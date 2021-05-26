Sudan and main rebel group kick off peace talks in Juba

  • FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2020 file photo, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, center right, and The Sudan Liberation Movement-North leader, Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu, hold up hands during a visit organized by The World Food Program, in the conflict-affected remote town of Kauda, Nuba Mountains, Sudan. On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Sudan’s transitional government and the main rebel group kicked off a new round of peace talks officials said, the latest effort to end the country’s decades-long civil wars. South Sudan’s president is hosting the talks in Juba, between the Sudanese government and the Sudan Popular Liberation Movement – North, led by al-Hilu. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020 file photo, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir attends the state funeral of Kenya's former president Daniel arap Moi, in Nairobi, Kenya. Sudan’s transitional government and the main rebel group kicked off a new round of peace talks Wednesday, May 26, 2021, officials said, the latest effort to end the country’s decades-long civil wars. Kiir is hosting the talks in Juba, South Sudan’s capital, between the Sudanese government and the Sudan Popular Liberation Movement – North, led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu. (AP Photo/John Muchucha, File)
1 / 2

Sudan Peace Talks

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2020 file photo, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, center right, and The Sudan Liberation Movement-North leader, Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu, hold up hands during a visit organized by The World Food Program, in the conflict-affected remote town of Kauda, Nuba Mountains, Sudan. On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Sudan’s transitional government and the main rebel group kicked off a new round of peace talks officials said, the latest effort to end the country’s decades-long civil wars. South Sudan’s president is hosting the talks in Juba, between the Sudanese government and the Sudan Popular Liberation Movement – North, led by al-Hilu. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s transitional government and the main rebel group kicked off a new round of peace talks Wednesday, officials said, the latest effort to end a decades-long conflict in the East African country.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir is hosting the talks between the Sudanese government and the Sudan Popular Liberation Movement – North, led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu.

Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling sovereign council, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and al-Hilu were attending a ceremonial meeting. Afterward, delegations from the government and the rebel group were to continue their closed deliberations in Juba, South Sudan's capital, according to the prime minister’s office.

The talks come less than two months after the government and the al-Hilu movement signed a declaration of principles detailing a roadmap for the talks.

Al-Hilu’s movement is Sudan’s single largest rebel group and is active in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan provinces, where it controls significant chunks of territory.

Sudan’s transitional government has been engaging in peace talks with rebel groups over the past two years. It's looking to stabilize the country and help its fragile path to democracy survive following the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

In 2020, Sudan’s transitional authorities and another rebel alliance signed a peace deal.

Al-Hilu’s group participated in negotiations leading up to that agreement but did not sign the final deal. It called for a secular state with no role for religion in lawmaking, the disbanding of all of al-Bashir’s militias and the re-vamping of the country’s military. Al-Hilu’s group says if its demands aren’t met, it will call for self-determination in areas it controls.

Another major rebel group, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army, led by Abdel-Wahid Nour, rejects the transitional government and has not taken part in talks.

Sudanese rebels for years fought al-Bashir’s loyalists in Darfur but also in the southern provinces of Blue Nile and South Kordofan. The fighting has often fallen along religious and ethnic lines.

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury plans new national security rules to tighten grip on London listings

    The Government is preparing measures to block foreign companies from listing in London on the grounds of national security if they are suspected of disreputable behaviour or weak governance standards. Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, will begin consulting on the plans as soon as next month, in a bid to clean up the Square Mile and improve its reputation. Ministers could be given fresh powers to take a more active role in interventions, if they suspect a flotation is not in the national interest. The UK Listing Authority, part of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), currently decides on a company's eligibility to list in London. A spokesperson for the Treasury said: “The UK’s reputation for clean, transparent markets makes it an attractive global financial centre. We’re planning to bolster this by taking a targeted new power to block listings that pose a national security risk, and will launch a consultation to inform its design in the coming months.” Campaigners have long argued that rules should be tightened to protect the City’s global status, although some financial sector bosses fear such moves could deter foreign investment. London is one of the world’s dominant financial centres. Despite planning a clampdown on certain listings, the Government and UK regulators have also been preparing to liberalise elements of London’s stock markets. The FCA is due to ease listing rules for so-called “blank cheque” companies as London uses its post-Brexit freedoms to throw the door open to the growing Spac frenzy. Special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) are shell companies that float on the market before they find a takeover target. New York, one of London’s key rivals, has benefited from a wave of Spacs. The initiative to block listings was first put forward in a 2019 Treasury document named an ‘Economic Crime Plan’. The same year the House of Commons Treasury select committee stated that it was unreasonable for a body like the FCA to be able to recognise a potential national security threat on its own, even if it had the power to do so, and block a listing. At the time it welcomed the Government to explore the possibility of introducing a way to block a listing on national security grounds, the scenarios when it could be used and how the power could be used in practice.

