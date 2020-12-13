Sudan's PM visits Ethiopia, as Tigray refugees top 50,000

Tigrinyan refugees wait in line to receive cooked rice and lentils by Non Governmental Organization Muslim Aid, at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Tigrinyan refugees wait in line to receive cooked rice and lentils by Non Governmental Organization Muslim Aid, at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
SAMY MAGDY

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's prime minister made a brief visit to Ethiopia on Sunday, his office said, amid a growing refugee crisis that has seen more than 50,000 Ethiopians flee conflict in the Tigray region into neighboring Sudan.

However, the Sudanese delegation returned home just hours after arriving, despite an announcement by the prime minister's office that it would be a two-day visit. It was not immediately clear why the trip was cut short.

Abdalla Hamdok was met at the airport by his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed, and was accompanied by acting Sudanese Foreign Minister Omar Qamar al-Din and top intelligence and military officials.

“I look forward to having productive discussions on political, humanitarian and security matters of common concern,” Hamdok tweeted after landing in the capital, Addis Ababa.

Shortly after fighting erupted in Ethiopia’s Tigray region in early November, Sudan deployed more than 6,000 troops to the border with Ethiopia. The conflict has threatened to destabilize Ethiopia, the linchpin of the strategic Horn of Africa, and its neighbors.

After departing, Qamar al-Din said in video comments that the two sides agreed to resume their talks next week in Khartoum over a disputed border area.

Sudan's transitional government has engaged in talks with Ethiopia in recent months to encourage Ethiopian farmers to withdraw from Sudan’s al-Fashqa border area, which they have cultivated for years.

The government of former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir had tolerated the incursion of Ethiopian farmers, who were sometimes supported by militias. In May, at least one Sudanese army officer and one child were killed in an attack by an Ethiopian militia group in Sudan’s eastern al-Qadarif province.

Hamdok's visit came two weeks after the Ethiopian leader declared victory in the fight against the regional government in Tigray. However, clashes between Ethiopian federal and regional forces have continued.

The conflict has alarmed the international humanitarian community, as the eruption in violence has largely cut off the Tigray region of 6 million people from the world.

The U.N. refugee agency said more than 50,000 Ethiopians have fled into remote areas of Sudan, first straining the generosity of local communities and then challenging the capacity of humanitarian groups that have hurried to set up a system to feed, shelter and care for the refugees.

The influx of refugees adds to Sudan’s economic and security burdens. The transitional government has already been struggling under the weight of decades of U.S. sanctions and mismanagement under former autocratic ruler al-Bashir, who was ousted from power last year.

Eastern Sudan, which borders Ethiopia’s Tigray region, was the scene of bouts of tribal violence in recent months that claimed dozens of lives.

Latest Stories

  • Al Gore says he has no regrets over conceding 2000 race to Bush. Will Trump take the hint?

    Former Vice President Al Gore said Sunday that he hasn’t felt any regrets over conceding the razor-tight 2000 election to George W. Bush.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Joe Biden's agenda 'a little hazy' and criticizes his Cabinet picks as lacking an 'overall vision'

    Joe Biden has promised to build the "most diverse cabinet based on race, color, based on gender that's ever existed in the United States of America."

  • U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of March -Slaoui

    The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday. The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday. "We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

  • China's tiny Jewish community in fear as Beijing erases its history

    For this year’s Hanukkah, Amir is lighting menorah candles and reciting blessings to celebrate the holiday’s eight nights, as many Jews are around the world. But he does so in secret, worried that Chinese officials will come around – as they often do on religious occasions – to enforce a ban against Judaism, pressuring him to renounce his faith. Sometimes, he’s even called in for interrogations. “Every time we celebrate, we are scared,” said Amir, not his real name as he asked not to be identified over worries of retaliation. "Whatever we do, we’re always very careful to make sure the authorities don’t find out.” Since 2015, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has waged a harsh campaign against foreign influence and unapproved religion, part of a push to ‘Sinicise’ faith – ripping down church crosses and mosque onion domes, and detaining more than a million Muslims in the western Xinjiang region.

