Sudan’s Ousted Leader Quizzed in Probe Into Islamist Financing

(Bloomberg) -- Ousted Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir is being questioned in connection with alleged crimes by his former government, including money laundering and financing international Islamist groups, the General Attorney said.

Bashir, who was sentenced to two years in a rehabilitation facility in December for illicit possession of foreign currencies, appeared in front of the General Prosecutor on Sunday, according to a statement.

It’s the latest legal development for the 76-year-old former president, who was overthrown by the army in April after mass protests and is wanted by the International Criminal Court on accusations of war crimes in the western region of Darfur.

Sudan’s transitional government last week indicated he may face the ICC on those charges as part of a deal with rebels, though it wasn’t immediately clear if he would be surrendered to the Hague or stand trial in another way.

