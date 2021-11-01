Sudan tribal protesters lift port blockade, week after coup

SAMY MAGDY
CAIRO (AP) — Tribal protesters on Monday lifted their weekslong blockade on Sudan’s main seaport and oil pipelines, and reopened roads linking the port to the rest of the country, a tribal leader said, following a deal with the military to remove the barricades for one month.

The development comes a week after the military dissolved the transitional government in a widely condemned coup in Sudan that threatens to further derail the country's already fragile transition after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Pro-democracy activists have accused the military of engineering the port blockade and another pro-military protest outside the presidential place in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, to deflect from their military takeover of the country.

Kamal Sayed, secretary general of the Baja tribal council, told The Associated Press the tribal leaders have reached a deal with the military to lift the blockade of the Red Sea port and oil pipelines, and reopen roads in the eastern city of Port Sudan for one month, to allow the formation of a new government.

The council represents six nomadic tribes that live in northeastern Sudan where the port is located. They have held street protests in Port Sudan for the past two months, setting up barricades and staying out on the streets to block the port, a lifeline for the country, oil pipelines and major roads.

The protesters demand the military fully dissolve the transitional government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, whom the army put under house arrest following the coup. They also demand that a peace deal struck last year with a rebel alliance in the east be renegotiated.

The generals have denied accusations of engineering the port blockade, saying that the protesters’ demands in Port Sudan and in Khartoum are legitimate and should be negotiated politically.

In the weeks before the coup, Hamdok's government and the U.N. had tried unsuccessfully to negotiate the reopening of the port and the key roads.

Sayed, the tribal official, said the makeshift barricades at the port’s terminals and the main highway liking Port Sudan to Khartoum was removed on Monday morning. He said the barricades would be reinstated if their demands are not met.

The blockade has caused food and fuel shortages across Sudan, with the government warning last month the country was running out of essential goods, including medicines, food and wheat.

Meanwhile in Khartoum, a semblance of normalcy has returned, with several roads and bridges reopened after weeklong tensions and protests against the military’s takeover.

The U.S. Embassy in Khartoum said that movement in and around Khartoum has improved since Saturday, but that military checkpoints remain in place in several areas. Also, protesters have continued to set up makeshift barricades in some neighborhoods around Khartoum.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook lets Kazakh govt directly flag harmful content, joint statement says

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms has granted the Kazakh government access to its content reporting system, after the Central Asian nation threatened to block the social network for millions of local users. The Nur-Sultan cabinet and Facebook said in a joint statement on Monday that the agreement, the first of its kind in the post-Soviet region of Central Asia, would streamline the process of removing content deemed illegal by Kazakhstan. Deputy Aidos Sarym, one of the bill's developers, said on his Facebook page that the bill had paved way for talks with tech giants and the authorities were now ready to soften its provisions.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: PM Abiy calls on citizens to take up arms against rebels

    Abiy Ahmed says advancing Tigray People's Liberation Front are "pushing the country to its demise."

  • 'Nothing else here': Why it's so hard for world to quit coal

    Every day, Raju gets on his bicycle and unwillingly pedals the world a tiny bit closer to climate catastrophe. This has been Raju’s life since he arrived in Dhanbad, an eastern Indian city in Jharkhand state in 2016; annual floods in his home region have decimated traditional farm jobs. This is what the United Nations climate change conference in Scotland, known as COP26, is up against.

  • Biden scratches head when asked about possible payments to illegal migrants

    President Biden ignored a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Sunday regarding his administration's reported plan to pay $450,000 per person to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families during the Trump administration.

  • Key communist rebel leader for decades killed in Philippines

    Philippine forces have killed a key communist rebel commander in one of Asia's longest-running insurgencies, in what the military described as a daring raid in the country's remote southern region, but what guerrilla leaders said was an ambush. Jorge Madlos, who used the nom de guerre Ka Oris, was for many decades a leading figure and spokesman for the communist fighters in the southern Philippines' mountainous hinterlands. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Monday said government forces killed Madlos in Bukidnon province on Saturday.

