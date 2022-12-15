Sudanese woman jailed for kissing man

4
Zeinab Mohammed Salih - Khartoum
·2 min read
A Sudanese woman wearing pink walks through a village
A Sudanese woman wearing pink walks through a village

A Sudanese woman charged with adultery has had her life spared and will instead spend six months behind bars after she admitted to kissing a man.

The 20-year-old was initially sentenced to death by stoning, sparking an international outcry.

She was arrested by police after her cousin killed her boyfriend.

The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) described the initial penalty as a "grave violation of international law".

The divorcee was sentenced to death after she was found guilty of adultery by a court in the city of Kosti, in Sudan's White Nile state.

Following international condemnation, the White Nile state court retried the case. Ultimately, the presiding judge changed the charge from "adultery" to an "obscene act" which meant she would instead serve prison time for her actions.

She confessed in court to being with a man and admitted that the pair had kissed.

Her lawyer, Intisar Abdullah, said the judge "didn't have many options but to convict her".

"The thing is she confessed at the court that she was with a man, she is very young and she doesn't know the complications of the case," the lawyertold the BBC.

The woman had been free on bail but has now gone to prison to start her sentence.

The ACJPS said she was not allowed a lawyer in the initial case, and procedural errors led to the stoning sentence being overturned.

Sudan still imposes the death penalty for some hudud crimes - offences specified by Allah in the Quran, including theft and adultery. In Sudanese law they carry penalties such as flogging, the amputation of hands and feet, hanging and stoning.

The majority of stoning sentences in Sudan - laid predominantly against women - have been overturned at the High Court.

Previously, a government minister described the sentence as a "joke" but admitted that no government minister could intervene.

Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup in 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • Slovak Government Ousted by Parliament, Deepening Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Slovakia’s minority government led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote on Thursday, throwing the country into a period of uncertainty that may lead to a snap election.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeThis Is the World’s Biggest Stock Winner of 2022 With 1,600% GainThe motio

  • Poland’s Plan to Access EU Aid Spurs Tensions Over Key Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland’s plan to access frozen European Union aid hit a snag after hardliners in the ruling coalition rejected a deal to roll back judicial changes and the president set conditions for his ratification of new legislation. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeThis Is the World’s Biggest Stock Winner of 2022 With 1,600%

  • Ireland minister: `The world is a crazy and tragic place'

    Ireland’s foreign minister says “the world is a crazy and tragic place at the moment,” pointing to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts, looming famine in the Horn of Africa, Iran’s expanding nuclear program, global impacts of climate change and a polarized U.N. Security Council as some of the major challenges. In a wide-ranging interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, Simon Coveney also addressed problems closer to home, saying he hopes that quiet ongoing negotiations between Britain, Ireland and the European Commission can resolve difficult Brexit issues by April 10, the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which largely ended three decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland in which more than 3,000 people died.

  • House approves referendum to 'decolonize' Puerto Rico

    The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate. “It is crucial to me that any proposal in Congress to decolonize Puerto Rico be informed and led by Puerto Ricans,” said Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, which oversees affairs in U.S. territories. The proposal would commit Congress to accept Puerto Rico into the United States as the 51st state if voters on the island approved it.

  • World Cup run temporarily masks Argentina's inflation misery

    Argentina's economy may be sinking but the entire country is buoyant, basking in the elation of its football team led by iconic captain Lionel Messi reaching the World Cup final.

  • Ukraine Latest: Warnings of Possible January Assault on Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- The US sanctioned Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest tycoon but left his company, mining giant MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, untouched as it tries to maintain stability in the metals market. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeThis Is the World’s Biggest Stock Winner of 2022 With 1,600% GainA top Ukrainian army commander

  • Ex-Twitter worker gets 3-1/2-year U.S. prison term for spying for Saudi Arabia

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -A former Twitter Inc manager convicted of spying for Saudi Arabia by sharing user data several years ago and potentially exposing users to persecution was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison on Wednesday, U.S. prosecutors said. Ahmad Abouammo had been found guilty by a jury in August following a trial in federal court in San Francisco. The case focused on Abouammo's efforts to look up information on two Twitter users, a $42,000 watch he received from a Saudi official and a pair of $100,000 wire transfers.

