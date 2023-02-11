Sudan military finishes review of Russian Red Sea base deal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, and Sudanese acting foreign minister Ali al-Sadiq give a joint press conference at the airport in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s ruling military concluded a review of an agreement with Russia to build a navy base on the Red Sea in the African country, two Sudanese officials said Saturday.

They said the deal was awaiting the formation of a civilian government and a legislative body to be ratified before it takes effect. The officials said Moscow met Sudan’s most recent demands, including providing more weapons and equipment.

“They cleared all our concerns. The deal has become OK from the military side,” one official said.

The officials did not provide further details and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. A spokesman for the Sudanese military declined to comment.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said Thursday the deal still needs ratification by Sudan’s yet-to-be-formed legislative body.

Sudan has been without a parliament since a popular uprising forced the military overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The country has been mired in political chaos since an October 2021 military coup derailed its short-lived transition to democracy.

The deal, which surfaced in December 2021, is part of Moscow’s efforts to restore a regular naval presence in various parts of the globe. It was reached during al-Bashir's reign.

The agreement allows Russia to set up a naval base with up to 300 Russian troops, and to simultaneously keep up to four navy ships, including nuclear-powered ones, in the strategic Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

The base would ensure the Russian navy’s presence in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean and spare its ships the need for long voyages to reach the area, according to Viktor Bondarev, the former Russian air force chief.

In exchange, Russia is to provide Sudan with weapons and military equipment. The agreement is to last for 25 years, with automatic extensions for 10-year periods if neither side objects.

In June 2021, Sudan’s Chief of General Staff, Gen. Mohammed Othman al-Hussein, told a local television station that Khartoum would review the agreement.

In February last year Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, held talks with senior Russian officials in Moscow.

Upon his return from the weeklong trip, Dagalo said his country didn’t have objections to Russia or any other country establishing a base on its territory as it poses no threat to Sudan’s national security.

“If any country wants to open a base and it is in our interests and doesn’t threaten our national security, we have no problem in dealing with anyone, Russian or otherwise,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • New European Super League announced, to replace Champions League

    The European Super League backers have revealed that they want to launch a new version of the project that crashed two years ago: a multi-division competition of 60 to 80 teams with no permanent members, and a minimum of 14 games per club, per season.

  • 3 weeks, dozens of witnesses: Takeaways from Murdaugh trial

    Three weeks into disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial, prosecutors have called dozens of witnesses offering wide-ranging — and sometimes disjointed — testimony. Jurors have heard from the investigators who found the bodies of Murdaugh's wife and son, and technicians who found gunshot residue, cracked open cellphones to get videos and tested dozens of ammunition casings. The defense hopes to start its case in middle of next week and had planned a week of testimony but is rethinking that because of the trial’s length.

  • Residents of occupied part of Ukraine's south sabotage Russian passports

    Residents of temporarily occupied Melitopol city, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, are ignoring the demand of the invaders to obtain passports of the Russian Federation. Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center Details: It is reported that the Russians continue imposing passportization by all means available to them in temporarily occupied territories.

  • ‘Significantly degraded’ Russian force is adapting after losses

    Russia, amid high casualty rates, committed elements of a least three major divisions to offensive operations, and the country is stepping up recruiting.

  • Ukrainian intelligence intercepted Russian plot to destroy Moldova, Zelenskyy says

    Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a Russian plan to politically destroy Moldova, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a special meeting of the European Council on Feb. 9.

  • Massive Russian strike activates air defence in Kyiv, Vinnytsa, Lviv, other oblasts

    Ukraine's Air Defence Forces were operating in the cities of Kyiv, Vinnytsa, Lviv, and a number of other oblasts amid a new massive missile strike launched by Russia against Ukraine on Feb. 10, according to local administrations.

  • Coinbase Receives Bad News

    The SEC just forced cryptocurrency exchange rival Kraken to shut down its U.S. staking service and pay a $30 million fine.

  • South Korea court convicts 'comfort women' activist of embezzling donations

    A South Korean court on Friday convicted a lawmaker who led an activist group for victims of Japanese wartime sexual exploitation of embezzling group funds and fined her nearly $12,000, while clearing her of other charges. Yoon Mee-hyang was indicted in 2020 on several charges of fraud and embezzlement during her days as head of the group, which advocates for surviving "comfort women" - a Japanese euphemism for those forced to work in its wartime brothels during its 1910-45 colonisation of the Korean peninsula. The Seoul Western District Court said Yoon embezzled at least 17 million won ($13,500) of group funds raised through donations.

