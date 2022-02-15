Sudanese boy rescued after eight hours trapped in rubbish lorry

Mohanad Hashim - BBC News
·2 min read

A 10-year-old boy has been rescued after spending eight hours in the crushing mechanism of a rubbish lorry in Sudan's capital, Khartoum.

The boy, identified by police as Majed Mubarak Ibrahim, was working with a truck run by the Khartoum State Cleaning Corporation.

It is believed he was pulled into the lorry as he threw in some rubbish.

He is now in hospital, but the police have given no further details about his condition.

People shared photos on social media of rescuers at work overnight trying to release the boy.

Eyewitnesses said one of the child's palms was visible - trapped in the hydraulic hatch.

One clip showed a welder at work, another captured the arm of a digger being used to try to force open the hatch.

A crowd of onlookers surrounded the vehicle - some offering advice on how to free the child.

https://www.facebook.com/100002679060719/videos/3320775078204109

Social commentators say the accident sheds light on the issue of child labour in Sudan, where children are often exploited and some recruited as soldiers.

The tough economic realities in Sudan have led some children to work in dangerous jobs.

There are large numbers of street children in Khartoum and other big cities.

According to the UN children's agency (Unicef), around three million Sudanese children are out of school.

They work in a variety of jobs such as cleaning, vending, bricklaying and rubbish collection - risking exploitation and abuse.

Poor pay and working conditions at the Khartoum State Cleaning Corporation have also been highlighted by some on social media as employees there have been protesting recently.

One activist, El-Sadiq Eissa, tweeted about an encounter he had had with an ex-employee of the company whose leg was amputated following a work accident.

According to the activist, the man is now begging on the streets of Khartoum after the company refused pay for his medical treatment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • City Council committee hears pandemic outlook update

    The San Diego City Council’s Response and Recovery Committee heard updates Monday on vaccination rates and treatments, pandemic impacts on San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel, and the projected outlook for the convention center.

  • Putin confirms "partial withdrawal" of troops but signals threat not over

    Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Tuesday that he had decided to withdraw some troops from the border with Ukraine and was prepared to re-enter security negotiations with the U.S. and NATO.Why it matters: The partial pullback marks the first sign of de-escalation since Russia began its massive military mobilization near Ukraine late last year, but Putin also made clear the threat is not over. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Asked if troops will

  • Qandeel Baloch: Court acquits brother of Pakistan star's murder

    Muhammed Waseem confessed to killing Qandeel Baloch, saying she had brought shame on the family.

  • Proposal to retry hundreds of Oregon inmates advances with some changes

    An Oregon bill that would allow individuals convicted by nonunanimous juries to appeal for post-conviction relief was limited by amendments.

  • New German opposition leader Merz consolidates his power

    The new leader of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party was elected Tuesday as head of the main opposition bloc's parliamentary group, consolidating his power as he tries to get the party back into shape after a disastrous election result. Friedrich Merz replaced Ralph Brinkhaus as head of the Union bloc's parliamentary group, the most prominent job the party has in opposition. Merz is a one-time rival and longtime critic of Merkel, and has a more conservative image than the former leader.

  • Broome sheriff: Suspect shot and wounded by occupant during Town of Maine home invasion

    Two men forced their way into a home and one of them pointed a handgun at the occupant before he was shot, the Broome County Sheriff's Office said

  • Drone Footage Captures Winding Maine River Blanketed in Snow

    A winter storm left the Aroostook River in Washburn, Maine, with a peaceful coat of snow, as seen in drone footage captured by National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist James Sinko on February 14.The NWS said that more snow accumulation was possible on February 15, as temperatures hover in the single digits Fahrenheit. Credit: Meteorologist James Sinko via Storyful

  • Ex-Sudan official detained as 2 killed in anti-coup protests

    Sudan’s military authorities have arrested a former senior government official a second time, his party said, and at least two demonstrators were killed as thousands once again took to the streets around the country Monday to protest an October military coup. The Unionist Alliance party said Mohammed al-Faki Suliman, a former member of the ruling Sovereign Council, was detained Sunday in the capital of Khartoum. It said security forces stopped his vehicle as he was heading from his home to the party’s headquarters.

  • U.S. Marshals capture suspect in 2021 Panama City lounge murder

    Deerik Marquis Bell, a suspect in a 2021 murder in a Panama City lounge was captured in Callaway on Monday

  • EV Range: Everything You Need to Know

    We explain EPA ratings, factors affecting range, how EVs performed in our testing, and why it's all complicated and different from the gas-powered-vehicle norm.

  • UEFA Champions League live: How to watch, scores, updates, predictions, odds

    Who will follow Chelsea to become the European Cup champion? The Round of 16 is here and here's everything you need to know.

  • Two-alarm fire in Milford causes $100K in damages; no injuries reported

    Milford firefighters quickly put out a blaze Sunday afternoon at a three-family home at 31 North Bow St.

  • Russia-China alliance grows stronger as U.S. retreats from world stage

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have formed closer ties, while Moscow may invade Ukraine and China hosts the Winter Olympics.

  • Racial unity: Merged Southern congregation sets an example

    Troy Savage says Martin Luther King Jr.’s decades-old criticism of the racial divide in the U.S. church still rings true today. “It’s been said that the most segregated hour in America is Sunday morning at 11 … it’s true,” said Savage, adding that people of different races, ethnicities and cultures regularly work and socialize together. It is one of the churches trying to diversify Sunday mornings in America.

  • Founder of She Matters developed an app for Black women with postpartum depression

    Jade Kearney was experiencing postpartum depression when her daughter was six months old. When Kearney began experiencing postpartum depression, she realized how few therapists had been trained to help Black women deal with mental health issues.

  • Which Love Is Blind season 2 couples are still together now?

    Love Is Blind is back for season 2 on Netflix! But which Love Is Blind season 2 couples are still together now? Here's what we know so far.

  • Army Corps to wait for revised approval before granting pipeline permit

    Appalachian Mountain Advocates had asked the Army Corps about whether they would wait for the biological opinion before approving the permits.

  • Top Cantor Trader Knew Rules on Pay But Ignored Them, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former top Cantor Fitzgerald LP equities trader Adam Mattessich knew the firm had to keep detailed records on compensation but went ahead anyway with a secret plan to share other traders’ commissions for over a decade, an SEC lawyer told a jury.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What

  • The 10 Best Self-Defense Weapons for Men in 2022

    Protect yourself with these discrete self-defense weapons. Self-defense weapons are just that–a proactive defense against any threat you may face on the subway, in the parking lot, or around the corner. Self-defense is the best defense against many types of attacks on your property or your own well-being.

  • These 4 Growth Stocks Have Soared 10% to 61% Since Reporting Earnings

    The stock market has been volatile so far in 2022, and this roller coaster of an earnings season hasn't helped. It exacerbated the decline in the tech-centric Nasdaq 100 index, which is now down 13% year to date. Global e-commerce leader Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw its stock pop after announcing an $11.8 billion gain on its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive.