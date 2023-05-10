Sudanese refugees face hunger and hostility in neighbouring countries

Hundreds of newly arrived Sudanese refugees wait for the distribution of UNHCR relief kits, which include a plastic bucket, soap and a jerry can - Colin Delfosse/UNHCR

More than 150,000 people have fled Sudan since the country was plunged into conflict last month, while the number of people internally displaced has doubled in a single week, according to new data from the United Nations.

Families have been dispersed, many to the city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea, Chad in the west, and Ethiopia in the east.

By October, some 860,000 people are expected to have taken refuge in neighbouring countries.

On-the-ground aid workers told The Telegraph that most new arrivals are women and young children, carrying only their clothes and small amounts of food. Thousands are sheltering in the open.

“I just came back from the Chad border, the situation looks really dire. The majority of new arrivals are children. There are a lot of single mothers who came with seven or eight children. Their husbands are already killed or have disappeared,” said Eujin Byun, a spokesperson for UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.

“There are children coming on their own. There are orphans coming alone. They are trying to find relatives.”

The battles between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have now engulfed large parts of the country, killing more than 600 people, wounding at least 5,000 and unleashing a humanitarian disaster.

Intercommunal violence has reignited in Darfur, western Sudan, forcing 30,000 refugees into Chad.

Some 100,000 more are expected to arrive over the coming weeks. The UNHCR expects it will need to establish five new camps to accommodate them.

Yet Chad – like many of Sudan’s seven neighbouring countries – is suffering its own humanitarian crisis and has long been hit by acute hunger. Before the latest bout of fighting, eastern Chad was already home to more than 400,000 Sudanese refugees.

“The refugees are making makeshift shelters with whatever they can find – trees, broken branches. It’s more than 40 degrees during the day. There is not enough food or water,” said Ms Byun.

Halime Yacoub Issac is one of the Sudanese refugees to have fled into Chad, along with her five children. The journey is perilous, with refugees trekking across desert scrubland.

“We’re entirely dependent on food Chadian families give us,” Issac told Reuters news agency, sitting with other newly arrived women and children, some of them orphans.

One month on, desperation is growing among the refugees. Chadian soldiers used whips on Sunday to beat back dozens of women who had started grabbing bags of provisions in Koufroune, another border village, when they saw that supplies brought by a Turkish aid group were running out.

Meanwhile, the Guardian reported on Saturday that refugees arriving in Egypt faced a hostile welcome, with no food, water and bathrooms at the crossing. The state’s security officials were accused of holding up young men for hours.

Humanitarian agencies say they are also rushing to set up aid camps before the rainy season begins in June. They fear potential widespread flooding could hamper relief efforts.

Africa has been facing a deepening set of crises for years – from increasing droughts and floods to a growing list of armed conflicts – which has seen demand surge for life-saving humanitarian assistance.

“You’ve got this huge arc of misery across this part of Africa, and Sudan is just the latest crisis to be added to that in humanitarian terms,” Andrew Mitchell, Britain’s minister of state for development and Africa, said earlier this month.

According to an internal UN estimate, five million additional people in Sudan will now require emergency assistance, half of them children.

Yet a Reuters analysis of United Nations funding data for Africa shows financial support from key donor governments is dropping off.

Britain, for example, announced in 2021 it would temporarily reduce its aid budget to 0.5 per cent of gross national income to help pay for the pandemic response. Between 2020, when the UK was the third-biggest contributor to UN humanitarian appeals in Africa, and 2022, its contribution dropped by 55 per cent.

The UN data showed other leading donors, including Canada, Sweden and Norway, all scaled back funding to Africa between 2021-22.

UNHCR is appealing for an additional half billion dollars for Sudan. But the UN’s joint appeal for the country – a request for $1.75 billion that predates the latest violence – is only 15 per cent funded.

