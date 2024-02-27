Sudden temperature drop, strong winds in store for Toronto on Wednesday

A dog walker passes by a frigid Woodbine Beach during a cold snap in Toronto on Jan. 15, 2024. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

A sudden temperature drop and strong winds are in store for Toronto starting Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency has issued a special weather statement as a cold front is expected to move through southern Ontario.

Temperatures in the city are forecast to drop sharply Wednesday, from a high of 13 C to -7 C by nightfall. Winds are anticipated to reach up to 80 km/h.

"The sudden temperature drop may lead to icy surfaces as temperatures fall below the freezing mark through the day. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the statement said.

Strong winds are anticipated throughout the afternoon and evening, and are expected to ease by Wednesday night.

Thursday is expected to bring a high of -2 C, with the mercury climbing back up Friday and into the weekend. A high of 11 C is expected Sunday.