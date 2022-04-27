Sudan frees ex-officials in effort to end political impasse

FILE - Sudanese protesters take part in a rally against military rule on the anniversary of previous popular uprisings, in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Sudanese authorities released two outspoken former government officials from prison, lawyers said Wednesday, April 27, part of trust-building measures amid efforts to end the country’s political impasse. Sudan was plunged into turmoil after an October military coup upended its short-lived transition to democracy after three decades of repressive rule by former strongman Omar al-Bashir. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SAMY MAGDY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Omar al-Bashir
    Omar al-Bashir
    7th President of Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities released two outspoken former government officials from prison, lawyers said Wednesday, part of trust-building measures amid efforts to end the country’s political impasse.

Sudan was plunged into turmoil after an October military coup upended its short-lived transition to democracy after three decades of repressive rule by former strongman Omar al-Bashir. Al-Bashir and his Islamist-backed government were removed in a popular uprising in April 2019.

Khalid Omar, a former minster of Cabinet affairs, was released late Tuesday and Mohammed al-Faki Suliman, a former member of the ruling Sovereign Council, walked free from a prison in the capital of Khartoum on Wednesday, their defense team said.

The Criminal Court in northern Khartoum rejected prosecutors' request to renew their detention pending investigations into an array of vague charges, including betrayal of the public trust, according to their lawyers.

Both Omar and Suliman had been detained along with dozens of other officials during the Oct. 25 coup and were released a month later as part of a deal between the military and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The premier resigned in January after failing to bridge the gap between the generals and the protest movement.

The two men were rearrested in February amid a crackdown by the generals on anti-coup groups. Dozens of activists were also detained amid relentless protests against the military’s takeover.

The crackdown on protesters killed more than 90 people, mostly young men, and injured thousands, according to a Sudanese medical group.

Suliman was also deputy head of a government-run agency tasked with dismantling the legacy of former autocratic President Omar al-Bashir’s regime. The agency is known as The Committee to Dismantle the Regime of June 30, 1989, in reference to the Islamist-backed military coup that brought al-Bashir to power. It was created after the uprising and for two years worked to purge al-Bashir’s loyalists from government institutions.

The generals, including coup leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, have long criticized the work of the agency. It was dismantled after the coup and the generals appointed another committee to review its decisions. Many of the agency’s decision were reversed, measures seen by critics of the military as a way to enable Islamists allied with the generals.

The military’s takeover has plunged the country into turmoil and sent its already fragile economy into free fall, with living conditions rapidly deteriorating.

The U.N. envoy for Sudan, Volker Perthes, warned in March that Sudan was heading for “an economic and security collapse” unless it addresses the political paralysis. Perthes’ comments to the U.N. Security Council angered the generals and Burhan threatened to expel him.

Perthes is now leading joint efforts with the African Union and the eight-nation east African regional group called the Intergovernmental Authority in Development to facilitate Sudanese-led political talks. Perthes and the two organizations' envoys held a joint news conference Wednesday in Khartoum on their efforts.

Ismael Wais, IGAD special envoy to Sudan, welcomed the releases and urged authorities to free all political prisoners and activists to facilitate reaching an agreement on a way out of the crisis.

Mohamed Al Hacen Ould Lebatt, the AU’s envoy for Sudan, said the group will launch a political dialogue after the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan early in May.

He said the talks will include the military and other political parties and groups except al-Bashir’s now dissolved Congress Party, with the aim of agreeing on how the country will be ruled during the rest of transitional period and holding elections.

The main protest groups, including the Sudanese Professionals Association and the Resistance Committees, have long demanded the removal of the military from power and the establishment of a fully civilian government.

The generals, however, have said they will only hand over power to an elected administration. They say elections will take place in July 2023, as planned in a constitutional document governing the transitional period.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Court says UK's nursing home COVID-19 policy was illegal

    A British court ruled Wednesday that the government’s decision to discharge hospital patients into nursing homes without testing them for COVID-19, which led to thousands of deaths early in the pandemic, was illegal. Two High Court judges said the policy from March and April 2020 was unlawful because it failed to take into account the infection risk that non-symptomatic carriers of the virus posed to older or vulnerable people. The judges said officials did not consider other options, including keeping such patients separate from other nursing home residents for a time as much as practically possible.

  • Voter: Take the politics out of redistricting

    One voter says it's time to take the politics out of redistricting efforts.

  • Darfur: Why are Sudan's Janjaweed on the attack again?

    Two decades since the conflict began, deadly raids by Arab militia are becoming more frequent.

