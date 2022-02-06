Sudbury To Discuss Need For Mask Mandate: Monday Manual

SUDBURY, MA — Welcome to the Feb. 7 edition of Monday Manual, where we highlight important happenings coming up this week in your community. Here's what to know as we head into the first week of February:

Sudbury

The Sudbury Board of Health on Tuesday will meet to discuss COVID-19 levels and possibly modifying the town's mask mandate. Sudbury was on the cutting edge of the recent surge, putting the mandate back in place in late August.



Worcester

With coronavirus cases dropping steadily each week, Worcester may remove its mask mandate. The Board of Health will meet on Monday to discuss removing the requirement. If they vote in favor, the mandate would go away by Feb. 18 citywide and in schools.

Wayland

At a meeting on Monday, the Board of Selectmen may approve a settlement agreement between the town and the developer behind the Town Center project along the Boston Post Road. The issue dates back to 2006.

Marlborough

The Marlborough Board of Health on Monday will also discuss ending the city's mask mandate. The order only went into effect on Jan. 21, but the health board pledged to review the need for the mandate at each monthly meeting.

Milford

Two new food establishments in Milford will go before the Select Board on Monday for licenses. Nutriforia offers drinkable meal alternatives and will open a storefront in Hopedale soon, but will also have a Milford operation. An establishment called Extreme Nutrition will also seek a victualler license.

Natick

The Amvets Post 79 in Natick will host a polar plunge at Lake Cochituate on Saturday to benefit the Special Olympics. Even if you can't brave the icy lake waters, there will be food and other festivities at the fundraiser.

Framingham

The popular Margaritas Tex-Mex restaurant along Cochituate Road may undergo a pretty big expansion soon. The restaurant will go to the Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday to ask permission to build an outdoor patio to seat up to 64 people.

