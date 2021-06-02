Sudan general: Military to review navy base deal with Russia

FILE - In this Saturday, July 29, 2017 file aerial photo, the Russian nuclear-powered cruiser Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) and the Russian nuclear submarine Dmitry Donskoy moored near Kronstadt, a seaport town 30 km (19 miles) west of St. Petersburg, Russia. A top Sudanese military official says the government will review an agreement with Russia that allows it to establish a navy base in the African country. Sudan's chief of staff told a television station late on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 that negotiations are underway with Russian officials to amend the deal “to achieve Sudan’s interests.” (AP Photo/Elena Ignatyeva, File)
SAMY MAGDY and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·3 min read

CAIRO (AP) — A top Sudanese military official said the government will review an agreement with Russia to establish a navy base in the African country.

The remarks about the deal, which dates back to the government of now-deposed Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and has not been ratified by the Sudanese parliament, indicate that Khartoum is seeking some changes to the agreement.

Sudan’s Chief of General Staff, Gen. Mohammed Othman al-Hussein told Blue Nile television station late on Tuesday that negotiations are underway with Russian officials “to achieve Sudan’s interests.”

News about the deal surfaced last December on the official portal of the Russian government. The deal allows Russia to set up a naval base with up to 300 Russian troops, and also to simultaneously keep up to four navy ships, including nuclear-powered ones, in Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

In exchange, Russia is to provide Sudan with weapons and military equipment. The agreement is to last for 25 years, with automatic extensions for 10-year periods if neither side objects to it.

“We are negotiating a possible review to this deal, to ensure that our interests and our profits are taken into account,” al-Hussein said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Wednesday that Russian and Sudanese officials have been discussing the issue in diplomatic channels.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov noted in remarks carried by Russian news agencies that Russia would like to clarify the Sudanese demands.

“We need to understand specifics,” he said. “We aren’t forcing ourselves on anyone. If there is a desire to fix something, please tell us what you want.”

But Viktor Bondarev, the former Russian air force chief who heads a defense committee in the upper house of the Russian parliament, argued that “there are no objective reasons” for a revision of the agreement on the base.

“For the Sudanese side, a permanent Russian naval presence with powerful weapons will guarantee peaceful life in the long-term perspective,” Bondarev said in a statement, adding that the deal will help protect Sudan from both a possible “foreign intervention” and “domestic rifts and upheavals that Sudan has grown tired of over the past decades.”

For Russia, Bondarev argued, the base in Sudan is important to ensure the Russian navy’s presence in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean and spare its ships the need of long voyages to reach the area.

Amid tensions with the U.S. and its allies, Moscow has for years sought to reestablish a regular naval presence in various parts of the world that the Soviet Union had during the Cold War times. The Russian navy already has a major presence in the Mediterranean Sea, with a naval base in the Syrian port of Tartus, currently the only such facility that Russia has outside the former Soviet Union.

Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow al-Bashir in April 2019. The East African nation is now ruled by a joint military and civilian government that seeks better ties with the United States and the West after nearly three decades of international isolation.

___

Isachenkov reported from Moscow.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia still has a military edge over Ukraine, but Ukraine has plans to make a future war more costly for Moscow

    The Russian military still outnumbers and outmatches Ukraine's, but Kyiv is trying to raise the costs of conflict for any future adversary.

  • Mali coup: Are military takeovers on the rise in Africa?

    Despite a series of coups in Africa over the past few months, the longer trend down is downward.

  • U.S. citizen imprisoned in Russia calls on Biden to raise issue at Putin summit

    Paul Whelan, the American businessman imprisoned in Russia on spying charges, called on President Biden to resolve the issue of U.S. citizens being detained for political reasons during his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month.Why it matters: Whelan's message, delivered during an interview with CNN from a Russian labor camp, comes ahead of an early test for Biden's promise to hold Moscow to account for its abuses.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • How China is attempting to become more 'loveable'

    China needs to create an image of a “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” China by improving its communication style, Chinese president Xi Jinping has said. Beijing has caused consternation in various countries in recent years for its strong brand of "wolf warrior" diplomacy, whereby Chinese diplomats are confrontational in defending China’s interests abroad. Signalling a possible shift away from this strategy, Mr Xi said that China needs to improve the way it communicates to a global audience.

  • Taiwan chip giant starts work on Arizona plant as global shortage continues

    Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has started work on a $12 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant in Arizona. The move is part of what's expected to be a flurry of new U.S. construction due to a global shortage, combined with the prospect of government subsidies.Why it matters: Computer chips are seen as vital for both national security and economic prosperity. The U.S., once responsible for 36% of global output, now accounts for only a third of that.Get market news worthy of your

  • Beer and poop — a foul cocktail that could clean up the farming industry, study finds

    A beer and poop cocktail sounds gross, but to farmers it can be a godsend.

  • Sinopharm can provide more than 1 billion COVID-19 shots beyond China in second half of year

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has the capacity to provide more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world beyond China in the second half of this year, the firm's chairman Liu Jingzhen said late on Wednesday. That level of supply capability assumes vaccination demand in China is being met, Liu said at a panel of the Global Health Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia. "Our annual production capacity exceeds 5 billion doses," Liu said, "This is our own capacity."

