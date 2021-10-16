Sudan: Protesters demand military coup as crisis deepens

·2 min read
Sudanese protesters take part in a rally demanding the dissolution of the transitional government.
Sudanese protesters take part in a rally demanding the dissolution of the transitional government.

Opponents of Sudan's transition to democracy took to the streets of Khartoum on Saturday to call on the army to take control of the country.

Several thousand demonstrators gathered outside the presidential palace as the country's political crisis deepens.

Military and civilian groups have been sharing power since the toppling of President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

However, tensions have grown since a coup attempt attributed to followers of Mr Bashir was foiled in September.

Since then, military leaders have been demanding reforms to the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition, a civilian alliance which led the anti-Bashir protests and formed a key part of the transitional government. The armed forces have also called for the replacement of the cabinet.

However, civilian leaders say that the demands are part of a power grab from the armed forces.

On Saturday, pro-military demonstrators chanted "down with the hunger government" and called for General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the armed forces and Sudan's joint military-civilian Sovereign Council, to instigate a coup and seize control of the country.

"We need a military government, the current government has failed to bring us justice and equality," one protester told AFP.

Unlike previous demonstrations in the country, protesters were allowed to reach the gates of the presidential palace and there was little police presence.

Pro-government protesters have also called a rally on Thursday in response to Saturday's demonstrations.

On Friday, Sudan's civilian Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok, unveiled a plan to tackle what he called the country's "worst and most dangerous" political crisis in its two-year transition.

"I am not neutral or a mediator in this conflict. My clear and firm position is complete alignment to the civilian democratic transition," he said.

Mr Hamdok was sworn in as Prime Minister in August 2019, after mass protests saw the military step in and end the 30-year-rule of Omar al-Bashir in April.

But support for the transitional government has slumped in recent months as economic reforms spearheaded by Mr Hamdok have seen fuel subsidies slashed and inflation soar.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sudan's PM Hamdok presents road map out of crisis

    Since a coup attempt in late September, Sudan's military and civilian power-sharing partners have been locked in a war of words, with military leaders demanding the reform of the cabinet and ruling coalition. "The coup attempt opened the door for discord, and for all the hidden disputes and accusations from all sides, and in this way we are throwing the future of our country and people and revolution to the wind," Hamdok said in a speech. Sudan's military and a coalition of civilian political parties have ruled under a power-sharing agreement since the removal of former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

  • Sudanese protesters call for dissolving of joint government

    Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Saturday in the capital, Khartoum, to call for the dissolving of the joint military-civilian government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The protest could further increase political tensions in Sudan, threatening its fragile transition to democracy more than two years after the military’s overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his rule. The demonstrations were organized by political parties and rebel groups that were part of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, an umbrella group that led the uprising against al-Bashir.

  • Russia seeing record gas demand but still ready to boost EU supplies, Novak says

    Russian gas consumption is running at a record high but Moscow is still ready to increase supplies to Europe should it receive such requests, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday. European spot gas prices have surged by 800% this year as demand has recovered after the coronavirus pandemic. Prices eased earlier this month after Russia, Europe's key gas supplier, said it could deliver more, but these supplies have yet to materialise.

  • Viewpoint: Why Ethiopia's Tigray region is starving, but no famine declared

    Despite mass starvation in northern Ethiopia, aid officials are not calling the situation a famine.

  • Maduro ally extradited to US on money laundering charges

    A top fugitive close to Venezuela's socialist government has been put on a flight from Cape Verde to the United States to face money laundering charges, a senior U.S. official confirmed Saturday. Alex Saab was on a chartered Justice Department flight from the West African country, a small island chain, where he was arrested 16 months ago while making a stop on the way to Iran for what Nicolás Maduro's government later described as a diplomatic humanitarian mission. A public relations firm representing Saab said in an email that the Colombian businessman was taken from his home without his lawyers being notified.

  • French outrage over US submarine deal will not sink a longstanding alliance

    French President Emmanuel Macron talks to U.S. President Joe Biden at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2021. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesFrance’s recent recall of its ambassador to the United States was an exceptional move in the long history of France-U.S. relations, which began with the 1778 treaties that created a military and commercial alliance between the two countries. In France, President Joe Biden’s Sept. 15, 2021 announcement o

  • U.S. will accept mixed doses of vaccines from international travelers

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late on Friday that it will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from international travelers, a boost to travelers from Canada and other places. The CDC said last week that it would accept any vaccine authorized for use by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization. "While CDC has not recommended mixing types of vaccine in a primary series, we recognize that this is increasingly common in other countries so should be accepted for the interpretation of vaccine records," a CDC spokeswoman said.

  • Ten takeaways from Auburn football’s win over Arkansas

    What a win! Here are some takeaways from Auburn's big win over Arkansas.

  • Ten-match win streak in UAE gives Pakistan edge over India, says Babar

    Pakistan have won their last 10 Twenty20 internationals in the United Arab Emirates and captain Babar Azam claims that will give his men the edge over India in their World Cup opener.

  • Obama and Trump wade into key battle over Virginia’s governor seat

    The race is unpredictable and tight, with former governor Terry McAuliffe up against Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin Virginia gubernatorial candidates Democrat Terry McAuliffe left, and Republican Glenn Youngkin. Photograph: Cliff Owen/AP Joe Biden faces a key test of public standing in a tight and closely watched campaign for governor in Virginia next month. So important has the fight now become in being seen as a bellwether for the 2022 midterm elections, that two ex-presidents are weighi

  • CDC data confirms J&J is the worst-performing COVID-19 vaccine in the US - but being unvaccinated is far more dangerous

    The CDC has released data breaking down COVID-19 cases and deaths by vaccination status, as well as vaccine brand.

  • The human life span is theoretically limitless, a study suggests - adding fuel to a longstanding debate about our mortality

    Recent research suggests that our chance of death plateaus after we reach a certain age. But that doesn't mean humans can live forever.

  • Italy's unions rally against neo-fascist groups after violent protests

    Italy's biggest workers' unions rallied in Rome on Saturday and called on the government to dissolve the neo-fascist groups involved in last weekend's violent protests against the COVID-19 health pass. Last week, police arrested 12 people, including leaders of the extreme right-wing group Forza Nuova, after thousands took to the streets to oppose mandatory 'green passes' for all workers. Some groups broke through police lines to reach the prime minister's office, while others smashed their way into the headquarters of Italy's largest trade union, CGIL.

  • 'Huge statement for women': South Carolina's Dawn Staley gets big raise, contract extension

    A raise for South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley will put her on par with UConn's Geno Auriemma, paying her $2.9 million this season.

  • Scottish Dunes Trump Promised To Protect On His Golf Course Are Ruined

    Before and after photos of the course reveal dramatic change.

  • The Workers Won’t Be Coming Back, Covid or Not. Here Are Theories on Where They Went.

    The pandemic has changed attitudes and priorities around work, and there are signs that many have moved on to an alternate economy, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • Russian video shows a close encounter between US and Russian warships in the Pacific

    The incident occurred in the Sea of Japan, where US warships have challenged Russian maritime claims in the past.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Attacks Jen Psaki With ‘Least Self-Aware Tweet Ever Written’

    The former Trump White House press secretary earned a blistering two-word rebuke from Mary Trump, the ex-president's niece.

  • Kim Jong Un applauds as North Korean soldiers' hands smashed and bodies beaten

    Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, applauded his nation's soldiers as they performed a series of extreme martial arts.

  • Trump allies Lin Wood and Marjorie Taylor Greene exchange right-wing insults in a public feud

    Lin Wood told Insider that he and Greene were no longer "aligned" in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.