Sudan group says 1 killed during fresh anti-coup protests

·1 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Security forces killed a protester Monday as thousands of Sudanese once again took to the streets of Khartoum to denounce an October military coup that plunged the country into turmoil, a medical group said.

The protester was shot in the head as security forces fired live animation and tear gas at protesters marching in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital Khartoum, said the Sudan Doctors Committee.

Security forces also broke up protesters marching toward the presidential palace in Khartoum, injuring dozens, the committee said.

There was no immediate comment from authorities.

Monday’s marches were the latest in near-daily street protests since the military took over on Oct. 25, removing the civilian-led transitional government.

Since then, at least 83 people have been killed and over 2,600 injured in a bloody crackdown on protests, according to the doctors group.

The takeover has upended Sudan’s short-lived transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.

The African nation has been on a fragile path to democracy since a popular uprising forced the military to remove al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

Pro-democracy protesters call for the establishment of a fully civilian government to complete the now-stalled democratic transition.

The generals however insist that they will hand over power only to an elected government. They say elections will take place next year.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of killing 16 children and injuring 45 more in its invasion: 'Russia has shown what it has become'

    "Russia has shown what it has become," Zelensky said, adding that the children's deaths only unite Ukraine further against Putin's aggression.

  • Japan joins U.S., others in excluding Russia from SWIFT system

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will join the United States and other Western countries in blocking certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tokyo will put sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and extend $100 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Kyiv, Kishida told reporters. "This Russian invasion of Ukraine is a unilateral attempt to change the status quo and shakes the international order to its core," Kishida said.

  • Japan Will Freeze Russia Foreign-Exchange Reserves, Nikkei Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan will join other Group of Seven nations and freeze the Russian central bank’s foreign-exchange assets, the Nikkei newspaper reported -- preventing Vladimir Putin’s government from accessing tens of billions of dollars held in Japan.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Milita

  • Warriors recall James Wiseman from G League

    Marc J. Spears: The Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team's G League affiliate. The second-year center practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors yesterday. He had previously been assigned to Santa Cruz on November 28 ...

  • Twitter will label all tweets with Russian state media links

    Twitter on Monday said it will start labeling all tweets that contain content from Russian state-affiliated media websites. Why it matters: Twitter says most of the Russian state media content being shared on its platform comes from individuals sharing links to their websites, not the state media accounts themselves.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSince the invasion began, Twitter says more than 45,000 tweets per day have come f

  • Majority of Finns now want to join NATO - poll

    For the first time, more than half of Finns are in favour of their country joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), according to a poll commissioned by public broadcasting company Yle. Out of 1,382 adults, 53% said Finland should join the defence alliance, 28% said no and 19% were indecisive, the poll data showed. The poll was commenced on February 23, a day before Russia invaded Ukraine, Yle added.

  • UK to freeze all Russian banks' assets, bars ships

    The UK on Monday said it would freeze the assets of all Russian banks over the invasion of Ukraine, tightening the international economic stranglehold on Moscow over its "unjustified aggression".

  • U.S. shuts down Belarus embassy amid attack on Ukraine

    The State Department has issued a "do not travel" advisory for Belarus.

  • AP PHOTOS: Exit out of Ukraine: escape by foot, train, car

    By car, train, foot and — in at least one case — office chair, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in the bordering nations of Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and beyond. The chaotic run for freedom was captured by Associated Press photographers as more than an estimated 500,000 people have been forced to flee the country during the Russian invasion. The U.N. has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees with “devastating humanitarian consequences.”

  • Diplomats reconvene in Vienna for Iran nuclear talks

    Diplomats from Iran and world powers reconvened in Vienna on Monday to seek a deal reviving Tehran’s 2015 nuclear accord, with pressure mounting for results soon. Among them was Iran’s chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, who returned to Vienna after consultations with his government in Teheran over the weekend. The United States has participated indirectly in the talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then President Donald Trump.

  • Ukraine pushes for cease-fire as fighting rages and sanctions hit Russia's economy

    Russian and Ukrainian officials were set to sit down for talks on Monday even as fighting raged around Kyiv and Russian President Vladimir Putin's economy took a hit from Western sanctions.

  • Russia moves weapons capable of inflicting mass casualties into position, claim intelligence officials

    <strong>Exclusive</strong>: Officials in the west are anxious that Russia could turn to weapons capable of inflicting heavy casualties, reports Kim Sengupta in Kyiv

  • Mass arrests as Belarus confirms ditching non-nuclear status in referendum vote

    The vote sparked the biggest protests in months as thousands took to the streets in Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko has imposed a sweeping crackdown on dissent after a contested election challenged his grip on power in 2020. The vote to change the constitution, passed by 65% according to official data, could see nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country gave them up after the fall of the Soviet Union. It comes at a time when Lukashenko has fallen in line behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's military assault on Ukraine after earlier playing an intermediary role between the two neighbours.

  • Pentagon says it was 'a fat finger mistake' when Biden's defense secretary retweeted a screenshot from one of Tucker Carlson's pro-Putin monologues

    The Pentagon press secretary blamed "one of our social media guys" for retweeting the Fox News screenshot on Putin.

  • Former national security adviser: 'Putin got a lot more than he bargained for'

    H.R. McMaster, who served as former President Trump's national security adviser, said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "got a lot more than he bargained for" when he invaded Ukraine last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McMaster said Ukrainian forces have done a "tremendous" job."I think Putin got a lot more than he bargained for. He's in a very difficult position," McMaster told host Margaret Brennan. "And I think...

  • Veteran interpreter breaks down in tears after Zelensky remarks

    A veteran interpreter broke down in tears on Sunday while translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech for a German news outlet.In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator, who has not yet been identified, could be heard starting to choke up while interpreting Zelensky's speech for the German news service Welt.She translated part of his speech and could be heard saying, "Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must...

  • The Kremlin says Russia's 'economic reality' has 'considerably changed' in the face of 'problematic' Western sanctions

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the West's sanctions against Russia were "heavy" but his country had "response plans."

  • Sen. Ron Johnson Says Nancy Pelosi Bears Blame For Putin Invading Ukraine

    Remember that Donald Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure officials to dig up dirt on the Bidens.

  • SNL Mocks Trump and Tucker Carlson for Backing Putin in Ukraine

    NBCAfter opening this week’s show on a somber note, Saturday Night Live avoided trying to mine laughs from Russia’s Ukraine invasion—until Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage for “Weekend Update.”“President Putin launched the attack with support from allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson,” Jost began. “Many analysts were surprised that Putin went through with it even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake. But he couldn’t back down after all that build up. Kind of like how

  • Belarus referendum approves proposal to renounce non-nuclear status - agencies

    The agencies cited the Belarus central elections commission as saying 65.2% of those who took part voted in favor. The result came as little surprise, given the tightly controlled rule of President Alexander Lukashenko. The new constitution could see nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country gave them up after the fall of the Soviet Union.