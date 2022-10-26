Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Megha Mohan - Gender and Identity reporter
·5 min read
Sudanese woman carrying water
Sudanese woman carrying water

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country.

Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago.

Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a fair trial and should be freed.

A government official agreed that the trial was "a joke" but added: "We don't have a minister who can intervene to demand her release."

The young woman, who separated from her husband in 2020 and went to live with her family, was accused of adultery by her husband a year later. She was found guilty in June 2022 by a court in the city of Kosti, in Sudan's White Nile state.

Her appeal against the conviction has now been heard and the court's judgement is awaited.

Sulaima Ishaq, who heads the Violence Against Women Unit at the Ministry of Social Development, told the BBC that she had been telling officials in the capital, Khartoum, that the trial was flawed, but that the lack of government ministers made it hard to get her point across.

Human rights groups say the woman, whom the BBC is not naming at the family's request, was not given access to a lawyer while in custody and was not aware of the charges against her.

"We have grounds to believe she was illegally forced into signing a confession by the police," says Mossaad Mohamed Ali, executive director of the African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS).

The woman's lawyer, Intisar Abdala, told the BBC she hoped that following the appeal, the court would now "do the right thing" and release her client.

Girl holding poster saying: Where is the punishment
Protesters in Khartoum with posters saying "Stoning is torture, but where is the punishment?"

Sudan still imposes the death penalty for some hudud crimes - offences specified by Allah in the Quran. These include theft, adultery, and drinking alcohol, and carry penalties such as flogging, the amputation of hands and feet, hanging and stoning.

A government promise in 2015 to withdraw death by stoning as a form of punishment was never acted on, human rights groups say.

"Even the most conservative politicians are against stoning," Sulaima Ishaq told the BBC. "But things take a lot of time to change here and then feed through to the courts, and women are the ones who suffer."

Hala Al-Karib, regional director for the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (Siha), said that Sudan's adultery laws were "disproportionately applied to women".

The last person known by campaigners to have been sentenced to death by stoning on an adultery charge was a young woman called Intisar El Sherif Abdalla. She and her four-month-old baby were released in 2012 following a campaign by Siha and Amnesty International. But Ms Al-Karib said there could have been other cases that had gone unnoticed.

"Feminists and human rights groups in the country have minimal resources and there could well be hundreds of cases we are not aware of."

Street protests followed the coup of October 2021
Street protests followed the coup of October 2021

Under the transitional government that took charge in Sudan after the uprising against President Omar al-Bashir in 2019, a "public order" law that controlled how women acted and dressed in public was repealed. However, Sudanese journalist Zeinab Mohammed Salih has reported that the "morality police" who used to patrol the streets and enforce this law have returned following a coup one year ago.

There are also reports that Bashir loyalists have been re-hired by the ruling junta that came to power after the coup.

"We were hopeful that Sudan's transitional government would establish changes to Sudan's legal framework, which continues to openly criminalise women and girls and contribute to their subordination and inequality," said Hala Al-Kirab. "But we were naive."

In 2021, Sudan also became a signatory to the UN Convention against Torture.

"Under the Convention, torture is defined as causing a person intentional and intense suffering," said Mossaad Mohamed Ali of the ACJPS. "Stoning is one of the worst forms of torture."

International and local NGOs calling for the woman's release have also described the sentence of stoning as "cruel, inhuman and degrading".

Lawyer Intisar Abdala is the only person who has been allowed to visit the 20-year-old, who has been held for months in a women's prison in White Nile State.

"The young woman is in alright physical health but she is understandably very anxious. There's not much more I can say as a woman lawyer who lives and works to help other women in a conservative region like Kosti," she said.

She added that the young woman was an "ordinary and simple country girl from a very traditional, and religious, farming family" and that her parents had not abandoned her.

"We are awaiting a judgement from the court of appeal but nobody can tell when that will come. Waiting is our only option."

Those campaigning for the woman's release say they would welcome international pressure.

"We are concerned that the appeal court will not rule in the young woman's favour. We save women from these laws when the international community raises its voice and adds pressure on the Sudanese government, and that must happen again in this case," said Hala Al-Karib.

"This may be a shocking ruling globally, but doesn't come as a shock to us."

The BBC approached Kosti criminal court for comment, but has not received a reply.

It was not possible to ask the Justice Minister for an official response because the post is unfilled.

A spokesman for Sudan's embassy in London said: "We are fully aware of this case and as far as we know, this is not the court's final decision. We have contacted the justice authorities in Sudan in this regard, and we are awaiting their response."

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya battles unsafe Chinese contraceptive pill a decade after ban

    Susan Wamaitha was urged to take a Chinese-made contraceptive not knowing it was banned in Kenya.

  • U.S. speeds up plans to store upgraded nukes in Europe

    The fielding of an improved gravity bomb has been moved up to December as Vladimir Putin threatens the region.

  • Brexit: UK urged to reveal economic impact of trade deals

    Ministers called on the government to 'produce a document' explaining the national, regional and sectoral effect of new trade agreements.

  • Serbian parliament appoints new government

    The Serbian parliament appointed a new government on Wednesday whose main priorities will be investment in energy infrastructure and membership in the European Union. The new Cabinet will be led by Ana Brnabic who also served as the prime minister in the previous two terms. It will have 28 ministers, mainly from the ruling conservative Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and its ally the Socialists (SPS).

