Sudan crisis: Mum and kids back in Wales after fleeing Khartoum

Honida Ahmed is back in Wales after fleeing Sudan with five of her children

A mum has recounted her terrifying escape from war-torn Sudan after she fled with five of her children.

Honida Ahmed lives in Cardiff but returned to the capital Khartoum in October because her mother was ill.

She said they were living in one of the most dangerous parts of the city with gunshots and bombs often heard.

The country has been gripped by a power struggle since fighting erupted on 15 April in which at least 512 have died, the Sudanese health ministry said.

Ms Ahmed's children were "terrified" by what was going on.

"The kids would sometimes start crying because they did not know what was going on," she said.

"With the bombing you felt like the whole house was shaking."

The youngsters did not understand her explanations.

Ms Ahmed said: "My daughter kept saying, 'Why? What's happening?'"

She made the decision to leave after the British Embassy advised her to go.

A friend put her in touch with a driver who knew the streets.

"I got an email from the embassy telling me that I had to go to a military base in the north of the city," Ms Ahmed said.

"I used to live in the south so I had to cross the city."

The message urged her to get there as soon as possible.

"Normally the journey is short, about 40 minutes," Ms Ahmed said.

"But because there were a lot of roads closed, we had to go around the city. (It took) like two hours to get there."

A bridge along the way was shut so they had to use another crossing.

Once they got to the base it was "a different world".

"There were a lot of soldiers and security and they were trying to keep everyone safe," said Ms Ahmed.

She is now glad to be back in Wales.

"I'm feeling relieved because my kids are safe now, but I'm worried because I left my family there," she said.

"It was a very hard choice to make but my kids are my priority."

More than 530 have been airlifted from Sudan by the UK

Since leaving, it has been difficult to get in touch with the family she left behind.

Her mother, brother and a 12-year-old son from a previous marriage are still in Sudan.

Getting in touch has been difficult but they have left Khartoum for somewhere safer.

The war still lingers in her mind.

"Sometimes I think I'm still hearing the gunshots," she said.