‘Sudden and unexpected loss’: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy dies from injuries

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sherriff’s Office said one of their reserve deputies passed away on Saturday after complications from a fall injury that occurred while playing pickleball.

According to the sheriff’s office, Randy Ware, who served the county for 39 years, died around 8 p.m. at a Tyler hospital on Saturday. Ware reportedly had a broken vertebrae in his neck and was in serious condition after he fell in a pickleball game on Jan. 24.

“Randy will be missed by all that knew him and especially his extended family at the county. Randy had a gentle nature and was loved by all,” the ACSO said.

Ware began his law enforcement career in 1985, until later retiring in 2014 from full-time service and becoming a reserve deputy for the county and started working for the County Auditor’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ware was an important source of information about the departments radios and computers and he helped new sheriff’s administration understand their systems.

The ASCO shared that funeral service details are still pending with Carroway Funeral Home of Lufkin.

“Please keep Randy’s family and his close friends in your prayers as we deal with this sudden and unexpected loss,” the ASCO said.

