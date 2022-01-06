Sudbury Snowstorm: Latest Forecast, School Closures

SUDBURY, MA — The so far relatively warm, rainy winter in Massachusetts is over. The first real snowstorm of the season will last into the afternoon hours on Friday, leaving as much as 8 inches across the area.

With snow beginning near 3 a.m., the heaviest flakes could fall during the morning rush hour. The National Weather Service is predicting a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour at some points Friday morning.

The entire region will be under a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Expect 6 to 8 inches in most places, with some parts of the state — most likely in southeastern Massachusetts — seeing up to 10 inches.

The central part of the state is right on the cusp of where the heaviest snow will fall. Communities from Worcester south to the Rhode Island border could see heavy snow, but just a few miles north, Fitchburg and points east to I-495 may see lower snow totals between 2 and 6 inches, according to the weather service.

Courtesy National Weather Service

The forecast was enough to spur a wave of cancellations across the state on Thursday, including all the Stop the Spread coronavirus testing sites and many school districts.



Here's a look at some Sudbury closures and cancellations related to the storm:

Goodnow Library: Closed

Schools: Lincoln-Sudbury High School closed; Sudbury Public Schools closed

COVID-19 testing: The Marlborough and Ashland state testing sites are closed.

This article originally appeared on the Sudbury Patch