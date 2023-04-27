Sudan crisis: Derry man and family safely flee conflict

A man who fled Sudan and is now safely back home in Londonderry has said he is thankful to be alive.

Brian McDaid sheltered in a basement with his family in Khartoum as gunfire and shelling was heard in the capital.

Fighting erupted in the country because of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership.

The clashes are between the regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Mr McDaid, who was a teacher at an international school in Sudan, was flown out of the country via neighbouring Djibouti with his family by the Spanish military.

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle's The North West Today, Mr McDaid said when fighting broke out his family took refuge in their basement.

"The fighting started to spill out from the main areas," he said.

"There was a fear that it could get to a level or a stage that somebody could come into the home.

"I know that has happened to a lot of people and heard stories of soldiers coming into houses to get civilian clothes so that they could blend in and sneak away.

"There are some stories that just don't bear thinking about and as soon as that became a real threat we realised we had to go."

Mr McDaid said that being non-Sudanese, he became "very self-conscious" that there could be some resentment towards him from rival forces.

He said there were perceptions of foreign involvement from both sides in the conflict and he knew "it could get a lot more uncomfortable".

As an Irish passport holder, Mr McDaid said he got a call from Irish officials on Sunday morning advising him to go to the Spanish ambassador's residence in Khartoum.

Mr McDaid said his family had to make a split-decision and decided that where they were hiding was no longer safe and they had to go.

The Derry native said their initial journey to the airstrip was aborted because of heavy bombing but eventually they had a window to travel.

"Before we left our neighbourhood I thought 'this can't be happening' - there was a little mortar that dropped and fell maybe three metres from one of the cars," he said.

Brian McDaid says time was everything as he tried to flee the country with his family

"That was one of the most stressful journeys I have ever made.

"I did see one or two corpses on the way, one of them was covered up and another was just pushed to the side.

"There was also a heavy RSF presence there, and there were a lot of checkpoints on the way and you don't know if they are who they say they are.

"It was nerve-racking stuff, the airstrip was only a 20 minute drive from where we were, but it took more than two hours."

Mr McDaid is now slowly readjusting to life back in Derry.

"We are a bit tired and are just getting used to the cold again, but it is great to be home," he said.

Around 530 people have been airlifted by the UK from Sudan

British nationals who want to leave Sudan have been told "now is the time to move" by the foreign secretary.

The UK government has warned thousands of British nationals still in Sudan that it cannot guarantee further evacuation flights once the ceasefire ends on Thursday.

More than 530 people have been airlifted to safety on six flights, while warring factions of the Sudanese military mostly observe a three-day truce.

A further 16 Irish citizens and their family members were evacuated from Sudan since Wednesday.

This brings the total number of Irish nationals brought to safety with the assistance of other countries to 88.