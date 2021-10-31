Sudan coup: Khartoum barricaded by pro-democracy activists

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sudanese protesters have barricaded roads in the capital, Khartoum, as part of week-long demonstrations against a military coup.

Three people were killed on Saturday when security forces fired shots and tear gas to disperse protesters in the nearby city of Omdurman, medics said.

The interior ministry denied that live rounds had been fired.

The army seized power on Monday, detaining Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other civilian leaders.

The UN's Sudan envoy, Volker Perthes, met Mr Hamdok at his residence on Sunday.

Mr Perthes said Mr Hamdok was well but remained under house arrest.

"We discussed options for mediation and the way forward for Sudan," he added.

Coup leader Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan dissolved civilian rule on Monday.

The general, who also called a state of emergency, said his actions were justified to avoid "civil war" and stop political infighting. The military takeover has drawn widespread international condemnation.

Saturday saw the biggest demonstrations yet, with tens of thousands marching across the country with Sudanese flags and chanting, "No to military rule!"

"These protests are going to continue being peaceful even when faced with the guns," Shaheen al Shaheef, a member of the Khartoum Resistance Committee, told the BBC.

More than 10 protesters have died in clashes with security forces last week.

The Sudanese authorities have cut off the internet and other communications.

Until Monday's coup, civilian and military leaders had been in an uneasy power-sharing agreement since long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019.

The deal was designed to steer Sudan towards democracy, but it proved to be fragile with a number of previous coup attempts.

Gen Burhan, who was head of the power-sharing council, said Sudan was still committed to the transition to civilian rule, with elections planned for July 2023.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Calls mounting for removing Lebanon minister over Gulf row

    Pressure is mounting on Lebanese leaders to remove a Cabinet minister whose comments on the war in Yemen sparked a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia. The head of the country’s Maronite Catholic Church called for “decisive action” in his Sunday sermon, suggesting he wanted the minister to resign. Cardinal Bechara Rai said the crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations threatens to undermine the interests of thousands of Lebanese living there, as well as businesses in Lebanon that depend on the region.

  • Japan PM Kishida's coalition to keep majority but lose seats

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition is expected to keep a majority in a parliamentary election Sunday but will lose some seats in a setback for his weeks-old government grappling with a coronavirus-battered economy and regional security challenges, according to exit polls. Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together were expected to win between 239 to 288 seats in the 465-member lower house, the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber Diet, public broadcaster NHK's exit poll showed. The LDP alone was expected to win 212-253 seats, with Komeito gaining 27-35 seats, according to the projections.

  • Buckingham Palace Just Issued an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Health

    Buckingham Palace shared the the Queen has been advised to rest for two more weeks, but she will continue to undertake "light duties."

  • Afghanistan: Gunmen attack wedding to stop music being played

    The attack by men who identified themselves as Taliban has left at least two dead, officials say.

  • Taliban says failure to recognise their government could have global effects

    The Taliban called on the United States and other countries on Saturday to recognise their government in Afghanistan, saying that a failure to do so and the continued freezing of Afghan funds abroad would lead to problems not only for the country but for the world. No country has formally recognised the Taliban government since the insurgents took over the country in August, while billions of dollars in Afghan assets and funds abroad have also been frozen, even as the country faces severe economic and humanitarian crises. "Our message to America is, if unrecognition continues, Afghan problems continue, it is the problem of the region and could turn into a problem for the world," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told journalists at a news conference on Saturday.

  • Mike Pence endorses a fringe dissident group to lead Iran, calling the leader of the group that forbids members from sexual thoughts 'an inspiration'

    The group, which maintains a secretive compound in Albania, was listed as a terrorist organization until 2012 and has little popular support in Iran.

  • China could invade Taiwan ‘soon,’ says former Australian PM Abbott

    A former Australian prime minister said Friday he thinks China could “soon” invade Taiwan or otherwise escalate and that the West should now be planning its military and economic response.

  • The US Navy is going underground as NATO increases its focus on its northern border with Russia

    Distributing US Navy capabilities around the world "drives down risk" in an era of great-power competition, a US admiral said.

  • Sleeves are officially back as Marine Corps makes big changes to its tattoo policy

    Marines can now sport an unlimited number of tattoos on any body part, except the face, neck and hands, with the exception of a single ring-like tattoo on one finger.

  • Republicans demand answers from Biden Cabinet on reported payments to illegal immigrants: 'Horrific decision'

    North Carolina Republican Rep. Greg Murphy sent a letter to Secretaries Alejandro Mayorkas of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Xavier Becerra of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Attorney General Merrick Garland of the Department of Justice (DOJ) demanding answers on the reports of the talks on federal payouts to illegal immigrants.

  • The Fight Between Texas and Wall Street Is About to Get Bigger

    (Bloomberg) -- Outside San Antonio this month, a veteran of Texas politics got so upset about Wall Street’s retreat from fossil fuels that he compared the oil industry’s fight for funding to the civil rights struggle. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top Chefs

  • The Taliban are begging for Afghanistan's frozen money to be released as the country's economy spirals into crisis

    The Taliban have been unable to get their hands on the Afghan central bank's nearly $10 billion in reserves.

  • In ‘chilling’ decision, UF professors have been barred from testifying against Florida

    In a decision that could have far-reaching free speech implications for faculty at universities and colleges across Florida, the University of Florida has refused to allow three political science professors to continue to serve as expert witnesses in a case that challenges a new state law that restricts voting access.

  • American B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

    The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. The B-1B Lancer bomber flew Saturday over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes. The Strait of Hormuz has been the scene of attacks on shipping blamed on Iran in recent years, while the Red Sea has seen similar assaults amid an ongoing shadow war between Tehran and Israel.

  • A Navy admiral bids farewell to Southcom as it welcomes the first woman to hold the top post

    An emotional Navy admiral bid farewell to the U.S. Southern Command on Friday as he ended his tenure at its helm, and a nearly four-decade military career, in a change-of-command ceremony filled with tributes and accolades — and a history-making moment:

  • 'You came from South Korea': Irvine vice-mayor confronted with xenophobic questioning at council meeting

    On Tuesday, Irvine Vice-Mayor Tammy Kim was subjected to racism and xenophobia during a council meeting for a project to build a veterans cemetery in the city. About the meeting: City officials held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the site where they would put an Orange County veterans cemetery, according to Voice of OC. After hours of debate, lawmakers voted four to one that Gypsum Canyon would be the official area for the cemetery and not Irvine.

  • The US Army will test a 300 kW laser weapon system in 2022

    Even if it’s only a demonstration, the system represents a significant step up from the lasers the military has had access to in the past.

  • The Lincoln Project sent a group posing as white supremacists with tiki torches to a GOP campaign event in Virginia ahead of the state's gubernatorial election

    The claimed the stunt was to remind Virginians of the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally and the "Republican Party's embrace of those values."

  • Georgia's ruling party wins major cities' mayor races

    Georgia’s national elections commission says candidates from the ruling party have won the mayoral races in the country’s five largest cities, but the opposition is claiming fraud. Near-complete results announced Sunday by the Central Elections Commission showed the Georgian Dream party winning the vote in the capital Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Poti and Batumi. Nika Melia, head of the main opposition party United National Movement and Tbilisi mayoral candidate, claimed that “the victories gained by the opposition in many municipalities were taken away ... like they never happened.”

  • 'Coup Memo' Lawyer Ripped Mike Pence As He Hid From Jan. 6 'Hanging' Mob: Report

    "The ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary," John Eastman emailed Pence's aide as rioters barged through the Capitol.