Sudan coup: Protesters take to the streets
People have taken to the streets in Sudan to protest against the military coup.
The military has dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders and declared a state of emergency. The coup leader, Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan, has blamed political infighting.
Large numbers poured on to the streets of the capital, Khartoum, demanding the return of civilian rule.
More are expected to join the protests after calls for action by political parties and professional unions.
Photos subject to copyright.