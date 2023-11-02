‘Succession’ Star Alan Ruck Plowed His Rivian Into A Hollywood Pizza Restaurant In Bizarre Crash
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Other"/>
says he “didn’t know what happened” when he lost control of the truck.
Actor Alan Ruck was at the wheel of his Rivian electric pickup truck on Tuesday night when it accelerated through a red light, hit two cars and smashed into the side of a Hollywood pizza restaurant. The “Succession” star claims he “didn’t know what happened” to the truck to cause it to lurch forward and run the red light.
The 67-year-old was driving his grey Rivian R1T truck at around 9 PM on October 31 when he came to a stop at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, local news outlet KTLA5 reports. While waiting at the red light, the R1T suddenly accelerated, hitting the rear of a car waiting in front of it and careering into the side of another. It then smashed into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza shop.
Read more
Costco Continues to Sell Banned Surveillance Equipment, Lawmakers Say
Metal Gear Solid Actor Weighs In On Controversial 'Revealing Costume'
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' First Trailer Heralds a Post-Human World
“I asked him, ‘Are you okay?’ And the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Is everyone [else] okay? I think I hit someone. Is he okay?’”
When it comes to the cause of the crash, law enforcement are seemingly as clueless as Ruck claims to be. The LAPD is investigating the collision but do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, reports CBS News.
Despite careering into two cars and a building seemingly without control, Ruck was reportedly uninjured in the crash, according to CBS News. However, one person did end up in hospital with injuries that the LA Fire Department says “are not considered to be serious.”
Raffallo’s Pizza, meanwhile, has been “yellow tagged” by law enforcement, meaning it cannot reopen for business at this time.
More from Jalopnik
Baldur’s Gate 3’s Latest Big Patch Brings Over 1,000 More Tweaks And Fixes
Nic Cage Says His Superman Flash Cameo Was Not What He Did on Set
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She and Her Daughter Are "Triggered" by Tristan Thompson
There's Finally A New Silent Hill Game And Fans Already Hate It
Sign up for Jalopnik's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.