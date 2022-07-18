Sudan's gold rush wreaks havoc on health

Abdelmoneim Abu Idris Ali
·4 min read

Sudanese mother Awadya Ahmed has long wondered why her youngest child Talab was born blind and unable to walk; now she suspects the piles of poisonous waste left by gold miners.

In recent years, a growing number of traditional miners have flocked to her village hoping to strike it rich.

But they leave behind hazardous white-powdered waste laden with toxic chemicals including mercury used in the gold extraction process.

The waste is dumped near farmland, water sources and residential areas.

"His four brothers were born in good health, but Talab is the only one born after mining residues spread," Ahmed, 45, told AFP at her home in Banat village, in River Nile state north of Khartoum.

The four-year-old lay beside her, unable to move.

Artisanal gold mining is widespread across much of Sudan, employing more than two million people and producing about 80 percent of the gold extracted nationwide, according to experts.

Sudan is one of the world's poorest countries, and mining remains a source of fast profits attracting many.

The industry has flourished since oil-rich South Sudan broke away in 2011 during the rule of now-ousted president Omar al-Bashir, a period marked by economic hardship, government mismanagement, corruption and international sanctions.

- 'Harmful to health' -

But chemical contamination from artisanal gold extraction poses clear health dangers.

Mercury damages the nervous, digestive and immune systems and can be fatal. It also threatens the development of children in the womb and early in life, according to the World Health Organization.

Ahmed is not the only one of Banat's 8,000 residents to have observed birth defects and miscarriages.

In a nearby house, Awad Ali says his daughter was "a very normal child," until she turned two. "Then she became unable to move or walk, stand up or sit down," he said.

Community leader Algaily Abdelaziz said the problems began five years ago.

"Since we saw these waste deposits appear, children have been born with deformities, and there have been still-births," Abdelaziz said, noting 22 children had been born in the village with deformities including blindness and brain damage.

Saleh Ali Saleh, from Khartoum's Neelain University's Faculty of Petroleum and Minerals, notes that it is well known "that mercury is harmful to health".

A January report by Saleh and other Sudanese researchers found that around 450,000 tonnes of mining waste -- rife with mercury -- dot the lush green landscape of River Nile state.

Samples of blood, urine, drinking water and soil from several parts of the state have shown high levels of mercury traces, according to the report.

"People, frankly, are not concerned with removing the waste," said Ali Mohammed Ali, head of the Sudanese Environment Conservation Society.

The process "requires special treatment" and is "ideally carried out away from residential areas or water sources," he added.

Such safety measures are far from the minds of miners.

Around 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Banat, Mohammed Issa mixed mercury with sand in a large metal bowl with his bare hands, hoping to separate gold from other minerals.

"That's how people do it here," the 25-year-old said.

Issa said he abandoned a meagre life of farming and herding in North Kordofan state to search for the precious metal.

- Years to fix -

In 2019, Sudan's now-deposed transitional government issued a decree banning the use of mercury and cyanide after protests against their use at gold mines.

The decision has rarely been enforced and miners continue to use the chemicals in more secluded outlying areas, Saleh said.

Political and economic turmoil in Sudan has piled pressure on households already struggling to make ends meet.

The country's economic crisis worsened after an October military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The coup triggered cuts to crucial international aid and fed into spiralling prices of basic commodities.

Sudan is one of Africa's top gold producers, generating 30.3 tonnes of gold in the first half of 2021 alone, according to official figures -- which do not include the artisanal output.

The Central Bank puts Sudan's gold revenues in the first quarter of this year at $720 million, reflecting the official output.

The state-run company supervising mining activities declined multiple requests for comment by AFP.

The lucrative business has long been controlled by shadowy companies with links to the security services which flourished under Bashir.

Saleh warns there will be no quick fix.

"The damage already done to the environment cannot be treated easily," said Saleh.

"If we managed to stop today, it will still take us years and years to contain the impact of artisanal mining."

For little Talab, it is already too late.

ab-mz/it/pjm

Recommended Stories

  • Swimming not recommended at these 11 Iowa beaches due to high bacteria levels, DNR says

    Weekly testing by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources shows 11 state-owned beaches have high levels of bacteria that could sicken swimmers.

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...

  • European Heat Wave Kills Hundreds, Threatens Tourism Revival

    Jon Nazca/ReutersExtreme temperatures and devastating droughts across Europe are quickly turning what was supposed to finally be a return to normalcy for the region’s tourist entities into an inferno. More than 360 people have died in Spain since July 10 in an historic heat wave that has seen temperatures hover around 115 degrees for several days in a row. At least 84 of the deaths have occurred in the last 72 hours, prompting the Spanish government to urge people to limit exposure to the heat a

  • Buckhorn Canyon flooding updates: Dangerous floodwaters hit west of Fort Collins

    Dangerous flooding happened west of Fort Collins on Friday evening near the Buckhorn Canyon area

  • Arizona wildfire updates: Big Sandy Fire prompts evacuations in Mohave County

    Multiple wildfires, including the Pipeline Fire, Haywire Fire and Tonto Canyon Fire are burning across southern and northern Arizona.