  • Photos of Australian Soldiers Drinking From Dead Man’s Prosthetic Leg Were Leaked by Angry Ex Wife

    Anthony Devlin via ReutersA decorated Australian soldier’s defamation case has been derailed after hundreds of photos showing soldiers drinking from a prosthetic leg were unearthed from his back yard. Ben Roberts-Smith, who was awarded the Victoria Cross by Queen Elizabeth II, says his angry ex-wife leaked the photos on USB drives he had buried in a lunchbox in his back yard.Roberts-Smith is suing news outlets the Age, Sydney Morning Herald and Canberra Times and Nine newspapers, over stories th

  • Hundreds of fishing fleets that go ‘dark’ suspected of illegal hunting, study finds

    Vessels primarily from China switch off their tracking beacons to evade detection while they engage in possible illegal fishing Argentina, Tierra del Fuego, Beagle Channel. Vessels crowd together along the limits of Argentina’s Exclusive Economic Zone to take advantage of the lucrative fishing grounds. Photograph: Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Giant distant-water fishing fleets, primarily from China, are switching off their tracking beacons to evade detection while they engage in

  • Russia's Prague embassy stronghold cleared out in spy dispute

    A Russian charter plane took home dozens of Russian embassy staff on Monday, abruptly ending what Czech officials say was a decades-old practice by Moscow of using a disproportionately huge mission in Prague as a base for its spy activities. The Czechs sent home 123 Russian staff and family members from the embassy on flights on Saturday and Monday, on top of 18 staff already branded spies and expelled in April, when Prague accused Moscow of blowing up an arms depot in 2014. Russia has denied a role in the Czech arms depot explosions, in which two people were found dead.

  • Russia says Nord Stream 2 testing work to start next week -TASS

    Testing work on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany will start next week, Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad region where the pipeline starts, was cited as saying by the TASS news agency on Wednesday. The United States last month waived sanctions on the company behind the pipeline to Germany and its chief executive, a move decried by critics of the project in the U.S. Congress, but welcomed this week by the Kremlin. The project, led by Gazprom with its Western partners, aims to deliver Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, but has long been opposed by Washington which says it would dangerously increase Moscow’s regional clout.

  • From Nigeria to Brazil 'halo' crops reap pandemic profits

    In a flowing cream hijab, Karima M. Imam walks through her fields in scrubland in northern Nigeria as workers harvest a gnarled brown root that has turned gold since COVID struck: ginger. As demand for halo foods surges, prices for ginger in Nigeria and acai berries in Brazil have leapt while exports of Indian turmeric and Chinese garlic have jumped in the past year. In Nigeria, a 50 kg bag of ginger, which can help the body ward off germs and is used as a cold remedy, now sells for 15,000 naira ($39), up from 4,000 to 6,000 naira two years ago.

  • Anheuser-Busch to offer biggest beer giveaway ever if U.S. reaches July 4 vaccine goal

    Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday it is partnering with the White House to offer its "biggest beer giveaway ever" if the U.S. reaches President Biden's goal of having 70% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4.Why it matters: The campaign to "buy America’s next round of beer" comes as states, businesses and employers have sought creative ways to get shots in arms, as vaccination rates have dropped since April.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Su

  • US, Japan reaffirm alliance amid China territorial claims

    The new head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command held talks with top Japanese officials on Tuesday and reaffirmed their alliance amid China’s increasingly assertive claims to contested areas in the region, officials said. Adm. John Aquilino, who assumed the post in April, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi shared their concern about China’s “continuous and intensified attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in the East and South China Seas," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Under the current circumstances, the importance of the alliance is greater than ever,” Motegi told Aquilio in his opening remarks.

  • Iran's biggest navy ship sinks after fire

    Iran's biggest navy warship sank on Wednesday (June 2).The country's highest-tonnage navy vessel, known as the Kharg, caught fire in the Gulf of Oman near the port of Jask, where it was on a training mission. All of its crew members disembarked safely, following rescue operations that went on for hours.But efforts to save the ship itself were unsuccessful and it sank, according to Fars news agency.No further explanation has been given for the latest incident in the region of sensitive waterways. Though there have been accusations of attacks on ships owned by arch-enemies Iran and Israel there in the past. Iran has refused to recognize Israel since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 that toppled the U.S.-backed Shah. And Israel sees Iran's nuclear program as a threat to its existence.Both parties have claimed they were targeted by the other in the last few months.

  • Phuket Reopens to Vaccinated Tourists in July — and the Hotel Rooms May Be As Low As $1 a Night

    The plan has been submitted to the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports for approval.

  • Charles Barkley roasts Anthony Davis with a new nickname: ‘Street Clothes’

    Charles Barkley had Draymond Green cracking up over his new nickname for Anthony Davis.

  • Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran's capital

    A massive fire broke out Wednesday night at the oil refinery serving Iran's capital, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Tehran. The fire struck the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran, said Mansour Darajati, the director-general of the capital's crisis management team.

  • US seizes 2 domain names used in cyberespionage campaign

    The Justice Department said Tuesday that it has seized two domain names used in a cyberespionage campaign that targeted U.S. and foreign government agencies, think tanks and humanitarian groups. The White House on Friday similarly downplayed the cyber assault as “basic phishing,” in which hackers use malware-laden emails to access networks, and said U.S. agencies had largely fended it off. “Last week’s action is a continued demonstration of the department’s commitment to proactively disrupt hacking activity prior to the conclusion of a criminal investigation,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers, the Justice Department’s top national security official, said in a statement.

  • Belarusian activist stabs himself in the throat during court hearing

    Belarusian activist stabs himself in the throat during court hearing