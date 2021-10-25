Sudan coup: Protesters take to the streets

·1 min read

People have taken to the streets in Sudan to protest against the military coup.

The military has dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders and declared a state of emergency. The coup leader, Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan, has blamed political infighting.

Large numbers poured on to the streets of the capital, Khartoum, demanding the return of civilian rule.

More are expected to join the protests after calls for action by political parties and professional unions.

Sudanese protest against a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule
Both men and women poured on to the streets in opposition to the coup
People protest near the army HQ in Khartoum
Military and civilian leaders have not seen eye to eye since Omar al-Bashir was overthrown two years ago
People protest near the army HQ in Khartoum
Doctors have refused to work at hospitals and institutions under military rule
People protest near the army HQ in Khartoum
Khartoum's airport is closed and international flights are suspended
People protest near the army HQ in Khartoum
The internet is also down across the country
Protesters on the streets in Sudan
Around 80 people have been injured, the Sudan Central Doctor's Committee said

