Sudan agrees to hand over Darfur war crimes accused
Sudan says it will surrender former officials who are wanted for alleged war crimes in the Darfur region to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
As yet, Sudan has not named the individuals being handed over.
The country's rulers had already promised to surrender ex-President Omar al-Bashir who was in power during the conflict but he remains at large.
The war in Darfur caused one of the world's worst humanitarian crises of recent years.
At least 300,000 people have been killed in the conflict between rebels and government forces that began in 2003. Millions of others were forced from their homes and into displacement camps.
Sudan's decision comes weeks after the ICC's outgoing chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, visited the country and urged its leaders to surrender all those wanted including Mr Bashir, 77.
He was first person to be charged by the international court for the crime of genocide. After mass protests forced the long-time leader from power in 2019, he was sentenced to two years for corruption but was not jailed because of his age.
Other ex-officials wanted by the ICC are Former Defence Minister Abdelraheem Muhammad Hussein and former Minister of the Interior Ahmad Harun.
Federal government minister Bothaina Dinar said on Saturday the cabinet's decision was unanimous and aimed at establishing peace and stability in the country.
The government also urged rebel groups to join the peace process.