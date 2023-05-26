Successor to Bozzi Media arrested in alleged drive-by shooting

May 25—The successor to Bozzi Media is accused of firing at an occupied vehicle last week outside Sunset Grocery in Browne's Addition.

Jordan Bozzi, 32, was charged with suspicion of drive-by shooting and second-degree assault for the May 14 shooting.

Bozzi inherited Bozzi Media after his parents Vince and Emily Bozzi died more than two years ago about one month apart from COVID-19. The couple founded and published Bozzi Media, which publishes Spokane Coeur d'Alene Living and Nostalgia magazines.

Surveillance footage from Sunset Grocery showed Bozzi arriving in a gray Jeep Cherokee, getting out of the car, firing toward an occupied silver vehicle and then driving away, according to court documents.

An employee who heard what sounded like a gunshot outside the store around 1:30 a.m. told police Bozzi, a frequent customer, returned to the store about 15 minutes after the shooting.

Bozzi told the employee someone in the silver vehicle pointed a gun at him so he "shot at their tires," the employee told police. The employee told Bozzi he is no longer allowed at the store but allowed him to purchase his items before leaving.

Officers were able to identify Bozzi as the shooter and arrested him May 16, according to a Spokane police news release. The weapon believed to be used in the shooting was retrieved from the business, which was not identified by police, where Bozzi was apprehended.

No one had come forward as a shooting victim as of last week, when police issued the release.

Bozzi made his first court appearance May 17 and is scheduled for an arraignment Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court. He posted a $50,000 bond the day after his first appearance and was not listed in the Spokane County Jail Thursday.

Bozzi could not be reached for comment by a phone call to Bozzi Media.