Sudan general says military leaders clinging to power

FILE - In this April 30, 2019 file photo, Sudanese Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council speaks at a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan. Dagalo on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, slammed Sudan's ruling generals who he says oppose stepping down to allow for a democratic transition under a civilian administration. (AP Photo/File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
SAMY MAGDY
·3 min read

CAIRO (AP) — A powerful paramilitary commander slammed Sudan's ruling generalsTuesday, saying they oppose stepping down to allow for a democratic transition under a civilian administration.

Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, said his conflict with other military leaders, which has become public in recent weeks, is centered on the issue of handing over power to civilians.

“We are against anyone who wants to be a dictator," he told RSF troops at a military base in the capital of Khartoum.

Sudan was plunged into chaos after a military coup removed a Western-backed government in October 2021, stalling its short-lived transition to democracy after nearly three decades of autocratic rule under President Omar al-Bashir. The coup came more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

Under mounting pressure, the generals and pro-democracy groups reached an initial agreement in December that would allow the formation of a civilian government. Other groups, including rebels, opposed the deal and internationally backed talks were still ongoing to have them join the Framework Agreement, a condition the military has set to hand over power to civilians.

The dispute between Dagalo and other military generals has escalated in recent weeks. The RSF commander, who is backed by the United Arab Emirates, has recently become critical of other military leaders, partly over the issue of handing power to civilians but also over the incorporation of his powerful force into the military as stated in the Framework Agreement.

The rhetoric has fueled concerns of possible clashes between the military and Dagalo's paramilitary force, best known for its scorched-earth campaigns in the Darfur conflict, and its leading role in the June 2019 deadly break-up of a protest camp outside the military's headquarters in Khartoum.

In his speech, Dagalo played down any tensions between his forces and the military as an institution.

“There is no problem between the military and the Rapid Support (Forces),” he told cheering RSF troops. “We want to achieve a true democratic transition. We want this country to rise.”

Dagalo did not offer evidence to support his claim that the country's military leaders are opposed to handing over power to civilians. But his comments Tuesday were apparently referring to Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, chairman of the ruling sovereign council.

A spokesman for the military did not answer calls seeking comment. Burhan has previously said they were ready to hand over power once civilians settle their disputes.

Both Burhan and Dagalo, who is also the deputy chairman of the sovereign council, led the 2021 coup. However, Dagalo has in recent months sought to reinvent his public image and that of his forces. He portrayed himself as a defender of the restoration of democratic transition, describing the coup as a “mistake.”

In his speech Tuesday, Dagalo said that foreign countries including wealthy Gulf monarchies and European governments have made restoring the democratic transition a condition for resuming assistance to Sudan.

Many foreign governments and international institutions ceased providing aid to Sudan following the coup and have pressed Burhan and Dagalo to rescind their grip on power.

“Any party we ask to support Sudan, it tells us: after the formation of the civilian government,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Women affected by abortion laws announce lawsuit against state of Texas

    The group made the announcement at the Texas State Capitol.

  • UN wants action from China on human rights concerns

    United Nations rights chief Volker Turk on Tuesday demanded action from Beijing to address "grave concerns" over the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang province.US ambassador Michele Taylor urged the council Tuesday to "take action to address the egregious and ongoing violation of human rights in Xinjiang".

  • Ukrainian refugees celebrate Purim in Berlin as war drags on

    Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine celebrated the Jewish holiday of Purim in Berlin Tuesday dressed in colorful costumes and dancing to loud Israeli music. Many of the Ukrainian refugees at the Purim party were students and young children, among them dozens of orphans who fled from Odesa a year ago.

  • Why Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) Could Be Worth Watching

    While Virgin Wines UK PLC ( LON:VINO ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share...

  • CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 1, 2023 Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the CompoSecure Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Steve Feder, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead. […]

  • One TikTok Bill Has the Most Support Right Now. Here’s Why

    (Bloomberg) -- After months of wrangling over how to limit TikTok in the US, legislation that stops short of an outright ban of the Chinese-owned app seems to be gaining the most momentum — even as key questions remain.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

  • Fed Chair Powell: Rate Hikes Will Go 'Higher Than Previously Anticipated’

    Taming inflation will require the Fed to raise interest rates higher than it had forecast, Chair Jerome Powell said in a Senate banking committee hearing Tuesday.