  • Ghana Alleges Burkina Faso Paid Russian Mercenaries With Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s president alleged the government of neighboring Burkina Faso has given Russian mercenaries a mine as payment to help fight an insurgency in their country.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeThis Is the World’s Biggest Stock Winner of 2022 With 1,600% GainGhanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is in Washingto

  • New FTX CEO John Ray is making $1,300 an hour to clean up Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsed crypto empire

    Ray slammed former FTX execs, adding that the exchange was run by a "very small group of grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals."

  • Lofty Bond Is Set For Tennessee Man Accused Of Handcuffing And Stabbing His Girlfriend Before Shoving Her Into Suitcase

    A lofty $5 million bond has been set for a Tennessee man accused of handcuffing his girlfriend and stabbing her 60 times before stuffing her body into a suitcase. The grisly new details in the case were revealed Friday at a bond hearing for Jason Chen, 22, who is accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend Jasmine Pace. Pace disappeared late last month and was later found dead inside a trash bag stuffed into a suitcase and abandoned on Suck Creek Road, according to WDEF. Dr. Stephen Cogswell,

  • Wife: Journalist Wahl died of aortic aneurysm at World Cup

    NEW YORK (AP) Grant Wahl died of a ruptured blood vessel when he was stricken while covering a World Cup match last weekend, according to an autopsy of the well-known American soccer writer. Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, said Wednesday that an autopsy was conducted by the New York City Medical Examiner's Office.

  • Economic growth in Latin America, Caribbean seen slowing in 2023

    The expansion of economies in Latin America and the Caribbean is seen cooling next year, the United Nations economic commission for the region (ECLAC) said on Thursday, with both internal and external challenges weighing on growth. Overall, the combined region is estimated to grow 1.3% in 2023, according to ECLAC's forecast. The 2023 projection is slightly down from 1.4% growth estimated in October, while ECLAC expects the region's economies to expand by 3.7% this year, up from a previous forecast of 3.2%.

  • Young investors’ ‘risky behavior’ throws out red flags about way more than just crypto and meme stocks

    Young investors are learning as they go and might be picking up bad habits along the way, says a new study from the Finra Investor Education Foundation. “They are younger, so they can afford to take more risk, but there seems to be more going on here,” says Gary Mottola, director of research of the Finra foundation, which is associated with the financial-regulatory agency.

  • No Jail Time For Man Who Fondled Woman On A Plane

    A man convicted of molesting a woman on a flight from Abu Dhabi to New York will be dodging prison time.

  • Germany's half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough

    Germany is bleeding cash to keep the lights on. Almost half a trillion dollars, and counting, since the Ukraine war jolted it into an energy crisis nine months ago. "How severe this crisis will be and how long it will last greatly depends on how the energy crisis will develop," said Michael Groemling at the German Economic Institute (IW).

  • More snow and rain is falling in the Arctic

    It's got significantly wetter in the polar north since the 1950s, say scientists.

  • Veteran swindles Navy members and loses money on ‘risky’ GameStop investment, feds say

    The Illinois man is accused of losing more than $342,000 from fellow service members.

  • Morocco faces France in politically charged World Cup game

    Hind Sabouni bristles with pride as she recalls her country's history-making World Cup run as it eliminated one European soccer powerhouse and former colonial power after another — Belgium, Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal — to become the first African and Arab nation to reach the semifinals. For the 26-year-old English teacher in Morocco's capital, and many of her countrymen both inside the North African nation and throughout the diaspora, it's about to get more complicated. Next up is France: The defending champion and Morocco’s former colonial ruler for much of the first half of the 20th century.

  • Latvia's Russia-wary PM Karins gets final nod for government

    A majority in Latvia's parliament on Wednesday voted to confirm the country's proposed coalition government, allowing Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins to stay in power following his win in the October general election. The centre-right New Unity party headed by Karins, a prominent Russia critic, is supported by the conservative National Alliance and the United List of smaller parties for a slim majority. A total of 54 members in the 100-seat parliament supported the new Karins government, which is expected to remain a leading voice alongside Baltic neighbours Lithuania and Estonia in pushing the European Union for a decisive stance against Russia.

  • Winter storm takes aim at Southern Tier and Northeast; here's what residents can expect

    A major winter storm that pounded the Midwest is expected to bring several inches of snow and sleet to the Southern Tier on Thursday and Friday.