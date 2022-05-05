Sudan's electric rickshaws cut costs, help environment

Reuters Videos

STORY: This ring is expected to fetch over $8 million at Sotheby's semi-annual auction in GenevaOLIVIER WAGNER, SOTHEBY'S:“So, the most expensive item in the auction, it’s a spectacular 80.08 carats, emerald cut, diamond ring by Chopard. It’s mounted with six very bright rubies, unheated Mozambique rubies, and it’s a D-color stone, internally flawless, potentially flawless, excellent cut and symmetry. It’s also type IIa, so a very chemically pure diamond, less than 2 percent of the diamonds in the world are type IIa and it’s estimated in excess of US$ 8 million.”Other items hitting the auction block includea 'Birds in Flight' bracelet from 1927 which could top $745,000As well as a collection of watches worth an estimated $18 millionThe highlight of that set is a piece by Gerald Genta known as the 'Picasso of Watchmaking'CHARLIE FOXHALL, SOTHEBY’S:“it’s highlighted by Gerald Genta's (Swiss watch designer and artist) Royal Oak, Audemars, Piguet Royal Oak, which was, not only designed by him in 1970 and produced by Audemars in 72, but this one is actually the one that was sold to Genta himself and wore by Genta, during his lifetime in 78. It’s particularly special because it’s the only one that was actually owned by him that has ever come to market as of yet.”