Sudan's protesters claim victory for their 'revolution'

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Leaders of Sudan's pro-democracy movement, which drove longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir from power in April, have welcomed a power-sharing agreement with the ruling military council as a victory for their "revolution."

The Sudanese Professionals' Association, which has spearheaded protests calling for civilian rule, released a statement Friday saying that both parties had agreed to form a joint sovereign council to lead the country's transition.

It said the council will include five civilians representing the protest movement and five military members. An eleventh seat will go to a civilian chosen by both parties.

Of the agreement, the statement said: "Today, our revolution has won and our victory shines."

The emerging deal could break weeks of political impasse since the military crackdown on protesters left over a hundred killed last month.