Sudan general who led coup threatens to expel UN envoy

Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets to protest last year's military coup which deepened the country's political and economic turmoil, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, March. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volker Perthes
    German political scientist and UN Special Representative for Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s top general threatened to expel the U.N. envoy to the country, accusing him of “flagrant interference” in the country’s affairs.

Friday’s comments by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council, came less than a week after U.N. envoy Volker Perthes warned that Sudan was heading for “an economic and security collapse” unless it addresses the political paralysis.

Sudan plunged into turmoil following an October military coup led by Burhan removed a Western-backed transitional government. The Oct. 25 military takeover upended Sudan’s democratic transition after a popular uprising forced the military to remove autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Speaking at a ceremony for new graduates of Sudan’s military academy in the capital of Khartoum, Burhan called on Perthes to “stop exceeding the U.N. mission’s mandate and blatant interference in Sudanese affairs.”

“To the U.N. envoy, Volker, if you exceeded the mandate, we would kick you out of Sudan,” he told the cheering graduates.

A spokesman for the U.N. mission in Sudan declined to comment on Burhan’s remarks.

Burhan also called on the U.N. and the African Union to “facilitate dialogue among Sudanese and avoid exceeding their mandate and interfere in the country’s affairs.”

He reiterated that the generals “don’t want to rule the country alone” and said they have repeatedly called on protest groups and other political forces to engage in dialogue and achieve “national consensus.”

Perthes is leading international efforts to find a way out of the crisis in Sudan. He told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the absence of a political agreement on returning to a transitional path has already led to a deteriorating economic, humanitarian and security situation in the country.

Near-daily street protests in Sudan demanding a return to civilian rule have been met by a crackdown on protesters that has killed more than 90 people, mostly young men, and injured thousands, according to a Sudanese medical group.

The protesters demand the removal of the military from power. The generals, however, have said they will only hand over power to an elected administration. They say elections will take place in July 2023 as planned in a constitutional document governing the transitional period.

Perthes said the U.N., the AU and the eight-nation east African regional group called the Intergovernmental Authority in Development have agreed to join efforts to facilitate Sudanese-led political talks.

Recommended Stories

  • Cuomo’s got millions to run again. But he may be too toxic to build a team.

    Half a dozen political consultants and polling firms said in interviews that Cuomo has become persona non grata in the consulting world — with some shying away from helping him rebuild his career and make another run for governor.

  • NY bail law fight emblematic of Democrats' debate on crime

    It’s hard to find anyone on board with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to toughen the state’s bail laws, two years after they were retooled to keep people from being jailed because they are poor. Police leaders and even some of the governor's fellow Democrats say the proposal doesn’t go far enough to roll back what they consider soft treatment of criminals. The debate over bail in New York is emblematic of a fight taking place elsewhere in the U.S.

  • ORT director to push for consistent funding in 2022

    In his role as executive director of Ozark Regional Transit Authority (ORT), Joel Gardner has two priorities for the next six months: Making a case for a transit tax from the four cities where it operates so it has consistent funding;And focusing on the performance of its Uber-like on-demand service. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Public transit is often the only way people who don't — or can't — drive a car are

  • Education Secretary Miguel Cardona's first year in office: on message, but out of the spotlight

    Much like President Joe Biden, Cardona was seen as someone who could come in and ease tensions after months of charged debate over school closures.

  • Macron's reelection push troubled by 'McKinsey Affair'

    As French President Emmanuel Macron prepares to hold his first big rally Saturday in his race for reelection, his campaign has hit a roadbump. It’s been dubbed “the McKinsey Affair,” named after an American consulting company hired to advise the French government on its COVID-19 vaccination campaign and other policy. A new French Senate report questions the government's use of private consultants, and accuses McKinsey of tax dodging.

  • Sudan's military leader Burhan threatens to expel UN representative

    Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has threatened to expel the United Nations' special representative, accusing him of overstepping his mandate. "We heard his slander the other day, lying, blatantly lying," Burhan said in a speech at a military graduation on Friday. "If you overstep your mandate, we will put you out of Sudan."

  • Westward Ho! Maine potatoes travel far after western drought

    Maine’s potato growers had such a bumper crop this past season that they stepped in to help their big brothers out west who were short on spuds. Farmers from Maine shipped potatoes by rail for the first time in four decades this winter thanks to a strong harvest in the state and heat and dry weather that stymied farmers in renowned potato-growing states like Idaho and Washington. All told, 21 million pounds (9.5 million kilograms) of potatoes, virtually all from growers in northern Maine, flowed through a rail-connected warehouse owned by LaJoie Growers LLC. That equates to more than 530 truckloads of potatoes, said co-owner Jay LaJoie.

