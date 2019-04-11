Army seizes control in Sudan as 'Butcher of Darfur' president Omar al-Bashir ousted after protests

Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been deposed by the country's military following months of demonstrations against his rule.

In a televised address, Sudan's defence minister said the military would rule the country directly for a two year transition period before fresh elections.

General Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibnouf, who is also a vice president and was seen as an ally of Mr Bashir, said the long-serving dictator was in a “safe place.”

"I announce as minister of defence the toppling of the regime and detaining its chief in a secure place," Gen Ibnouf said.

He declared a three-month state of emergency and imposed a one-month 10 pm curfew. He said airspace would be closed for 24 hours and border crossings sealed until further notice.

Mr Bashir is a former solider who ran a brutal dictatorship after coming to power in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989. He is a pariah in many countries and is also wanted by the international war crimes tribunal for atrocities in Darfur.

His overthrow follows four months of nationwide protests against his 30-year rule, and there were scenes of jubilation in Khartoum on Thursday morning as rumours spread that he had been deposed.

But Gen Ibnouf’s early afternoon announcement will be greeted with unease by the opposition movement that has brought tens of thousands of protesters onto the streets in recent weeks.

Although demonstrators had called on the army to intervene against the president, the defence minister is deeply unpopular among the opposition and widely seen as a Bashir ally.

Hundreds of Sudanese protesters maintained their sit-in outside army headquarters in Khartoum for the fifth day in a row

Several protesters on the streets of Khartoum told The Telegraph ahead of the announcement they would not accept him as a replacement for Bashir.

Minutes before the announcement, Alaa Salah, the 22 year old woman who has become an icon of the protests, tweeted:

“We are waiting for a statement by the army. We will only accept a transitional civilian government composed of the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change. No other plan will be acceptable.”

She later added: "The people do not want a transitional military council. Change will not happen with Bashir’s entire regime hoodwinking Sudanese civilians through a military coup. We want a civilian council to head the transition."

The Sudanese Professionals Association, the umbrella group of trade unions that has coordinated the protest movement, had earlier warned that it would not accept an internal military coup and called on followers to stay on the streets for a sixth night.

They issued a statement vowing to remain in the streets until the "regime steps down completely and power is handed to a civilian transitional government."

Demonstrations against Mr Bashir's rule initially broke out in the northeastern town of Atabara after the price of bread tripled in December.