  • More Inside AD100 Designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s History-Rich Parisian Apartment

    In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Email to Hunter Biden raises fresh questions about his tax dealings

    An email obtained by NBC News indicates the President-elect’s son was told he did not disclose $400,000 in income from the Burisma gas company on his 2014 tax returns.

  • Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight get 'really creative’ in voter turnout efforts ahead of Georgia Senate runoff races

    Fair Fight, a grassroots nonprofit led by Stacey Abrams that promotes voter rights and participation, is working hard on behalf of the Democratic Party in Georgia. Many credit Abrams and Fair Fight with helping Joe Biden secure a victory over Donald Trump in the state; they're also betting they can help the party win two U.S. Senate runoff elections in January and thus regain control of the upper chamber. “As someone who has never lived outside of the South, one thing I love about being a Southerner is that we take our losses and our hits and we use that to build,” Hillary Holley, Organizing Director for Fair Fight, told Yahoo News. “That's the culture down here.”

  • Electoral College will pick the president on Monday. Here's what you should know

    The 2020 presidential election again highlights one of the most confusing and controversial parts of the U.S. elections: the Electoral College.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist says Moderna vaccine will 'likely' be approved by end of week

    Moncef Slaoui, the head scientist of Operation Warp Speed, said the US will likely not see a shortage of supply in vaccine next spring.

  • Israel announces full diplomatic relations with Bhutan

    Israel announced on Saturday that it is establishing full diplomatic relations with the relatively isolated Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, the latest in a string of international deals designed to show Israel’s growing acceptance abroad. “The circle of recognition of Israel is widening,” said Israeli foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi. “The establishment of relations with the Kingdom of Bhutan will constitute a new stage in the deepening of Israel’s relations in Asia.” The agreement follows several years of secret contact between the two countries with the aim of establishing relations, according to a statement from Israel’s foreign ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal, tweeting that it is an “additional fruit of the peace agreements”. The accord between the two countries does not appear to be linked to the US-backed Abraham accords, in which four Arab countries have agreed to normalise relations with the Jewish state since August. Mr Netanyahu added that Israel was in contact with more countries to normalise relations. Bhutan is a relatively isolated country and only maintains diplomatic relations with around 53 countries, which does not include the US, UK or France, who only maintain informal contact via India. With a population of around 800,000 people, the Kingdom of Bhutan is wedged between neighbouring giants, China and India. They have long relied on the latter for guidance on foreign and defence policy. Ron Malka, the Israeli ambassador to India said he signed the agreement with his Bhutanese counterpart, Maj Gen Vestop Namgyel, on Saturday night, calling the agreement a “historic day”. The joint statement on the deal said the key areas of cooperation would include economic, technological and agricultural development. “The ties between the peoples through cultural exchanges and tourism would also be further enhanced,” the statement added. Bhutan was closed off to tourists until 1970 and still strictly limits entry to the country with a $250 daily fee per visitor in high season

  • 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris indicted on new child sex charges

    CHICAGO (AP) — “Cheer” star Jerry Harris, already facing federal child pornography charges, has been indicted on new charges that allege he solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and convinced teenage boys to send him obscene photographs and videos of themselves. In the original complaint filed in September, not only did prosecutors allege that Harris admitted to FBI agents to asking a teenage boy to send him lewd photographs of himself, but that he requested on Snapchat child pornography from at least 10 to 15 others he knew to be minors. Harris, 21, of Naperville, has been held in a federal detention facility without bond since he was arrested on child pornography charges in September, and a judge has subsequently suggested that Harris would pose a public danger if released from custody.

  • McManus: Trump has changed tactics in his election fight. His new approach is more dangerous

    Trump's challenge to vote counts has become a brazen demand to award him the election — and strengthen his control of the Republican Party.

  • Former Cuomo staffer says the New York governor sexually harassed her 'for years'

    "I am not the only woman," said Lindsey Boylan, who worked for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from 2015 to 2018 as one of his advisors.

