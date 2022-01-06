Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests

·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and other cities once again on Thursday to protest the October military coup, while security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Activists have posted live videos on the social media showing protesters waving the Sudanese flag in several cities and chanting: “Power to the people!” and “The military belongs in the barracks!”

Social media also swarmed with images showing tear gas clouding rallies in the capital, and protesters hurling stones and throwing back empty gas canisters at security forces. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which has spearheaded many rallies since the Oct. 25 coup, called earlier on protesters to march to the presidential palace, the seat of the ruling military government in Khartoum.

Since the Oct. 25 coup, at least 60 people have been killed and hundreds have been wounded in clashes with security forces as they sought to thwart protests.

Thursday's protests come less than a week after Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok resigned from office citing failure to reach a compromise between the generals and the country's pro-democracy movement. Hamdok was ousted in the coup, only to be reinstated a month later following a deal with the military meant to calm tensions and anti-coup protests.

The deal was rejected by most political groups and parties who insisted the generals should promptly hand power over to civilians. Meanwhile, the military said they would not relinquish power until a new government is elected in July, as laid out in a constitutional document governing the transitional period.

Earlier on Thursday, the advocacy NetBlocs group said on Twitter that the mobile internet was disrupted ahead of the protests, a routine measure taken by authorities since the coup. Some activists also tweeted that many bridges and roads were closed.

Sudan has been politically paralyzed since the coup. The military takeover came more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