  • European Commission may soon open an antitrust investigation into Facebook

    The EU is readying a formal antitrust probe into Facebook's classified ads operation.

  • The Morning After: Microsoft is close to revealing the 'next generation' of Windows

    Microsoft is starting to talk about what's next for Windows, and USB-C is getting a big power boost.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • The Musical Puppetmaster Behind ‘American Idol’ on Claudia Conway and a Close Call With Disaster

    Eric McCandless/ABCOn Sunday’s finale of American Idol, there was a slight snafu. Last season’s runner-up and fan-favorite Arthur Gunn was slated to perform alongside Sheryl Crow, playing a medley of her biggest hits. But at the last minute and with no explanation, he didn’t. Yet the show must always go on.Instead, this season’s contestant Graham DeFranco, who made it into the Top 16, was pulled from the audience to take Gunn’s spot. It was such a “curveball” that even American Idol’s music director, Kristopher Pooley, says he was left in the dark on what happened.“It’s live TV and all sorts of things can happen,” he told The Daily Beast. “We were told suddenly Graham’s going to do the song. I think he had just a couple of minutes notice. Graham hopped up on live TV in front of millions of people and sang a duet with Sheryl Crow.”“We threw the lyrics up on the teleprompter,” he added. “It said what his lyrics were and what Sheryl’s lyrics were. I was like, ‘Alright, here we go.’ In our show there’s organic music moments happening left and right, so we have to be on our toes.”The surprises of live television were one of the more intimidating elements Pooley was bracing for when he joined American Idol in 2018. The Detroit native handles all music-related aspects of the singing competition, including the arrangements, vocal coaches, and music producers. He even cues in the singers, managing more than 50 musicians and contestants and learning up to 70 songs in a day.Pooley has served as a music director on music tours and performances, including for Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, and Demi Lovato. But American Idol’s broadcast live to millions of viewers is a different beast entirely.“The unknown can be daunting, but I felt up for it,” he explained. “I have a whole music team and I just felt really confident we could step in and do a great job. There’s a real learning curve to the show, so probably our first couple episodes, our heads were spinning. Then once we kind of settled into season one, it got a lot easier.”Pooley was able to nab the job after the show’s main producers were impressed with judge Katy Perry’s tours and they requested a meeting. “It was just a good fit, we hit it off right away,” he said. “Then it was right into working on the show.”His work begins in Hollywood Week, where hundreds of hopeful contestants are flown from across the country to California for an intensive boot camp where they must learn new songs, perform duets with strangers, and dazzle the judges with their solo performances in a bid to secure a coveted place in the live shows. Pooley helps compile a master list of songs that the singers, who cover a breadth of genres, can perform for judges Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.From there, Pooley and his team help contestants figure out arrangements and work with vocal coaches to nail their performances. It was during Hollywood Week that Pooley met Claudia Conway, the daughter of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and her anti-Trump husband George Conway. “She was great,” Pooley offered. “I was really, really surprised by how well she could sing.”“It’s really exciting because a lot of them don’t really know how great they are yet,” Pooley added, speaking of the influx of industry newcomers on the show. “They know they have a talent. They have ambition, they know that they want to try this American Idol thing, but they come from an environment where they don’t have access to any type of arrangement or coaching. So, it’s really cool to see the artists step into their power.”Claudia Conway Goes Hollywood, Surprises ‘American Idol’ Judges With Adele and Emotional ConfessionPooley said he had no predictions on who would take home the title this year, explaining his team treats every contestant as if they are going to win. “We put the same amount of energy and effort into everyone,” he said. “I don’t try to think too much about the TV side of it and the showbiz. I’m thinking, ‘How can I make them the best they possibly can be?’ Then we see what the viewers decide. It’s always fascinating.”It was ultimately Chayce Beckham who was named the winner of Season 19, which wrapped up Sunday. The 24-year-old has already seen a taste of success with his new song “23” securing iTunes’ No. 1 spot for country music and No. 2 for its overall top songs on Monday.Since its launch in 2002, American Idol has helped produce some notable country stars including Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery, and Kellie Pickler. Pooley thinks it’s a result of the audience being drawn to storytelling, which is a staple of country music.Earlier this month, 16-year-old country singer Caleb Kennedy was let go from the ABC show after making it into the Top 5 when a video clip began circulating online where he’s seen sitting next to someone who was wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style hood.“Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol,” the fan-favorite wrote in an Instagram statement. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet, and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me.”His mother Anita Guy later said the video was filmed when Kennedy was 12 years old and after he had watched the movie The Strangers: Prey at Night, adding that her son “doesn’t have a racist bone in his body.”Pooley was reluctant to say if he felt if the show made the correct decision in regard to kicking Kennedy off the show, saying the issue was “complicated.” “I also think that redemption is the central human story,” he said. “There’s always hope. He’s obviously super talented and I wish him the best, but as far as you know, a right or wrong decision, I just do music.”While not officially a done deal yet, Pooley said he is looking forward to the prospect of returning next year for the show’s 20th season. “It’s an exciting time for the show,” Pooley said. “I think we’re coming off a little high, with this finale. So yeah, if they want me back and then we do another season.”While American Idol is one of his career highlights, Pooley also has achieved some other milestones, including music-directing Perry’s Super Bowl XLIX halftime show in 2015, as well as her inauguration performance for President Joe Biden in January.“It was very surreal to work on that,” Pooley recalled, speaking of the inauguration where Perry sang “Firework” in front of the Lincoln Memorial. “To see something that goes from an idea that Katy has and then I put music together for, to be part of a moment in history, what felt like a release of tension that day. We wanted to create a hopeful moment that whatever you believe politically, either side, just to celebrate our country. The whole goal of that was to be inspirational and have a hopeful tone.”“I just feel thankful and surprised at the opportunities I get and all the artists I get to work with,” he added. “I’m just thankful for where I am and I don’t take any of it for granted. I try to acknowledge that the career stuff is a very small slice of life. So, I’m thankful for those moments, but I’m also just as thankful for spending time with my daughter and my wife.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Manhunt suspect in SC, Missouri killings found ‘tired and thirsty,’ Chester sheriff says

    Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday morning in connection with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.

  • Newsmax mocks AOC for getting therapy after Capitol riot

    The congresswoman says she had to “slow down” after the insurrection

  • 3 dead after Japanese vessel, Russian freighter collide

    Three crew members of a Japanese crab fishing vessel died Wednesday after a collision with a Russian freighter in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, officials said. The Russian cargo ship rescued all five crew members, but three were confirmed dead after arriving at the port of Mombetsu, Japan’s government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said. Japanese broadcaster NHK identified the Japanese vessel as the 9.7-ton Daihachi Hokko Maru, based in Mombetsu, and the freighter as the 662-ton Amur, registered in Nevelsk in Russia’s Sakhalin island.

  • House Call: All the Cool Airbnbs I Want to Book

    This is a wild opportunity: Tomorrow (May 26) bookings will open on Airbnb for one- or two-night stays at the Charles H. Tuttle mansion—an 1899 brownstone in Manhattan’s Hamilton Heights—priced at $20. The sprawling 6,000-square-foot home has formal living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen, and a grand foyer, plus a variety of old and new touches from stained glass to modern bathrooms.

  • Gatorade, cookies and secret Peloton? White House reveals Biden’s day but keeps quiet on controversial bike

    President’s day involves exercise, sweet treats and lots of social interaction with family and colleagues

  • ‘Final destination’: Log pierces car windscreen in terrifying accident reminiscent of horror movie

    Video has gone viral, inspiring comparisons to the 2003 horror flick

  • Top Democrats consider AOC filing a restraining order against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Ms Greene verbally accosted the Democratic lawmaker in a hallway earlier this month

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange

  • Galápagos tortoise found alive is from species thought extinct

    Tests carried out on a giant tortoise found in 2019 confirm it belongs to a species believed extinct.

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • John Cena: Fast and Furious star sorry over Taiwan remark backlash

    John Cena posts a video apology in Chinese after describing Taiwan as a "country".

  • How the Yuba City Fire Dept. is addressing mental health challenges

    As the number of fires grows in California, firefighters and first responders are the ones often feeling the pressure. This, on top of a job that often has them responding to tragedies few of us can imagine. Watch the video above for a look at one department's new mental health task force.

  • George Floyd anniversary: Mario Gonzalez killed in a police hold that was like ‘drowning on dry land’

    Death of Mario Arenales Gonzalez came one day before George Floyd’s killer was convicted by Minneapolis court, writes Andrew Buncombe