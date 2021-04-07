Sudan group: Death toll in Darfur tribal violence now at 87

·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — The death toll from tribal violence that erupted over the weekend in Sudan's Darfur region climbed to 87 on Wednesday as a local medical group also reported attacks on healthcare workers in the area.

The deadly violence poses a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur, where conflict often falls along ethnic lines.

The latest bout of fighting grew out of a shooting on Saturday that killed two people from the non-Arab Masalit tribe in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the capital of West Darfur province, according to the U.N. humanitarian affairs agency.

Fighting ensued between the Arab Rizeigat and the Masalit tribes, with both mobilizing armed men. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in West Darfur and deployed more troops in efforts to contain the violence.

The Sudanese doctors’ committee in West Darfur, said it counted at least 37 more fatalities Wednesday, bringing the death toll since Saturday to 87. At least 191 people were wounded.

The group said armed men opened fire Wednesday on vehicles carrying healthcare workers heading to U.N. warehouses in Genena. No causalities were reported from that shooting, it said.

Several health facilities were also attacked, and medical workers still faced difficulties in transporting the wounded to hospitals, the group added.

The clashes forced the U.N. to suspend all humanitarian activities in Genena, which serves as a hub for aid delivery to the conflict-wrecked region.

Violence in Darfur often falls along religious and ethnic lines, with tribes claiming Arab heritage, like the Rizeigat, fighting with those of African descent, such as the Masalit.

Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. A military-civilian government now rules the country.

Recommended Stories

  • JP Morgan boss plans for 'significantly' less office space

    Jamie Dimon's shareholder letter includes thoughts on home working and Brexit - Europe has "upper hand".

  • Israel risks tensions with Biden by striking Iranian ships

    Israel could be risking escalation with Iran and tensions with the Biden administration by continuing to strike Iranian ships — a risk that is exacerbated by Israel's political crisis and dysfunctional interim government.Why it matters: An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ship was attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday, the same day the Vienna talks opened.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The backstory: Over the last two years, Israel has been engaged in a secret military campaign to sabotage dozens of Iranian ships and tankers which had transferred oil to Syria or missile parts to Hezbollah in Lebanon.This campaign was kept under the radar until it was reported several weeks ago by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.Around the same time, the Iranians belatedly retaliated by attacking two Israeli-owned ships in the Gulf. Tuesday's attack was an Israeli response.What they're saying: The Pentagon was quick to tell reporters that the U.S. wasn't involved in the attack, and U.S. officials later told the New York Times that Israel was responsible. The Israeli government has been silent on the attacks other than general statements against Iran.The attacks could complicate U.S.-Iran nuclear diplomacy and the Biden administrations efforts to end the war in Yemen. What next: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is due in Israel on Sunday. The regional escalation with Iran will be one of the main topics in his discussions.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Poland extends COVID-19 curbs amid fears of Easter bounce

    Poland will extend COVID-19 restrictions until April 18, its health minister said on Wednesday, as the country struggles to cope with a third wave of infections that authorities fear could be aggravated by people mixing at Easter. Like its central European neighbours, Poland has seen its health service pushed to the brink by spiralling COVID-19 case numbers.

  • Botswana trophy hunting season opens after Covid hiatus

    Botswana resumed its controversial trophy-hunting season on Tuesday, a government official said, after the exercise was halted last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • For autocrats like Vladimir Putin, ruthless repression is often a winning way to stay in power

