Sudan's civilian leaders arrested amid coup reports

Armed men have arrested several members of Sudan's transitional government in their homes, reports say, as the country's political crisis escalates.

At least four cabinet ministers were detained by unidentified soldiers shortly before dawn on Monday.

One report suggests civilian Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was arrested, but this has not been confirmed.

It is unclear who carried out the arrests. The military has not commented on the reports.

Witnesses have said the internet is down in the the capital, Khartoum, while images have appeared on social media showing angry crowds burning tyres in the streets.

Sudan's main pro-democracy groups has called on its supporters to resist any "military coup".

The reported arrests come amid rising tensions between the military and civilian transitional authorities.

Both sides have been sharing power since the toppling of President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

But tensions have grown since a coup attempt attributed to followers of Mr Bashir was foiled in September.

Earlier this month, opponents of Sudan's transition to democracy took to the streets of the capital, Khartoum, to call on the army to take control of the country.

And on Thursday, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Khartoum to show solidarity with the transitional government.

Support for the interim government has slumped in recent months as the country's economy has struggled.