  • Tehran summons German ambassador over EU condemnation of journalist's execution

    Tehran summoned the German ambassador on Sunday for "unacceptable interference in Iran’s internal affairs," after the European Union condemned the regime's execution of Ruhollah Zam, a prominent journalist. Mr Zam was executed on Saturday morning after he was convicted in June for “corruption on Earth”, a charge often used in cases involving espionage or attempts to overthrow Iran's government. His website and Telegram channel, AmadNews, had over a million followers and was one of Iran’s most popular online news outlets both inside the Islamic republic and among its diaspora. His anti-corruption work, according to the Iranian authorities, fomented violence during the 2017 anti-government protests. AmadNews spread timings for the protests and leaked embarrassing information about officials that directly challenged Iran’s government. The EU, which no longer has a delegation in Iran, is represented by the rotating member state holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU, which is currently Germany. In a statement after his execution on Saturday, the EU said: “The European Union condemns this act in the strongest terms and recalls once again its irrevocable opposition to the use of capital punishment under any circumstances.” Mr Zam, 47, had been exiled under refugee status in Paris and was reportedly tricked into travelling to Iraq by Iranian authorities last year, where he was then abducted and forced to return to Iran under mysterious circumstances. The French envoy is also expected to be summoned according to the semi-official Fars news agency, for “the meddling of his country’s officials in Iran’s judicial affairs.” "This is a barbarous and unacceptable act," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the execution, which also condemned the hanging as a "grave blow" to freedom of speech in Iran.

  • Nigeria school attack: Gunmen who seized children in Katsina 'surrounded'

    Gunmen raided an all-boys boarding school on Friday, abducting an unknown number of children.

  • GOP voters ready for Georgia runoffs despite Trump's claims

    Many Republican voters in Georgia are angry. No way, said Trump supporter Lori Davis. “Everyone that I’m around, we’re ready to vote now,” said the 57-year-old businesswoman, as she awaited the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at a rally for GOP Sens.

  • Iran fights fire in southwest after oil pipeline spill - reports

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Firefighters were working to put out a blaze after a pipeline carrying crude oil to Iran's second largest refinery ruptured and burst into flames on Sunday, Iranian news agencies reported. Kiani said the oil had spilled down a hard-to-access valley, which firefighting equipment could not reach. The oil ministry's news agency SHANA said repair teams had shut off the Maroun pipeline, which feeds the Isfahan refinery, Iran's second largest with a capacity of about 375,000 barrels per day.

  • I rode Amtrak up and down the Northeast Corridor during the pandemic and found it surprisingly clean, cheap, and stress-free - here's what it was like

    Amtrak is blocking seats on its trains to ensure passengers don't have to sit next to a stranger while keeping its low fares.

  • Malaysia coast guard makes record £19.2m crystal meth seizure

    Malaysia's coastguard has made its largest ever seizure of methamphetamine, a top official said on Sunday, seizing 2.12 tonnes of the drug disguised as tea in a shipment believed to have come from Myanmar. Coastguard chief Zubil Mat Som said the drugs found on a boat in northern Penang state were worth around 105.9 ringgit (£19.83 million). A local suspected trafficker was arrested. "It is the coastguard's record-breaking seizure in its 15-year history," he told AFP. From writing on the packaging, "it is highly possible that the crystal methamphetamine was smuggled out from Myanmar's Golden Triangle." The intercepted shipment was likely destined for neighbouring countries where it would fetch a higher price than in Malaysia, he said. In recent years, Malaysia had made a number of seizures of highly addictive crystal meth. The Southeast Asian country is also battling a major drug addiction problem. Zubil said on December 9 a coastguard vessel had noticed a recreational boat moving suspiciously off Penang island in broad daylight. A chase ensured after a lone 26-year-old man aboard refused to stop. He subsequently jumped off the vessel and was arrested, the coastguard said in a statement. Malaysian law provides for a mandatory death penalty for convicted drug traffickers. After inspecting the boat, officers found 130 sacks containing 2.12 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine which was disguised as Chinese tea, it added. Zubil said drug smugglers were changing tactics during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the coastguard would work closely with the police to disrupt smugglers and dealers.

  • It's time for Republicans to take back their party from the crazies

    Right now, the Republican fringe is speaking loudly in the midst of Donald Trump's term as president. That needs to stop.