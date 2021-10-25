Sudan's reported coup: What you need to know

Protesters backing the civilian leaders have been out on the streets of the capital

The coup that appears to be taking place in Sudan is the latest crisis in a turbulent period for the country.

This phase is as a result of mistrust between the military and civilian leaders.

They have been sharing power since August 2019 following the overthrow of long-serving President Omar al-Bashir earlier that year.

He was toppled by the military but unprecedented mass street demonstrations forced the generals to negotiate a plan aimed at moving to a democratic government.

The country is now supposed to be in that transition with civilians and military leaders running the country together on a joint committee known as the Sovereign Council.

But the two groups have been publicly at odds.

The top civilian figure, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, has now reportedly been detained by soldiers, along with several other ministers. It also appears that the state TV and radio headquarters have been taken over by the military.

The internet has also been restricted.

A failed coup attempt last month exacerbated tensions.

And in recent weeks the country has seen demonstrations calling for the army to take power as well as large protests backing the prime minister.

The pro-military protesters have accused the government of failing to revive the country's fortunes as bread shortages increase.

Mr Hamdok's moves to reform the economy - including slashing fuel subsidies - have been unpopular with some.

According to information ministry's Facebook page, the prime minister has now called on people to come out in support of the government.

Some pictures and reports coming out of the capital, Khartoum, suggest that there are demonstrators out in the city.

The military have also been deployed to restrict movements.

In June 2019, before the democratic transition was agreed, soldiers opened fire on protesters in Khartoum killing at least 87 people.

Memories of that massacre will be playing on the minds of people as the two sides confront each other.