  • Guaido, former Venezuela interim president, to run in primary

    Venezuelan opposition party Popular Will said on Tuesday that Juan Guaido, once the most visible global face of the country's opposition, will be its candidate in an October presidential primary. Guaido, a 39-year-old industrial engineer, headed an interim government beginning in January 2019, before being replaced as head of the opposition legislature at the end of 2022. Though Guaido was recognized as Venezuela's rightful leader by many Western countries which consider President Nicolas Maduro's 2018 re-election to be fraudulent, Maduro remains in office and is enjoying loosened U.S. sanctions and renewed relations with some neighbors.

  • Venezuelans still miss Chavez, want Maduro to do 'better'

    In his last televised message before dying of cancer, the late President Hugo Chávez told Venezuelans to choose Nicolás Maduro as his successor, promising that the leftist policies that oversaw a reduction in poverty would continue under the then-vice president's guidance. Venezuelans find themselves in a country that has largely fallen apart, as lavish government spending made possible by a historic oil boom ended, democratic norms and respect for free speech rights have eroded further and economic liberalization measures have made the rich richer and the poor poorer. As the nation reflects on Chávez’s death a decade ago this month, Venezuelans now recognize that, whether by choice or circumstance, Maduro's approach to running the oil-rich South American country is unlike his mentor's, even as he repeatedly professes his reverence for Chávez.

  • Twelve U.S. senators back giving Commerce secretary new powers to ban TikTok

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of 12 U.S. senators will introduce legislation on Tuesday that would give Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats, Senator Mark Warner said. "I think it is a national security threat," Warner said on CNBC, adding that the bill would give Raimondo "the ability to do a series of mitigation up to and including banning" TikTok and other technologies that pose national security risks. Warner said it would apply to foreign technologies from six nations -- China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba.

  • 'Shoemageddon' as hundreds of trainers are dumped in village

    Hundreds of trainers were dumped on a high street prompting a councillor to describe it as "Shoemageddon".

  • What’s next for stocks after Fed’s Powell triggers market-rattling rate jolt

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell opens the door to bigger interest rate hikes and a higher peak for rates, sending a shock through markets Tuesday.

  • What Fox News hosts allegedly said privately versus on-air about false election fraud claims

    As information from the Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against Fox News reveals more about what allegedly occurred behind the scenes at the cable network in the wake of the 2020 election, below is a look at what some the biggest Fox stars were privately saying about election fraud claims -- versus what they said on-air to their viewers around the same time. The voting machine company, which is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion for allegedly defaming the company in the aftermath of the 2020 election, has filed court documents containing emails, texts, testimony, and other private communications from Fox News personnel appearing to cast doubt on claims that Dominion's voting machines had somehow rigged the presidential election in Joe Biden's favor.

  • Grieving women warn of TikTok scam involving sending loved ones' ashes to a fake artist who uses the remains for extortion

    Three women from different states are looking for answers after a scammer allegedly used the remains of their family members as a money-making scheme

  • Bill Gates is officially a grandfather after his daughter, Jennifer, announces the birth of her first child

    Bill Gates' oldest child, 26-year-old Jennifer Gates, just announced she welcomed her first child with her husband, Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar.

  • British operator ‘extremely disappointed’ as French rival wins HMRC post-Brexit border contract

    A French company has won the contract for post-Brexit border checks, in a blow to hopes that domestic businesses would be prioritised in public procurement.

  • Ukraine’s secret weapon should terrify Putin

    A shocking video has been circulating in the last few days that appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being gunned down by his Russian captors as he utters what he knows are the last words he will ever say: “Slava Ukraini” – glory to Ukraine. This image of heroic defiance against appalling brutality should send a chilling message to Vladimir Putin after a year of butchery in Ukraine: you can murder and torture us all you like, but you cannot defeat our will to fight.

  • Prigozhin’s Wagner approaching collapse, lost almost all of its mercenaries – Cherevaty

    The founder, financier, and owner of Russia’s Wagner mercenary company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has lost almost all his mercenaries in battles in Ukraine, spokesperson for Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Eastern Group Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty said in an interview with Radio NV on March 6.

  • Prisoner of war hailed a hero for declaring ‘glory to Ukraine’ moments before execution

    A Ukrainian prisoner of war gunned down in cold blood after saying “glory to Ukraine” in front of his Russian captors has been hailed as a martyr.

  • 'We will find the killers': Outrage over video showing Ukrainian soldier's apparent execution; military wants to defend Bakhmut: Updates

    The Russian military is responding to heavy armored vehicle losses by deploying 60-year-old battle tanks, the British Defense Ministry said. Updates.