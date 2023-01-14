Sudbury Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that left delivery driver injured

The Sudbury Police Department is searching for the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person injured last week.

On Friday, Jan. 6, police responded to the area of 257 Concord Road for reports of a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, officers determined that a delivery driver attempting to cross the road was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Sudbury Police have released video footage of the incident and ask that members of the public contact the department at 978-443-1042 if they believe they can help identify the vehicle involved.

Sudbury Police are also working with the New England State Police Information Network as they investigate this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW