Sudan suspends membership of IGAD regional bloc over 'sovereignty violation'

The government of Sudan has told the regional economic bloc IGAD that it is suspending its membership of the east African organisation over a communiqué Khartoum says compromises its sovereignty.

Last week, Khartoum had already announced that it was freezing relations with IGAD for inviting paramilitary chief Mohamed Hamdan Daglo – at war with army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan for nine months – to a summit in Uganda that discussed the Sudan conflict.

According to the United Nations humanitarian agency, OCHA, Sudan "is facing one of the fastest unfolding crises globally," with more than 7.4 million people displaced and more than half the population needing humanitarian assistance.

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project analyst group puts the death toll at more than 13,000.

IGAD open to mediate

In a statement released on Saturday, Sudan's foreign ministry said a letter had been sent to President Ismail Omar Guelleho of Djibouti, current chair of the bloc, "to inform him of the Sudanese government decision suspending its membership in this organisation".

At a summit on Thursday, IGAD reiterated its call for "an immediate and unconditional ceasefire" in the "unjust war affecting the people" of Sudan.

The bloc also expressed "continued readiness to offer its good offices to facilitate an all-inclusive peace process" and again called for a face-to-face meeting between the two sides.

The RSF has also been accused of ethnically motivated mass killings, rampant looting and rapes.



