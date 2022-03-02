Sudan's economy tumbles in post-coup deadlock

Khalid Abdelaziz, Nafisa Eltahir and Aidan Lewis
·5 min read

By Khalid Abdelaziz, Nafisa Eltahir and Aidan Lewis

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan is once again lurching towards economic collapse in the aftermath of a coup in October, with exports plummeting more than 85% in January according to central bank data and the currency sliding on the black market.

Cut off from billions in foreign assistance, a military-led government is raising prices and taxes on everything from healthcare to cooking gas, but the increases have angered struggling citizens.

Sudan's long-running economic crisis - a legacy of decades of war, isolation, and sanctions - had shown signs of abating before the coup, but now poses a fresh humanitarian risk as its population faces renewed violence and rising levels of hunger.

Military leaders have yet to name a prime minister and protests have raged for months. The political deadlock is paralysing business, said Amin Shibeika, a Khartoum banker.

"No one is making future plans, it's all suspended. There's a lack of transparency, with no light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

The Oct. 25 coup ended a power-sharing agreement between the military and civilians struck after the overthrow of former leader Omar al-Bashir in a 2019 uprising. Designed to lead to democratic elections, it had seen a civilian government implement painful economic reforms and secure foreign assistance and debt relief. That is now frozen.

In the latest effort by the leadership to rally scarce international support, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy leader of Sudan's ruling council and commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, travelled to Moscow last week accompanied by finance minister and armed group leader Jibril Ibrahim.

While the delegation met senior figures including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, no major deals have been announced and Russia itself is now facing sweeping Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

NO BAILOUT IN SIGHT

A senior Sudanese official said the government saw no foreign bailout on the horizon, and Ibrahim has said Sudan would rely on its own resources for this year's budget.

According to a copy of the draft budget seen by Reuters, it is aiming for a 145% increase in tax revenues and a 140% increase in revenue from the sale of commodities and services.

Among the tax measures to achieve that is what traders say is a four- or five-fold increase on annual business licence fees. But businesses are so used to not paying taxes that increases would be hard to impose, said Shibeika, the banker.

"Business has basically stopped in the last few months, so these are additional burdens in difficult circumstances," said a business owner in central Khartoum. "This is the worst its been since I started trading 20 years ago."

Revenues and spending are forecast to rise by more than a third, with a deficit of 363 billion Sudanese pounds ($820 million).

Though the government has ratified the budget, a senior finance ministry official said it was not realistic and not being applied on the ground.

Analysts say it would not be possible to pay salaries and meet other expenditures without resorting to inflationary printing of money, which Ibrahim last week denied doing.

The finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

'WE DON'T HAVE THE MONEY'

A weeks-long blockade of Port Sudan prior to the coup and barricades along a trade route with Egypt by anti-military protesters have restricted exports of goods such as sesame seeds, peanuts, cotton and gum arabic that bring in badly needed dollars.

In January, Sudan exported only $43.5 million worth of goods, down sharply from $293 million in December, according to central bank data seen by Reuters, although this is a peak agricultural export season.

Following the devaluation of Sudan's currency a year ago, the exchange rate had stabilised at about 450 pounds to the dollar. But in recent weeks the black market has resurfaced and the pound was changing hands at 530 against the dollar on Wednesday, compared with an official rate of 443.50.

Dollar auction results show the central bank has been selling lower quantities, hinting at depleted reserves. Inflation has eased slightly, but remains at one of the highest rates globally at 260% in January.

Prices for petrol and electricity have risen following global trends after subsidy reforms, as has the cost of government-issued paperwork and subsidised cooking gas.

In a move that was subsequently suspended, the cost of patient admissions at state healthcare facilities went from 250 pounds to 4,200 overnight last month, said Ali Shakir, head of one of the country's largest public hospitals.

He said that while he had requested an increased budget, "we were surprised that they wanted us to take it from citizens' pockets".

Sudan's ruling council said in a statement that prices would be reviewed and that the government did not consider healthcare a revenue earner.

But the rising costs could fuel further resentment over the kind of economic hardships that triggered the uprising against Bashir, including increasingly scarce subsidized bread.

"Life has become really, really terrible," said Khartoum resident Amna of the time since the coup. "The bakery sells a piece of bread as big as a marble and say it's 30 Sudanese pounds ($0.07). We don't have the money for it."

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah in Khartoum, Nafisa Eltahir and Aidan Lewis in Cairo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Boebert heckles Biden during his State of the Union remarks on protecting veterans

    Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., heckled President Biden during Tuesday’s State of the Union, just before he recalled his late son Beau Biden’s brain cancer.

  • Some Russian Troops are Surrendering or Sabotaging Vehicles, Pentagon Official Says

    WASHINGTON — Plagued by poor morale as well as fuel and food shortages, some Russian troops in Ukraine have surrendered en masse or sabotaged their own vehicles to avoid fighting, a senior Pentagon official said Tuesday. Some entire Russian units have laid down their arms without a fight after confronting a surprisingly stiff Ukrainian defense, the official said. A significant number of the Russian troops are young conscripts who are poorly trained and ill-prepared for the all-out assault. And i

  • Arizona Republican who backs white nationalism is censured

    The Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to censure Republican Wendy Rogers, whose embrace of white nationalism and calls for violence drew bipartisan condemnation. Rogers is in her first term in elected office but has built a national profile among the far right with inflammatory rhetoric and vociferous support for former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Rogers has long faced fierce opposition from Democrats and a handful of Republicans for offensive comments on social media.