  • Steve Nash still has Kevin Durant’s backing

    Beyond the Simmons situation and everything else that transpired, the Nets will have to go back to the drawing board on their roster makeup. Durant cited the Celtics' size as an issue in the first-round series, making that a clear need for Brooklyn ...

  • Gaetz lashes out at McCarthy, Scalise after leaked comments

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Tuesday after The New York Times published a report that featured recorded comments from the two congressmen airing concerns about the Florida Republican’s remarks following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Gaetz in a…

  • Office of the President on explosions in 3 Russian regions: "Divine intervention"

    Iryna Balachuk - Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 11:49 Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, called the explosions in the Belgorod, Voronezh, and Kursk Regions of the Russian Federation part of an "entirely natural process" and "divine intervention into the sinners' affairs.

  • Republicans Cheer As Congressional Candidate Demands Fauci’s Execution By Firing Squad

    Oklahoma GOP Chair John Bennett's comments advocating violence against the top infectious disease expert earned him applause at a campaign event.

  • Attacks Begin in New Country as Russia Warns Nuclear Threat Is ‘Real’

    Joe RaedleRussia’s foreign minister has warned Western powers not to underestimate the “real” risk of nuclear conflict if they continue to funnel weapons to Ukraine in what he says is an undeclared proxy war.Within hours of his remarks, explosions were heard inside the sovereign borders of Moldova. Ukrainian officials believe Russia is launching “false flag” operations in the pro-Russian rebel-controlled enclave of Transnistria in order to justify widening their imperial assault into a second na

  • Wall Street Journal Editor Has Had It With Republicans Who Back Donald Trump's Big Lie

    “Will someone speak that truth at least?” Gerard Baker asked in a scathing column calling out GOPers who privately just want Trump to "go quietly away."

  • Rand Paul Brings Putin’s Core Argument Against Ukraine to Congress

    The Republican from Kentucky argued with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday about Ukraine's right to self-determination

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a Weapon

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will cut off the gas to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday in a major escalation in the standoff between Moscow and Europe over energy supplies and the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Bil

  • Ammo depot near Russia’s Belgorod is on fire

    After a series of four explosions at an ammunition depot near Staraya Nelidovka, in Russia’s Belgorod oblast, the facility is on fire, regional governor Vyacheslav Gudkov said in a Telegram post on April 27.

  • Trevor Noah Loses It After Trump Messes Up The Name Of His Own Platform

    "You had one job," the "Daily Show" host cracked.

  • Sean Hannity Snarkily Defends Texts Showing He Basically Worked For Trump Campaign

    The Fox News host appeared to take Election Day orders from Donald Trump's White House. He dismissed the texts as "something I say ... every day."

  • Texas voters to decide on 2 propositions that could impact property taxes

    While a North Texas state senator says lawmakers must come up with new legislation to help homeowners with climbing property taxes, some public policy groups say the state has extra revenue that can help.

  • General Staff: Russian troops in Transnistria on full alert

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 19:02 Units of Russian troops have been put on full alert in the unrecognised Transnistria (or the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic) in Moldova. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook - information as of 18:00 on 26 April According to the General Staff: "Units of an operational group of Russian troops have been put on full alert and Russian security forces have been shifted to an elevated level of service in the territory

  • Pakistan attack: Chinese tutors killed in Karachi university bombing

    A van carrying the Chinese nationals was targeted by a suspected female suicide bomber.

  • Donald Trump's longtime appraisers, Cushman & Wakefield, ordered to obey NY AG Letitia James' subpoenas

    In a second victory for NY AG Letitia James, the appraisal giant was ordered to comply with her Trump-probe subpoenas by the same judge who just held Trump in contempt.

  • Elon, you have no idea what the hell you're talking about

    Elon Musk is embarrassing himself on the global stage again by proudly bruiting a grade-school level of familiarity with the immensely complex concepts of free speech, censorship, rights and privileges of individuals and government authorities. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. For one thing, he might want to look at the most elementary descriptions of what constitutes free speech and censorship.

  • Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers and Pakistani at Karachi university

    KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -A suspected female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi on Tuesday, police and officials said, drawing strong condemnation from Beijing, in the first major attack this year against nationals of long-time ally China working in Pakistan. The three were among passengers on a minibus returning to Karachi university after a lunch break when the bomb exploded at the entrance to the university's Confucius Institute, killing the Chinese teachers and a Pakistani national, police and officials said. A separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) based in southwestern Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan and Iran, claimed responsibility for the blast, adding in an email to Reuters the attack was carried out by a woman suicide bomber.