  • Social media restricted in Ethiopia after church rift turns violent

    Access to social media platforms has been restricted in Ethiopia, Internet watchdog NetBlocks said, following violent protests sparked by a rift within the country's Orthodox Church. The protests broke out in the Oromiya region when three church officials declared themselves archbishops last month and set up their own governing body. The statement called for demonstrations on Sunday, accusing the Ethiopian government of "meddling" in the church's internal affairs after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed asked his ministers to stay out of the dispute.

  • War must end with peace formula, not another ‘Minsk agreements,’ Zelenskyy’s adviser says

    Another round of ‘Minsk agreements’ is a wrong approach for ending the war, as it’s based on the imitation of peace, and not its stability, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told FREEDOM TV broadcaster on Feb. 10.

  • A video appears to show Russia using a kamikaze drone boat to attack a key Ukrainian bridge

    The video appears to show a Russian attack on the Zatoka bridge, which connects to Moldova and is a key supply route for Ukraine.

  • Wagner owner says war in Ukraine could drag on for years

    The owner of the Russian Wagner Group private military contractor actively involved in the fighting in Ukraine has predicted that the war could drag on for years. Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video interview released late Friday that it could take 18 months to two years for Russia to fully secure control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of Donbas. The statement from Prigozhin, a millionaire who has close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin and was dubbed “Putin’s chef” for his lucrative Kremlin catering contracts, marked a recognition of the difficulties that the Kremlin has faced in the campaign, which it initially expected to wrap up within weeks when Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Five Warriors buyout market candidates after NBA trade deadline

    With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the Warriors now will turn their attention to the buyout market.

  • Vladimir Putin 'lost the energy war' as crisis fades and prices come back down, says top trader

    Last year's surge in European gas prices is unlikely to repeat, though oil prices may still see a rebound in 2023, Pierre Andurand told the FT.

  • Quake Latest: Germany Suspends Rescue Ops on Security Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Austria suspended rescue operations in Turkey on Saturday, citing security concerns in the aftermath of this week’s devastating earthquakes that killed over 26,000 people. Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsTrump Lawyer in Mar-a-Lago Search Appeared Before Grand JuryRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesClusters of Eye Drop-Linked Infections Found in Four StatesClock Is Ticking Louder on a Stock Ra

  • Finnish president wants Finland, Sweden in NATO by summer

    The Finnish president said in an interview published Saturday that he trusts that Finland and Sweden will be admitted into NATO by July, and hinted that he wants the United States to put pressure on Turkey to approve their membership bids. If the issue drags on, the entire process of admitting new members into the military alliance will become questionable, President Sauli Niinistö said in an interview with the Finnish news agency STT. Lithuania is set to host a NATO summit in the Baltic nation's capital on July 11-12.

  • Secret Russian Mission to Shield Putin From ‘Dwarf’ Insults Exposed

    Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via ReutersRussia’s federal media watchdog has a secret team of people tasked with protecting Vladimir Putin’s ego—and alerting the president’s spooks should there be any online mentions of him as a “bald dwarf,” Hitler wannabe, or a “thief.”That’s according to the independent outlet iStories, one of several news organizations to reveal the surreal findings of a leak from Roskomnadzor this week. The agency was targeted by a group of Belarusian hackers late last year t

  • Ukraine reports record-high number of Russian troops killed in a single day

    Russia lost around 1,140 troops over the past day, the Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Feb. 11 — the largest single loss of enemy soldiers recorded by the Ukrainian military in a 24-hour period so far in the war.

  • America won’t defend Europe, so Britain has to

    The British military is in trouble. Running low on ammunition and no longer, according to an unnamed U.S. general officer, a “tier one force”, the Government may not even provide a much-needed boost in defence spending.

  • A New (Alleged) Liar in Congress Just Dropped

    By now, many people know about serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) who made up almost his entire resume and claimed to be Jewish on the campaign trail. He’s facing various investigations and stepped down from his committee assignments but is still somehow in Congress. And now, the House GOP appears to have another fabulist on their hands!