Sudanese rally against military, days after civilian premier resigned
Sudanese protesters gather in Omdurman and Khartoum to demonstrate against the military rule, days after the resignation of the country's civilian premier.
Sudanese protesters gather in Omdurman and Khartoum to demonstrate against the military rule, days after the resignation of the country's civilian premier.
"You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.
The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.
Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump refuse to comply with subpoena from NY attorney general
The lawmakers' long-running feud escalated this week with a slew of social media posts
Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio is trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who chairs the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, said the panel already has “significant testimony” about Trump’s inaction.
President Biden's disapproval rating reached a new high in December, according to a new CNBC-Change Research poll. Overall, the survey showed 56 percent of voters disapproved of Biden's performance in office, an uptick from 54 percent in September and 49 percent in April. His approval rating now stands at 44 percent.Biden was particularly hard hit when it came to the public's opinion of his handling of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic....
From 1987 to 1989, US special-operation units deployed to the Persian Gulf for Operation Prime Chance.
Bids for the "Head of State" collection will start at the equivalent of $250,000 in cryptocurrency and will be accepted beginning on January 11.
Two armed drones approaching U.S. troops in Iraq were shot down on Monday, Reuters reported.The drones were approaching a military base housing U.S. troops, the outlet reported, citing U.S. and Iraqi security officials.An official of the U.S.-led international military coalition told the outlet that the base's defense system engaged "two fixed-wing suicide drones. They were shot down without incident.""This was a dangerous attack on a civilian...
Congresswoman claimed data showed Covid-19 vaccine was unsafe
Cruz predicts a GOP House will impeach Biden 'whether it's justified or not'
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in an interview Monday that it is likely that Republicans will win back the House in 2022, and said if they do, they will probably consider impeaching President Biden.
The Jan. 6 committee could soon have the Trump tapes and the "Late Show" host wants to see them.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
Cohen is suing Barr and Trump for revoking his home confinement in alleged "retaliation" for writing a book about the former president.
Critics pointed out the flaws with the Colorado Republican’s defense of her fellow far-right extremist.
As impressive as China's naval expansion has been, Chinese leaders may not rely on those ships to recapture Taiwan.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyEverything old is new again in the Philippines where family names, wealth, and a virulent internet dominate a tumultuous race for the next president.The image of Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled as a profligate dictator for two decades, shines brighter than ever nearly 36 years after he and his free-spending wife, Imelda, were tossed out in the bloodless “People Power Revolution” and flown with family and cronies—and $77 million worth of c
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) voiced skepticism on Tuesday over a Democratic push to change the filibuster along party lines, warning that his "preference" is for any rules changes to be bipartisan. "Being open to a rules change that would create a nuclear option, it's very, very difficult. It's a heavy lift," Manchin told reporters when asked about using the "nuclear option," in which Democrats would change the 60-vote legislative filibuster on...