  • Column: Seven decades later, the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is still being kept secret

    Documents about the massacre at Deir Yassin and other possible atrocities remain classified, apparently to cover up their "unpleasant" contents.

  • Russia will react to attempts to break 'strategic parity' -Putin

    Russia will react to other countries' attempts to break "strategic parity," President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, referring to the global missile defence system being deployed by the United States and its allies. Russia is concerned that an efficient missile defence will allow its Western adversaries to abandon the mutual assured defence doctrine that has for decades prevented nuclear superpowers from attacking each other. "We know very well that some of our foreign counterparts will not stop trying to break this parity, including by means of deploying elements of global missile defence in close proximity to our borders," Putin said at a meeting with military leadership and defence contractors.

  • ‘Nobody can really stop me,’ KS Rep. Aaron Coleman said. And they haven’t even tried

    Get this young man the help he so obviously needs. | Editorial

  • Uzbek traders learn to do business with the Taliban

    As lorries arrive in bursts of dust at a logistics hub in Uzbekistan's southern city of Termez, squatting drivers share complaints about how trade has suffered since the Taliban seized power next-door.

  • White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.

  • This Is Where the First Climate Wars Will Break Out

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesClimate-related warfare is a near-term reality—not some far-off boogeyman—according to leading defense thinkers and military strategists. They are still talking about the importance of fighting climate change, but they’re also making plans to fight other human beings because of climate change.So, where will these climate-related battles take place?Some people argue they already have, with controversial academic reports claiming recent conf

  • Lindsey Graham urged police to use their guns during the Capitol riot, report says

    "What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You've got guns. Use them," Graham told Capitol police on Jan 6 according to a Washington Post report.

  • Donald Trump is trying to block the Jan. 6 committee from obtaining White House records. A new court filing reveals the documents he is trying to withhold.

    The National Archives and Records Administration says Trump wants to block files belonging to Mark Meadows, Stephen Miller, and Kayleigh McEnany.

  • Taliban says failure to recognise their government could have global effects

    The Taliban called on the United States and other countries on Saturday to recognise their government in Afghanistan, saying that a failure to do so and the continued freezing of Afghan funds abroad would lead to problems not only for the country but for the world. No country has formally recognised the Taliban government since the insurgents took over the country in August, while billions of dollars in Afghan assets and funds abroad have also been frozen, even as the country faces severe economic and humanitarian crises. "Our message to America is, if unrecognition continues, Afghan problems continue, it is the problem of the region and could turn into a problem for the world," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told journalists at a news conference on Saturday.

  • Is There A War Brewing In The South China Sea?

    Tensions are rising in the South China Sea, and Beijing’s aggression is not going unnoticed by other world leaders

  • Trump attorney told Pence's team that they were responsible for the Capitol riot, as they hid from the mob, report says

    The Washington Post reported the email exchange between John Eastman and Mike Pence's aide as the mob entered the Capitol.

  • Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

    Thousands of opposition supporters filled the street outside Georgia’s national parliament building Sunday to protest municipal election results that gave the country's ruling party a near-sweep. Candidates of the Georgian Dream party won 19 of the 20 municipal elections in runoff votes on Saturday, including the mayoral offices in the country’s five largest cities: Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Batumi and Poti. Nika Melia, the head of the main opposition party United National Movement and a mayoral candidate in Tbilisi, claimed that “the victories gained by the opposition in many municipalities were taken away...like they never happened.”

  • Afghanistan: Gunmen attack wedding to stop music being played

    The attack by men who identified themselves as Taliban has left at least two dead, officials say.

  • Chris Wallace Grills GOP Senator on National Debt: Should We Repeal Trump Tax Cuts?

    Fox News SundayFox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly pressed Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) over his supposed concerns about the national debt and deficit, asking the Florida lawmaker if he would support repealing the 2017 Trump tax cuts to help balance the budget.With Republicans uniformly opposed to the Biden administration’s Build Back Better social spending agenda, Wallace welcomed Scott onto Fox News Sunday to react to the growing possibility that Democrats may finally pass a pared-down version

  • Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

    Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital. A move on Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who long dominated the national government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018. The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, told The Associated Press on Monday that Abiy “is where he's meant to be, leading the country's front and center."