircut somehow between her wedding and her honeymoon on a boat, thinks he looks like a sweaty corpse. Tom, of course, goes one farther: “Like an unshaven candle!”

Roman, somewhere in Asia, looks on with more concern. He and Shiv quickly confer on the phone: They thought Kendall was “benched”—why is he the go-to in a crisis? When Kendall is thrown the question of succession (drink!), he deftly jokes about what would happen to the bus that might hypothetically mow down Logan Roy.

“Ladies and Gentleman: the first f–king thing my son’s ever done right in his life,” says Logan Roy, resplendent in a chunky knit, from a conference room table in New York City.

Kendall arrives back in New York and finds that he can’t even arrange his own transportation: His father has assigned someone to motorcycle him around town. He’s taken right to Waystar HQ. Logan greets him as “Mr. Potato Head” and casually insults everyone in “the bunker.” War really makes some men feel alive, huh?

Logan debriefs Kendall, trying to figure out what Stewie and Sandy’s game plan is. Kendall manages to get through it. He even confesses that he told them about Logan’s medication, his erratic behavior (hitting his poor grandson; peeing on his office floor, you know, the usual). It takes Kendall all of 30 seconds of walking out his father’s office to ask about a drug hook-up, as his usual guy is unavailable. Kendall!

Logan is getting advice from his top serious-looking banker man that the best course to take would be to quietly concede to the sale. There are phrases thrown around like, “blood in the water” and a generally depressing case of media being dead. The wise thing to do is sell. Hmmm, does going quietly into that good night seem like something Logan might do?

Apparently—yes? Even his children can’t imagine this to be true as they get texts to their various locations.

Greg the Egg goes to see Kendall, who is haunting around in a mostly empty gigantic apartment. Kendall explains that due to Fashion Week all the good penthouses are gone. He’s tasked Greg with getting him drugs and Greg, bless him, brings him—ewwwww, dude—“park coke.” Spoiler alert: Park coke is not good coke. The Roys might not agree on much, but they sure do all love batting Greg around like a cat toy.