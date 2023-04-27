Sudan crisis: Heavy fighting as ceasefire set to end

People have used the relative lull in fighting to go outside their homes

A three-day ceasefire in Sudan is set to end at 22:00 GMT with heavy fighting taking place in the capital Khartoum.

Diplomatic efforts are continuing to extend the truce, which expires at midnight local time.

The break in the fighting has allowed thousands of people to attempt to flee to safety, while dozens of countries have tried to evacuate their citizens.

Almost two weeks of fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary force have left hundreds dead.

The US, UK, United Nations and neighbouring countries have been pushing for a continuation of the ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was "very actively working" to extend it, adding that while imperfect it had reduced violence.

But witnesses and paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said the army had been pounding its positions in Khartoum.

Fighting has also been reported in the western Darfur region and other provinces.

At least 512 people have been killed in the fighting and almost 4,200 injured, although the real number of deaths could be much higher.