  • Drought in northern Mexico threatening livelihoods

    Restaurant owner Leticia Rodríguez celebrated the construction late last year of a new lakeside boulevard in this northern Mexico town that she hoped would draw more people to her business. A deepening drought in northern Mexico is not only making everyday life challenging for residents, but also in some cases is threatening their livelihoods. Last week, Mexico’s National Water Commission declared a drought emergency allowing the government to take steps to guarantee the water supply.

  • White whale washed up on Australia beach

    STORY: It was likely to have been washed up there on Friday night (July 15) according to Colin Dixon, who filmed the footage. He told Reuters that the high tide was higher than usual on Friday.Australian broadcaster, the ABC, reported on Sunday that the dead whale was not the famous albino humpback Migaloo.The ABC reported officials from Victoria's Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning as saying that the whale had been identified as a "sub-adult female" and that Migaloo is male.Officials said that people and their dogs should stay away from the carcass and that staff would assess it in the coming days, the ABC reported.

  • Yosemite wildfire update: Washburn Fire contained in Mariposa Grove. Where is it burning now?

    Officials say residents and property owners in Wawona will be able to return beginning Sunday.

  • How to avoid a gator attack. Here are tips to prepare for alligator encounters

    A stroll around a country club in Sarasota County ended in an alligator attack — and death — over the weekend in Florida, adding to the number of gator assaults this year.

  • Heat advisory issued for much of Colorado, including Fort Collins, Monday

    The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Fort Collins and a large swath Colorado ahead of forecast triple-digit temperatures Monday

  • Endangered salmon will swim in California river for first time in 80 years

    'A glimmer of hope': Tribe offers prayers for endangered Chinook salmon as eggs are returned to the McCloud River for the first time since the 1940s.

  • No relief from the heat: Without air conditioning in many homes, residents in these cities swelter

    Britain is bracing for temperatures as high as 40 C (104 F) in an area with little air conditioning. Many residents in these US cities can relate.

  • Larimer County flood survivor: 'When they say flash flood, take it seriously'

    A brief downpour quickly inundated little Buckhorn Creek around 5 p.m. Friday and rapidly sent muddy flood waters flowing down the canyon

  • Damaging storms to roar to life across northern US

    After almost daily rounds of severe thunderstorms targeted portions of the northern tier of the United States at the beginning of the month, these same areas experienced a brief break from damaging storms in recent days. However, AccuWeather forecasters say a renewed threat for damaging storms will rumble to life across the northern tier of the United States early this week. The threat for feisty thunderstorms will begin on Monday across a wide swath of the northern U.S. and the southern tier of

  • Arizona National Guard to help fill sandbags in Coconino County after days of flash flooding

    The Flagstaff area experienced multiple storms this week that resulted in serious flash flooding, particularly in the wildfire burn scars.

  • Wildfires rage in France and Spain as heatwaves sear Europe

    PARIS/LISBON (Reuters) -Wildfires raged in southwestern France and Spain on Saturday, forcing thousands of people to be evacuated from their homes as blistering summer temperatures put authorities on alert in parts of Europe. About 14,000 people had been evacuated from France's Gironde region by Saturday afternoon as more than 1,200 firefighters battled to bring the flames under control, regional authorities said in a statement. "We have a fire that will continue to spread as long as it is not stabilised," Vincent Ferrier, deputy prefect for Langon in Gironde, told a news conference.

  • Scorching heat expected to resume baking China this week

    Searing summer heat waves are expected to return this week across large parts of China, lasting through late August, the state weather forecaster said, despite brief interludes of seasonal rain. Temperatures from 39 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius (102.2°F to 107.6°F) are expected in the southern region after July 20, including the provinces of Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Fujian, the China Meterological Administration said on Sunday. Despite some weekend respite for provinces such as Hebei, Hunan, Hubei, Guizhou and Jiangxi, maximum temperatures elsewhere are expected to hover over 37 degrees Celsius (98.6°F).

  • Deadly weather: 6 dead in Montana dust storm pile-up; 2 dead in Colorado flooding

    Friday night brought severe weather that turned deadly in parts of the country. A dust storm on I-90 in Montana caused a pileup of 21 vehicles.

  • Fires scorch Spain and France, where flames reach the beach

    Firefighters battled wildfires raging out of control in Spain and France, including one whose flames reached two popular Atlantic beaches on Sunday, as Europe wilted under an unusually extreme heat wave. Elsewhere, smoke blanketed the skyline above a mass of singed trees in images shared by French firefighters.

  • Forest lands closed, roads damaged after deadly flooding in Larimer County

    National Forest lands in Larimer County are temporarily closed after two people were killed in flash flooding in Buckhorn Canyon Friday.