    Russian police officers beat people protesting the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Jan. 23, 2021 in Moscow. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, sick with a cough and fever, has been moved to the hospital ward of the remote penal colony where he is imprisoned. Navalny landed in prison after legal troubles that began in 2019, when he was arrested for “leading an unauthorized protest.” In 2020, while on parole for that crime, Navalny was poisoned in an apparent assassination attempt linked to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In critical condition, Navalny was flown to Germany for emergency medical treatment. In February 2021, a Russian court said the Germany trip was a parole violation and sentenced Navalny to three years in prison. The ruling infuriated Russians and spurred thousands to protest. The nationwide demonstrations united disparate opposition groups into one movement that is challenging President Vladimir Putin’s 20-year rule. Now Navalny’s current ill health is again galvanizing protesters. If persecuting Navalny energizes the opposition against Putin, is it a misstep by Russia’s leader? As an international legal scholar and professor of human rights, I’ve found that sometimes, strong-arm tactics by autocratic leaders do trigger a reaction that ultimately topples their regime. Often, though, repressive tactics like detention, torture and prosecution help autocrats stay in power. Political prisoners Many historic pro-democracy leaders, including India’s Mahatma Gandhi, Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi and the United States’ Martin Luther King Jr., were arrested or imprisoned. In these cases, political repression mobilized – rather than destroyed – their movements. Political prisoners, in particular, can turn into international celebrities that rally people around their cause. South Africa is an iconic example. Imprisoned for 27 years, Nelson Mandela became the face of an anti-apartheid movement that evolved from its South African resistance roots into the largest international campaign for regime change in history. Anti-apartheid groups around the globe coalesced to harness punitive economic tactics, such as boycotts of South African products, and to pressure their governments to apply sanctions. Eventually, South Africa’s leaders folded to international demands, releasing Mandela in 1990. Mandela was elected president, ushering in the end of the world’s most racially oppressive system. Mandela is sworn in as South Africa’s first democratically elected president, 1994. Louise Gubb/Corbis Saba/Corbis via Getty Images The Belarus example Autocrats in the 21st century aren’t like past dictators. Most now claim legitimacy through rigged elections, which is why votes in authoritarian countries are often accompanied by repression. Last August, Belarusian autocrat Alexander Lukashenko – in power since 1994 – faced an unprecedented electoral challenge. He jailed opposition leaders and barred rival candidates from running. The elections were held, and Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory. But his only remaining opponent in the presidential race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, was so popular that neither she nor the Belarusian people bought his win. Widespread protests erupted demanding Lukashenko’s ouster. Lukashenko – a Putin ally – cracked down again, including with brutal police violence. Tikhanovskaya went into exile. Far from quelling popular anger in Belarus, recent research shows the regime’s violent repression of protests mobilized many people. Protesters plan to renew their demonstrations soon. Feminists protest dozens of women imprisoned for demonstrating after Belarus’s presidential election, Aug. 9, 2020, Minsk. Atringer/AFP via Getty Images Still, Lukashenko continues in power. In large part, that’s because many of the nation’s elite and key institutions – like security services and courts – remain loyal to him. The most successful autocrats don’t just use repression to stay in office. They also retain control through a spoils systems and corruption that aids those who protect their power. International condemnation Putin is a master of both repression and corrupt bargains – so notorious for both that the United States created new ways to punish such behavior. A few years after a corruption whistleblower, Sergei Magnitsky, died in a Russian prison in 2009, the U.S. adopted the Magnitsky Act, which now authorizes the president to impose sanctions, including barring entry into the U.S., on “any foreign person identified as engaging in human rights abuse or corruption.” Canada, the United Kingdom and European Union later passed similar laws. These laws allow countries to punish repressive leaders, as well as any groups or businesses that back their regimes, with asset freezes and travel bans. They have not yet, however, been used against Putin. In addition to targeted and national sanctions, democratic countries have other ways to reproach states that violate international law. These include severing diplomatic ties and mandating global scrutiny by international bodies like the United Nations. Such responses have had limited success in forcing autocratic leaders to respect democracy and human rights. Take Venezuela, for example. There, President Nicolás Maduro has been in power since 2013, and mass protests against his government began in 2015. In a series of damning reports, the United Nations has characterized the Maduro regime’s killing and imprisonment of protesters as “crimes against humanity.” Many countries have imposed increasingly harsh sanctions on Venezuela over many years. Eventually, in 2019, Maduro released 22 political prisoners and pardoned 110 more. But in December, Venezuela held elections that, once again, failed to meet democratic standards. Maduro’s party, unsurprisingly, won. President Maduro of Venezuela speaks at a military parade, Caracas, April 13, 2019. Lokman Ilhan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images An evolving playing field Mass protest campaigns can succeed and have succeeded in ousting dictatorial leaders, as seen recently in Ukraine. There, protests in 2004 and then again in 2014 reoriented the country away from Russia and toward democracy. History shows successful protest movements must involve at least 3.5% of the population – including the urban middle class and industrial workers – engaged in coordinated, nonviolent tactics like general strikes and boycotts. That may not seem like a lot of people, but in a country with the population size of Russia’s, this would require over 5 million people to participate in an organized resistance. In these circumstances, sanctions and global scrutiny can add real weight to a pro-democracy uprising. But experts worry that the international community’s tools are inadequate given the challenges authoritarianism presents worldwide. Today 54% of the global population lives in an autocracy like Russia, Belarus or Venezuela – the highest percentage in 20 years. Perhaps not coincidentally, pro-democracy movements are also on the rise. Fourty-four percent of countries saw mass pro-democracy protests in 2019, up from 27% in 2014. As the battle between autocracy and democracy plays out in Russia, Belarus and beyond, the world’s historic defenders of democracy – especially the U.S. and European Union – face their own democratic struggles. That’s good news for Putin – and more cause for democracy advocates like Navalny to be concerned.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Shelley Inglis, University of Dayton. Read more:Navalny returns to Russia and brings anti-Putin politics with himHow Alexei Navalny revolutionized opposition politics in Russia, before his apparent poisoning Shelley Inglis does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Challenges loom as Jordan papers over palace feud

    Jordan's insistence that its palace feud has been resolved and its sweeping ban on media coverage may temporarily quiet dissent, but major challenges loom for the Western-allied monarchy long seen as a lynchpin of regional stability. The whereabouts of King Abdullah II's half brother, Prince Hamzah, who is at the heart of the dispute, are unknown. Jordan was already grappling with an economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, with one in four people out of work.

  • Abu Dhabi's Etihad starts direct passenger flights to Israel

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Abu Dhabi state carrier Etihad Airways began direct commercial passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates capital to Tel Aviv in Israel - the latest direct air link between the two countries that established diplomatic relations last year. UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja and Israel's head of mission to the UAE Eitan Na'eh were on the inaugural flight. "As our countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have much to look forward to in commercial, diplomatic, technological, health, and tourism exchanges," Khaja was quoted as saying by UAE state news agency WAM.

  • Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club

    Kim Kardashian has added billionaire to her resume. The cosmetics and shapewear businesswoman, who launched her career off the reality TV series "Keeping Up with The Kardashians," was included on Tuesday for the first time on Forbes magazine's list of the world's billionaires. Forbes said it estimated that Kardashian, 40, "is now worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October, thanks to two lucrative businesses - KKW and Skims - as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments."

  • Too Late to Buy the Cruise Stocks? Let's Look at Norwegian

    Norwegian Cruise Line is looking to get back in the water, but the stock looks less certain. Let's look at the charts.

  • Iranian Ship Hit by Mines in Red Sea as Nuclear Talks Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- An Iranian-flagged vessel was attacked in the Red Sea, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said, on the same day Tehran and world powers including the U.S. met to discuss restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.The New York Times reported that Israel was responsible.The Saviz, which is stationed in the Red Sea, was damaged by an explosion near the coast of Djibouti around 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Wednesday.He said the cause of the blast is being investigated and that the Saviz is a non-military vessel that provides security for shipping lanes and counters piracy in the area. No casualties have been reported, Khatibzadeh said. On Tuesday, the Tasnim news agency said limpet mines had exploded on the Saviz’s hull, and that the ship often deploys Iranian commando boats to escort commercial vessels. It didn’t say where it got the information.Israel notified the U.S. that its forces had struck the Saviz, the New York Times reported, citing an unidentified American official. The Israeli government opposes the 2015 nuclear accord and doesn’t want the U.S. to lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic without a new deal that addresses Tehran’s ballistic missile program and regional proxy forces.Tuesday’s attack came as Iranian officials gathered in Vienna to negotiate the restoration of the moribund agreement designed to curb Iran’s nuclear activities. Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from that accord in 2018 deepened tensions in the Middle East and was followed by an increase in attacks on ships that were often blamed on Iran.The latest incident follows several attacks involving Iranian and Israeli vessels over the past month. On March 25, Israel’s Channel 12 said an Israeli-registered ship was hit by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea. Ten days earlier, Iran had blamed Israel for a blast on a container ship in the Mediterranean Sea.Iran Blames Israel for Blast on Container Ship in MediterraneanShaul Chorev, head of the University of Haifa’s Maritime Policy and Strategy Research Center and a former deputy chief of the Israeli Navy, said the move was probably meant to warn Iran against future attacks on Israeli vessels, rather than an attempt to undermine the negotiations in Vienna. He added that Israel should expect an Iranian retaliation in a waterway that serves as a major trade route.A third of Israeli imports and exports come “through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” Chorev said, questioning whether Israel’s Navy would be able to protect all the nation’s shipping.U.S. Central Command, which maintains forces in the area, was not involved, Erin Dorrance, deputy chief of media operations, said in a phone call.(Updates with comments from former Israeli naval official.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Curtis Samuel named Washington’s worst free-agent signing

    The Washington Football Team had a desperate need for a wide receiver opposite Terry McLaurin entering the 2021 offseason.

  • Three-way talks over Ethiopian dam fail in Kinshasa: statements

    Egypt and Sudan said on Tuesday that the latest round of talks with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Kinshasa have ended with no progress. Delegations from the three countries were meeting in the Democratic Republic of Congo amid efforts to break a deadlock in talks over a project Ethiopia says is key to its economic development and power generation. Egypt fears the dam will imperil its supplies of Nile water, while Sudan is concerned about the dam's safety and water flows through its own dams and water stations.

  • Covid vaccines: Can Australia blame its woes on Europe?

    Australia says the EU's move to block an AstraZeneca order is to blame for its vaccine delays.

  • How 'Shuggie Bain' author Douglas Stuart 'wrote without anybody else's expectations'

    A guest at this year's virtual Times Festival of Books, the Scottish writer discusses his Booker Prize-winning novel's difficult story — and his own.

  • Staal scores OT winner in debut; Canadiens top Oilers 3-2

    Eric Staal scored in overtime in his Montreal debut, giving the Canadiens a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Staal beat Mike Smith with a wrist shot from the circle 4:02 into overtime. Montreal improved to 2-9 in overtime games.

  • Divers rescue Thai Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave

    A Buddhist monk who was trapped by floodwaters inside a cave in northern Thailand for four days has been rescued by divers, a provincial official said Wednesday. The 46-year-old monk, Phra Manas, entered Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok province on Saturday to meditate, said Therayuth Chandithawong, chief of the provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Thai Navy Seals and an international team of cave divers and hundreds of helpers managed the extremely complicated rescue of the 12 boys and their coach.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'

  • 11 times women made history in 2021

    Youn Yuh-jung became the first Asian woman to win any individual motion picture category at the SAG Awards on Sunday.

  • Car slams into utility pole in Milton

    A car crashed into a utility pole in Milton.

  • Tokyo Olympics: North Korea to skip Games over Covid-19 fears

    The announcement puts an end to Seoul's hopes of using the Games to engage with Pyongyang.