Sudan crisis: Five children among 17 killed in air strikes

Nearly 1,000 civilians have been killed since the start of the conflict mid-April

Seventeen people - five children - have been killed in an air strike in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, officials say.

Twenty-five homes were destroyed in Saturday's strike in the densely populated Yarmouk district.

It came a day after a top army general threatened to step up attacks against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF broke out mid-April as a result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership.

Nearly 1,000 civilians have been killed and many more injured, according to a doctors' union.

Several ceasefires have been announced to allow people to escape the fighting but these have not been observed.

The recent attack targeted civilians in Mayo, Yarmouk, and Mandela areas, according to the RSF. The army has not commented.

Since the start of the conflict, tens of thousands of civilians have fled across the border into neighbouring Chad.

Doctors and hospitals there have been overstretched and struggling to cope.

The violence has also resurrected a two-decade-old conflict in Sudan's western Darfur region.