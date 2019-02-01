Has Suchuang Gas Corporation Limited (HKG:1430) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Today we’ll look at Suchuang Gas Corporation Limited (HKG:1430) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Suchuang Gas:

0.087 = CN¥149m ÷ (CN¥1.9b – CN¥313m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Suchuang Gas has an ROCE of 8.7%.

Is Suchuang Gas’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that Suchuang Gas’s ROCE is fairly close to the Gas Utilities industry average of 8.9%. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Suchuang Gas’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Suchuang Gas’s current ROCE of 8.7% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 15% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Suchuang Gas? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Suchuang Gas’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Suchuang Gas has total liabilities of CN¥313m and total assets of CN¥1.9b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 17% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On Suchuang Gas’s ROCE

