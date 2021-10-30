Sudan coup: Thousands take to streets in new protests

Thousands of people have been staging protests across Sudan against Monday's military coup, demanding a return to a civilian-led government.

Demonstrators in the capital Khartoum and other cities say ousted PM Abdullah Hamdok must be immediately reinstated.

Two people were shot dead by the security forces in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, medics say.

Coup leader Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan has dissolved civilian rule and arrested political leaders.

The general, who also called a state of emergency, said his actions were justified to avoid "civil war" and stop political infighting.

The military takeover has drawn widespread condemnation.

On Saturday, demonstrators in Khartoum were seen marching with Sudanese flags and chanting "No to military rule!"

"People here are very peaceful. These protests are going to continue being peaceful even when faced with the guns," Shaheen al Shaheef, a member of the Khartoum Resistance Committee, told the BBC.

"However, we do realise the current situation of [Gen] Burhan - he has lost all his backing. This is really a one-person coup, there is nothing, no-one else to back him."

Later on Saturday, Sudan's Central Doctors Committee said two protesters were shot dead in Omdurman.

The military has so far made no public comments on the issue.

At least 10 protesters were reportedly killed in clashes with the security forces this week.

The Sudanese authorities have cut off the internet and other communications, as well as imposing restrictions on movement.

Until Monday's coup, civilian and military leaders had been in an uneasy power-sharing agreement since long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019.

The deal was designed to steer Sudan towards democracy, but it proved to be fragile with a number of previous coup attempts, the last just over a month ago.

Gen Burhan, who was head of the power-sharing council, said Sudan was still committed to the transition to civilian rule, with elections planned for July 2023.