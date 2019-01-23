Is Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s (ASX:SUD) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

While small-cap stocks, such as Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:SUD) with its market cap of AU$13m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Pharmaceuticals companies, especially ones that are currently loss-making, are more likely to be higher risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into SUD here.

How much cash does SUD generate through its operations?

Over the past year, SUD has ramped up its debt from AU$1.8m to AU$2.0m – this includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, SUD's cash and short-term investments stands at AU$98k for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn't be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look.

Can SUD pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at SUD’s AU$3.8m in current liabilities, it appears that the company arguably has a rather low level of current assets relative its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 0.28x.

Can SUD service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 18%, SUD’s debt level may be seen as prudent. SUD is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. Risk around debt is very low for SUD, and the company also has the ability and headroom to increase debt if needed going forward.

Next Steps:

SUD has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. But it is still important for shareholders to understand why the company isn't increasing its cheaper cost of capital to fund future growth, especially if meeting short-term obligations could also bring about issues. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I'm sure SUD has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions.

