Sudanese military takeover will have long-lasting effect on relations with U.S. -senator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Sudanese military's takeover of the transitional government will have lasting consequences on relations with the United States and it should reverse course immediately, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez said on Monday.

"The Sudanese military’s takeover of the state apparatus is completely unacceptable and will have long-lasting consequences with respect to U.S.- Sudanese relations," said Menendez, who called for the immediate release of government officials.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)