Sudbury Police cite animal cruelty after 2 dogs found abandoned, tied to picnic table

Sudbury Police are seeking help from the public in finding the person or persons who abandoned two dogs that were left tied to a picnic table sometime overnight in the area of Horse Pond Road.

Investigators began looking into the animal cruelty case after an officer found one one dog leashed and tied to a picnic table, with the second dog loose. The second dog appeared to have slipped out of the leash, as a second leash was found also tied to the picnic table, police said.

One dog is a young Cocker Spaniel mix and the other is a Yorkshire Terrier, police said. Both are male.

Police believe the dogs were abandoned sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday near 30 Horse Pond Road.

“Though they were wet and exhausted, both are healthy and are now safe and comfortable,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Anyone who recognizes the dogs or witnessed anyone in the area of Horse Pond road at Boston Post Road Tuesday night or Wednesday morning is urged to call Sudbury Police at 978-897-5596 or email POLICE@sudbury.ma.us.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