  • Health Care — House report details restrictions on free birth control

    Panel: Insurers improperly limit birth control access Some of the nation’s largest insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) impose coverage exclusions and other restrictions on birth control products, contrary to an Affordable Care Act (ACA) requirement, according to a House investigation. Under the ACA, health plans must cover Food and Drug Administration-approved contraceptive products without…

  • Sunni cleric challenges Iran's leaders as protests rage

    A prominent Sunni cleric who directed unprecedented criticism at Iran's supreme leader over a bloody crackdown in his hometown appeared unbowed this week by warnings from security forces, pressing his demands for more rights for his minority and voicing support for other groups in country-wide unrest. Molavi Abdolhamid has long been a dissenting voice seeking better living standards and more political representation for the Sunni minority in the mostly Shi'ite Islamic Republic, including the Baluchi ethnic group to which he belongs and the Kurdish population. Iran's government denies discrimination against Sunnis.

  • These Numbers Are All Wrong

    Nations are supposed to be doing everything they can to stave off catastrophic climate change, but a new report reveals that we’re not hitting the marks we need to. Not even close. We are speeding toward climate disaster, according to the report from the United Nations. Unless countries worldwide commit to much larger carbon emissions cuts, the planet is on track for between 2.1 and 2.9 degrees Celsius (3.8 to 5.2 degrees Fahrenheit) of average temperature increase by 2100. At that level of glob

  • GOP again deploys task force to challenge ballots in Central Florida

    ORLANDO, Fla. — As mail-in ballots start to come in and early voting begins, Republicans in Central Florida are taking advantage of the new election law to challenge mail-in ballots as the number of partisan poll watchers also has increased, according to Central Florida election officials. This year is the first statewide election season since two new laws were passed by Republican lawmakers ...

  • Protests across Iran 40 days after Amini’s death

    STORY: Iranian security forces fired on mourners who were marking 40 days since the death of the woman who has become the focus of the country's protests.That's according to a witness, who said dozens more were arrested.This video from Wednesday - verified with satellite imagery - shows mourners marching to Mahsa Amini's hometown in Kurdistan province.Ten thousand people gathered at the cemetery where she is buried, according to Iran's semi official news agency, ISNA.It says that's where clashes unfolded ... with internet then cut off.State media said people clashed with riot police, while Iranian authorities were not available to comment.Rights groups say police had warned Amini’s family not to hold a memorial procession... a claim denied by the governor of Kurdistan in state media.Activists, though, had called for protests across the country to mark 40 days since Amini died after being detained for (quote) "inappropriate attire".Along with this vigil in Tehran, protesters also chanted outside multiple universities in the countryStudents have played a pivotal role in the protests, which have become one of the boldest challenges to the country's clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.Rights groups say at least 250 protesters have been killed - including teenage girls - with thousands arrested.State media and hardline officials have branded protesters 'hypocrites, monarchists, thugs and seditionists'...They accuse the U.S. and Western countries of fomenting so-called riots.The U.S. targeted officials in new sanctions on Wednesday over internet censorship and the crackdown on protests.Also on Wednesday, the Islamic State said it carried out a deadly attack on a Shi’ite shrine in the city of ShirazAt least 15 people were killed.Iran’s interior minister blamed protests sweeping the country for paving the ground for it… and in state media… President Ebrahim Raisi vowed to respond.

  • Steve Lacy Addressed That Video Showing Him Destroying A Fan's Camera After They Appeared To Throw It At Him

    “Shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect."View Entire Post ›

  • Aastha Arora: Where is India's billionth baby now?

    The BBC revisits Aastha Arora - "the special baby" whose birth in 2000 made global headlines.

  • NI agriculture: 'I just totally fell in love with the family farm'

    Bronagh O'Kane is one of a small group of women in Northern Ireland who run their family's farm.

  • An exiled actress stars in a piercing portrait of Iran

    Ninety-nine lashes and a prison sentence awaited Zar Amir Ebrahimi in 2008 when she decided to flee Iran. Ebrahimi, then a well-known TV star in Iran, was charged with having sexual relations outside wedlock. Ebrahimi, now 41, decided she wouldn’t take any more punishment.

  • Indonesian woman swallowed whole by python

    Woman does not return on collecting rubber from plantation on 23 October

  • Suspects caught trying to flush 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet

    Clayton County police are on a roll after getting nearly 250 pounds of marijuana off the streets last week.

  • California carbon emissions fell 9% in pandemic's 1st year

    California's planet-warming emissions dropped nearly 9% in 2020 compared to the year before as pandemic restrictions kept people at home, out of their cars and away from the workplace for much of the year. The data released Wednesday marks California's largest single-year emissions drop and tracks with a similar reduction nationwide. “This year will be looked at as an outlier," Steven Cliff, executive officer for the California Air Resources Board, told reporters ahead of the data's release.

  • New GSK closer to first U.S. approval with anemia drug for patients on dialysis

    (Reuters) -GSK Plc came closer to securing its first drug approval since its consumer health spin-off in July as an expert panel of the U.S. health regulator backed an approval for its drug to treat anemia in some patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday voted 13-3 in favor of the oral drug for patients on dialysis, although GSK was expecting approval for a broader CKD population. "The statistical data (was)... more reassuring for this population than for the ND (not on dialysis) population," said panelist Thomas Wang from UT Southwestern Medical Center in Texas.

  • Night Out with 'The Girls': Denver woman offers breast health subscription to employers

    Jessica Sidener carries some interesting stuff in her purse. The founder and CEO of Night Out with "The Girls," a subscription-based breast cancer awareness program for corporations, always has at least one breast – that is, an anatomical model of a breast – in her bag. Sidener said in an interview with the Denver Business Journal that she never knows when an educational opportunity could crop up.

  • What is mincemeat? This sweet holiday dessert is different than it sounds — here's how to make it.

    The sweet treat has a surprisingly storied history.

  • Public cries foul and wants Cocoa police to retire K9 Copper to handler Chris Hattaway

    Police say Copper has years of service left, but many say taking the dog from Hattaway amounts to retaliation by Chief Collier for dissent in the agency.