  • Ashton Kutcher continues to show support for Mila Kunis's native Ukraine: 'If you know someone from Russia ... tell them their media is lying to them'

    Ashton Kutcher is calling on his social media following to deliver a message to Russian citizens.

  • Ukrainian Olympic medalist Stanislav Horuna takes up arms against Russia: 'We will kill every occupant'

    Horuna asked for financial support of the Ukrainian Army on his birthday while holding a rifle and wearing tactical gear.

  • Ukraine jets hit Russian column; Russia has used thermobarics, Ukraine military says

    Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.

  • Trump calls the Russian invasion 'a holocaust,' urges Russia to stop fighting

    Former President Trump called the Russian invasion into Ukraine "a holocaust" and urged Russia to stop fighting, a large shift in tone since last week when the former president praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.Trump's remarks came during a Wednesday interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, widely seen as a Trump ally.The former president said Russia has "to stop killing these people" and suggested a deal could be worked out to...

  • Manchin pours water on Biden's attempt to revive Build Back Better

    West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D) poured cold water on President Biden's attempt to revive the core elements of his Build Back Better agenda, questioning the president's claim that passing a $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion spending package would "lower costs" for most Americans. "They just can't help themselves," Manchin quipped when asked by reporters after Biden's State of the Union speech whether he was surprised by the president's effort to...

  • Ukrainian authorities thwart Zelensky assassination plot, top official says

    A top Ukrainian official revealed on Tuesday that authorities in the country thwarted an alleged assassination plot against President Volodymyr Zelensky.During a briefing, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov disclosed that Ukrainian forces stopped a plan to kill Zelensky, according to a Telegram post by Ukrainian authorities.Danilov said the Kadyrovites - made up of elite Chechen special forces, according to...

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden's State of Union is off on guns, EVs

    President Joe Biden related a faulty Democratic talking point about guns in his first State of the Union speech, made his plan on electric vehicles sound more advanced than it is and inflated the sweep of his infrastructure package. THE FACTS: Biden overstated the improvement, omitting a statistic that remains a worrisome marker of the toll from COVID-19. BIDEN, asking Congress to pass measures he said would reduce gun violence: “Repeal the liability shield that makes gun manufacturers the only industry in America that can’t be sued, the only one.”

  • 'Glee' star Naya Rivera's family settles wrongful death lawsuit

    Naya Rivera accidentally drowned during a boating excursion with her young son.

  • Ukrainian Elina Svitolina defeats Russian opponent she originally refused to play

    Svitolina plans to send all of her prize money home to Ukraine.

  • What would a 'no-fly zone' mean in Ukraine?

    Ukrainian officials and two Republican members of Congress have pushed for the United States to implement a no-fly zone as Russia’s invasion continues, but doing so would mark a major escalation in the war.

  • Kamila Valieva, Russian skaters banned from world championships after Ukraine invasion

    The Russian skaters are banned from the world competition, but not for what everyone thought would be the case a month ago.

  • Boebert Booed For Outburst During Biden's Remarks About Sick Veterans, His Late Son

    Boebert's outburst came just as Biden mentioned his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

  • Is the space-age metal implant in this ancient skull for real?

    If an alien civilization far more advanced than anything on Earth existed thousands of years ago, would they have embedded a piece of metal inside someone’s skull? That is, at least, what this looks like. An (undoubtedly human) skull from Peru, which was donated to the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma from a private collection, is now the object of controversy because of a mysterious metal implant. The elongated skull almost looks alien, but head-binding was a common practice in Peru and other pa

  • World's biggest shipping groups suspend Russian deliveries

    The three biggest container shipping groups in the world announced Tuesday that they were suspending non-essential deliveries to Russia, adding to the country's economic isolation following a raft of sanctions by the West.

  • Sorting fact, disinformation amid Russian war on Ukraine

    Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Tuesday as Russia’s military assault on Ukraine was in its sixth day. — Russian shelling continued to hit civilian targets in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

  • Kamala Harris: US won't put troops on the ground in Ukraine

    Vice President Kamala Harris said President Biden is "not going to put U.S. troops on the ground to fight Russians in Ukraine" as the invasion there escalates.

  • Russia Threatens ‘Nuclear’ World War as Its Paratroopers Descend on Ukraine

    Ukraine State Emergency Service/ReutersRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that a third world war would be “nuclear” and “destructive,” essentially warning NATO not to intervene militarily in Ukraine, a day after peace talks failed to temper the bloodshed and as Russian paratroopers descended on the city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in the nation and the epicenter of fierce fighting. Ukraine’s defense ministry confirmed the arrival of Russian airborne troops on Telegram, though