Sudan evacuation: Son fears for mum trying to escape

A student is fearful for his mother and grandfather as they try to flee war-torn Sudan.

The UK has begun evacuating nationals from the country following intense fighting between rival military forces.

Saleh El-Khalifa, from Swansea, said his mother, a British national, is attempting to flee the country with her 96-year-old father, who is unwell.

He said he has had limited contact with her as she is worried her phone signal may be tracked and reveal her location.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended the approach to getting UK citizens out of Sudan, describing the situation as "complicated".

Saleh said his mother and grandfather are travelling in a group of eight, including his aunt and two cousins.

However, contact with them has been made even more difficult as data and wi-fi signal is very limited in the country in northeast Africa.

He added that help from the Foreign Office has been "very limited and very, very minimal".

Saleh said the first few days he and his sister contacted the Foreign Office, their advice was for his family in Sudan to "stay indoors and to not move".

However, he believes officials did not fully understand the situation, adding: "It wasn't a viable option as there was no guarantee of their safety.

"Since the planes have started and plans have been made by governments to evacuate nationals, contact between me and the Foreign Office has improved but it's still very minimal."

Nesrin El-Haj, from Cardiff, also fears for her family in Sudan, she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

She said they can "smell the dead bodies in the street" as they attempt to flee the country.

Nesrin added she has been "very depressed" after losing contact with her mother and two sisters two days ago and is waiting for them to confirm they are safe.

"The war is so massive. The sounds of heavy weapons, explosions, bullets have terrified them," she said.

Nesrin added: "They have no electricity, there's a lack of food, lack of basic services, water and medical treatment.

"It's so hard for me because I've lost connection with them and I've felt very depressed, very stressed."

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended the UK government's approach to getting British citizens out of Sudan, following criticism that the Foreign Office was failing those stuck in Khartoum.

"The security situation on the ground in Sudan is complicated, it is volatile and we wanted to make sure we could put in place processes that are going to work for people, that are going to be safe and effective." Mr Sunak said.

Mr Sunak said more than 1,000 UK citizens in Sudan had been contacted about evacuation plans, and "many more" flights will leave on Wednesday.