  • Gridlock at Dover as ferry shortages and bad weather cause huge queues of traffic

    Post-Brexit traffic system reintroduced after P&O services suspended over mass-sacking

  • For a seventh time, convicted ex-mayor Jasiel Correia asks to delay prison sentence

    For a seventh time, convicted former mayor Correia asks Judge Douglas Woodlock for a stay from a six-year prison pending his appeal

  • New COVID hybrid XE could be the most transmissible yet, WHO says

    It could be 10% more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron.

  • Here are the latest Lebanon police shooting details

    A domestic incident turned deadly Thursday in Lebanon when a responding officer was killed, two others injured.

  • The Invasion of Ukraine Hasn't Loosened Vladimir Putin's Grip on Power. It Might Have Done the Opposite

    Experts say there's evidence the Russian President has used the war to further consolidate power, at least in the short term.

  • Ukrainian lawmaker talks war, weapons, and Russian ‘society gone crazy’

    Inna Sovsun, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, joins Yahoo News Senior White House Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan in a wide-ranging conversation about the latest in the country’s efforts to defend against Russian attacks. Discussing intervention by the U.S. that stopped delivery of MiG fighter jets from Poland, Sovsun says, “There is this big frustration and feeling of betrayal on the side of all Ukrainian society,” adding that the defensive weaponry that has been provided “feels like we’re getting just enough to survive, but not enough to win.”

  • Two teen boys arrested for armed carjackings of Asian men in San Francisco

    A pair of Oakland teens have been arrested for two different armed carjacking incidents of two Asian men in San Francisco. The adolescent boys, aged 14 and 16, were apprehended following a brief car and foot chase with authorities in Treasure Island, San Francisco, on Monday, March 28, according to the police report. The suspects were identified as a 14-year-old male juvenile and a 16-year-old male juvenile both of Oakland.

  • Drone footage said to show damaged Antonov Airport

    STORY: The images appeared to show aerials of the airport and the surrounding area, including airplanes on the tarmac and damaged buildings following Russian airstrikes.Reuters was able to verify the video through the pattern of the runway and the buildings seen which match satellite photography of the location.The governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, said Russian forces had withdrawn from Hostomel, a northwestern suburb of Kyiv, but were still dug in at Bucha, between Hostomel and Irpin.After failing to capture a single major Ukrainian city in five weeks of war, Russia says it is pulling back from northern Ukraine and shifting its focus to the southeast.

  • Judge says Trump can’t use ‘outlandish’ argument to move lawsuit accusing him of disenfranchising Black voters

    Lawsuit makes claims under Klu Klux Klan voter harassment law

  • UPDATE 5-Ukraine denies attacking fuel depot inside Russia, mayor says fire almost out

    Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an air strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday, an incident the Kremlin said could affect peace talks, but a top Kyiv security official denied responsibility. Russia's defence ministry said two Ukrainian helicopters struck the facility in Belgorod, some 35 km (22 miles) from the border with Ukraine, after entering Russia at extremely low altitude at around 5 a.m. Moscow time (0200 GMT).

  • Millions of people could lose health insurance coverage when the COVID-19 emergency ends

    Congress authorized robust federal aid to states as long as they agreed to not remove people from Medicaid until the COVID-19 emergency ends.

  • Russia's War Lacks a Battlefield Commander, U.S. Officials Say

    WASHINGTON — Russia is running its military campaign against Ukraine out of Moscow, with no central war commander on the ground to call the shots, according to U.S. officials who have studied the five-week-old war. That centralized approach may go a long way to explain why the Russian war effort has struggled in the face of stiffer-than-expected Ukrainian resistance, the officials said. The lack of a unifying military leader in Ukraine has meant that Russian air, ground and sea units are not in

  • Shaken at First, Many Russians Now Rally Behind Putin's Invasion

    The stream of anti-war letters to a lawmaker in St. Petersburg, Russia, has dried up. Some Russians who had criticized the Kremlin have turned into cheerleaders for the war. Those who publicly oppose it have found the word “traitor” scrawled on their apartment door. Five weeks into President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, there are signs that the Russian public’s initial shock has given way to a mix of support for their troops and anger at the West. On television, entertainment shows have