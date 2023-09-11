‘Sudden, saddening, possibly shocking’: KC bar and restaurant closes after a decade

The Drunken Worm, a West 39th Street fixture for nearly a decade, has closed.

Employees of the bar and restaurant woke up Monday morning to a group text from management informing them they no longer had jobs and their last paychecks would be available on Friday.

“As of today, 9/11/23, the Drunken Worm will be permanently closing its doors for business,” the message read. “This has been an extremely difficult decision to make but our time has come to an end on 39th Street.”

The message added, “We know this is sudden, saddening, possibly shocking to many.”

The Drunken Worm opened in 2014 in a narrow space at 1405 W. 39th St., serving Mexican fare alongside a large tequila menu. It expanded last year, taking over the former Mo Brew location, its next-door neighbor to the east.

The Drunken Worm, soon after it opened in 2014 at 1405 W. 39th St.

Owner Chad Sander, whose Krown Concepts portfolio also includes John’s Big Deck and The Levee, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Drunken Worm’s website has been taken down.

“All of us at the Drunken Worm would like to thank the community for its support throughout the years and hope that the memories and friendships created at the Worm will endure for years to come,” the establishment posted on Facebook Monday. “We appreciate you all more than words can say.”