‘Succession’ Star Alan Ruck Plowed His Rivian Into A Hollywood Pizza Restaurant In Bizarre Crash

Alan Ruck says he “didn’t know what happened” when he lost control of the truck.

Actor Alan Ruck was at the wheel of his Rivian electric pickup truck on Tuesday night when it accelerated through a red light, hit two cars and smashed into the side of a Hollywood pizza restaurant. The “Succession” star claims he “didn’t know what happened” to the truck to cause it to lurch forward and run the red light.



The 67-year-old was driving his grey Rivian R1T truck at around 9 PM on October 31 when he came to a stop at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, local news outlet KTLA5 reports. While waiting at the red light, the R1T suddenly accelerated, hitting the rear of a car waiting in front of it and careering into the side of another. It then smashed into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza shop.

“I asked him, ‘Are you okay?’ And the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Is everyone [else] okay? I think I hit someone. Is he okay?’”

When it comes to the cause of the crash, law enforcement are seemingly as clueless as Ruck claims to be. The LAPD is investigating the collision but do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, reports CBS News.

Despite careering into two cars and a building seemingly without control, Ruck was reportedly uninjured in the crash, according to CBS News. However, one person did end up in hospital with injuries that the LA Fire Department says “are not considered to be serious.”

Raffallo’s Pizza, meanwhile, has been “yellow tagged” by law enforcement, meaning it cannot reopen for business at this time.

