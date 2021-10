Reuters

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that her engagement with China is aimed at reducing the temperature of a trading relationship between the world's two largest economies that has become dangerously heated. Tai, speaking at a meeting of the National Chicken Council, said that the U.S.-China relationship has reached a point where "it feels kind of like a pile of dry tinder" and a misunderstanding "is likely to spark basically just a giant fire with really, really drastic implications for all of us." Tai this month held a call with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to discuss China's lack of compliance with a "Phase 1" trade agreement with the United States reached under former President Donald Trump.