Sudanese refugee 'stabs to death' director of French asylum centre after application rejected

Police officers stand at the entrance of the Isard COS Reception Centre for Asylum Seekers (CADA) in Pau - GAIZKA IROZ /AFP

A Sudanese refugee stabbed and killed the director of an asylum centre in the southern French city of Pau on Friday after his request for political asylum was rejected, authorities said.

The incident happened around 11am on Friday morning at CADA Isard Cos, a reception centre for asylum seekers.

It is thought the victim was a 46-year-old father who died shortly after being stabbed several times. A 38-year-old man was arrested without incident, reports Le Parisien.

"This is a terrible drama, all the more so because the victim spent his entire professional life helping migrants and asylum seekers," Pau mayor Francois Bayrou told France Bleu radio.

In a statement released Friday, the city’s public prosecutor said the assailant presented himself at the reception centre and asked to meet the director.

Employees said they heard screaming from inside the victim’s office. Police then arrived to find him with several knife wounds to his chest.

"The man's asylum request had been rejected, and for good reasons. He then turned against the head of the service, this is extreme and absurd violence," said Mr Bayrou, adding that the suspect had previously spent time in jail.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin issued a statement on Twitter about plans to travel to Pau and meet with staff at the centre.

“After having exchanged with @bayrou , I will go to Pau at the end of the afternoon to meet the staff of the association as well as the elected officials following the dramatic assault this morning," he said.

"I extend my sincere condolences to the victim's family and loved ones.”

More details on the incident have not been released, but the attack is not thought to be terror-related.

Local media report that the perpetrator had sought services from the association in the past but did not live at there.

The CADA Isard COS centre is a residence for asylum seekers and refugees that can accommodate up to 275 people.